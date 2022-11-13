With over 20 House races uncalled, Pelosi won't comment about her future: live updates

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
Democrats have managed to retain at least their razor-thin majority in the Senate, securing President Joe Biden's influence on the judiciary and a small glimmer of hope for what remains of his agenda.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto successfully defended her seat from Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, much to the relief of Democrats who saw her as the party's most vulnerable senator in a political environment that was supposed to be favorable for Republicans.

With the win, Democrats have a chance to salvage some of Biden’s now defunct Build Back Better agenda.

But control of the House of Representatives remains undecided, with a handful of competitive races yet to be called. Republicans are forecasted to regain control of the chamber, but any GOP majority is expected to be as narrow as the Senate.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. listens as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pelosi says Biden should run again and leaves her leadership unclear

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she thinks President Joe Biden should run for a second term and expressed full support for a Biden candidacy.

“President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much,” Pelosi told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “He has a great record to run on.”

With control of the House still undecided, she also left her leadership position in the Democratic Party unclear, saying she won’t make any comments until Tuesday’s elections are settled. If Republicans do take the House, Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash she doesn’t think House Minority Kevin McCarthy has what it takes to become speaker.

“No, I don't think he has it. But that’s up to his own people to make a decision as to how they want to be led or otherwise,” said Pelosi.

Maryland's Hogan calls for the GOP to leave Trump

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland issued a sharp rebuke of Trump’s role in the midterm elections, largely casting blame on him for disappointing Republican losses.

“This should have been a huge red wave. It should have been one of the biggest red waves we’ve ever had,” Hogan told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. Hogan has been one of the most outspoken Republicans against Trump’s leadership in the party.

Hogan said the midterm election was "basically the third" consecutive contest that Trump "has cost us the race."

“I’m tired of losing. That’s all he’s done,” Hogan said of Trump.

Whitmer: ‘Fundamentals’ won Democrats the midterms

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won her reelection bid by more than 10 percentage points, told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that “fundamentals” delivered for surprising Democratic wins across the country.

“I can tell you we stay focused on the fundamentals, whether it’s fixing the damn roads or making sure our kids are getting back on track,” said Whitmer, also attributing her victory to abortion rights as a campaign issue. Whitmer cruised to reelection in part with the heavy support of female voters.

“I know a lot of folks kind of wanted to say, should we talk about the economy or abortion?” Whitmer said. “But the fact of the matter is the ability to decide when and whether to have a child is the biggest economic decision a woman will make over the course of her lifetime.”

What races are uncalled?

Neither Republicans nor Democrats have reached the magic number of 218 for a majority in the House. As it stands, Republicans have 211 seats to Democrats' 203.

In Colorado, Democrats still have a rare opportunity to pick up a House seat. Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is still locked in a dead heat with Democrat Adam Frisch with Boebert leading by less than half a percentage point at 50.2%-49.8%.

And in southern California, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is playing defense but has slightly expanded her lead against Republican Scott Baugh, at 51.3%-48.7%.

Arizona's governor's race between an outgoing Democratic secretary of state and a fervent Republican election denier is up in the air. Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake are neck-and-neck, with Hobbs slightly leading at 50.7%-49.3%. There are around 265,000 votes yet to be counted.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Queen Creek, Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Lake will face Democrat Katie Hobbs in the general election in November.
Karen Bass takes lead in tight LA mayoral race

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass has taken the lead over businessman and fellow Democrat Rick Caruso in Los Angeles' competitive mayoral race.

Bass leads Caruso by little less than 2 percentage points at 50.8%-49.2%. But the race's outcome is still a toss-up, with only 67% of the votes counted so far.

The candidates have campaigned as stark contrasts to each other. Bass, a longtime Democrat who has served southern California for more than a decade, is hoping to become the city's first female mayor. Caruso on the other hand, has depicted himself as a political outsider seeking to upend the Democratic establishment.

Democrats flip a House seat in southwest Washington

In southwest Washington, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez prevailed over Joe Kent, a hard-right Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Gluesenkamp Pérez's victory is an important pickup for Democrats hoping to maintain control of the House. Kent's defeat will add to the growing conversation around Trump's role in disappointing results for Republicans.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Trump, seeking to oust any Republicans perceived as disloyal, endorsed Kent who later defeated Herrera Beutler in a primary earlier this year.

