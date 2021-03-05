Biden's aid package reaches Senate, debate delayed after 628-page bill read in full

The Senate voted on Thursday to take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, but put off the start of a contentious debate until the full text of the 628-page bill was read aloud.

    The Senate on Thursday voted 51-50 — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — to proceed to debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, likely setting up a final vote this weekend.The state of play: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) forced Senate clerks to read the entire 628-page bill on the floor, which took nearly 11 hours and lasted until 2:04 a.m. on Friday. The Senate is set to return at 9 a.m. to debate the bill before considering amendments, which could drag into the weekend. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublicans are expected to propose a number of amendments — some unrelated to COVID relief — intended to force uncomfortable votes for Democrats, in a practice known as vote-a-rama.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Thursday that the Senate will stay in session "no matter how long it takes" to finish voting on the "American Rescue Plan."Because the bill is being considered under the budget reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote Senate threshold for major legislation.What they're saying: Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote to proceed, Schumer accused Johnson of going to "ridiculous lengths" to show his opposition to a COVID relief package widely supported by the American public — including a majority of Republicans."It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function," Schumer said."Still, we are delighted that the senator from Wisconsin wants to give the American people another opportunity to hear what's in the American Rescue Plan. We Democrats want America to hear what's in the plan," he continued."Oh, yes, when the senior senator from Wisconsin reads, the American people will get another chance to hear about the tax breaks for low-income workers, and assistance for American families struggling with child care — two measures that help make the American Rescue Plan one of the single largest anti-poverty bills in recent history."Johnson defended his move, saying he was trying to “make this a more deliberative process.” "I feel bad for the clerks that are going to have to read it, but it's just important," he told reporters on Thursday.Go deeper: Senate Republicans plan to exact pain before COVID relief voteLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    The $1.9 trillion plan is broadly popular, but that isn't stopping GOP members of Congress from lining up against it.

  • Senate nears relief-bill votes after half-day delay for full clerk reading demanded by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson

    The Senate steered on Friday toward a voting marathon on Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after enduring an extraordinary half-day holdup forced by a Republican foe of President Joe Biden's top legislative priority.

  • Senate begins marathon debate on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 proposal

    A sharply divided U.S. Senate on Friday accelerated its march toward passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, as it began what was expected to be a long debate over a slew of amendments on how that money would be spent. Following a night in which Senate clerks spent nearly 11 hours reading every word of the 628-page Democratic bill, partisan fevers were on display in the closing hours of debate that will then open the bill to amendments that are likely to offered into the weekend. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer thanked Senate staff for enduring the early-morning ordeal and added, "As for our friend from Wisconsin, I hope he enjoyed his Thursday evening."

  • Senate moves a step closer to COVID relief bill

    SCHUMER: “The time is now to move forward with big, bold, strong relief for the American people.”The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted along party lines to take up President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill. And with that - a likely days-long debate over the sweeping package begins.Democrats can expect very little Republican support, if any, for the measure - which Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said contained too many unrelated provisions: “All that interested democrats was a partisan hodgepodge of largely non-covid-related items.”The relief bill is Biden's top legislative priority and includes funding for vaccines, extends jobless benefits, provides more aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Republican Senator John Kennedy pushed back on the size: “Maybe together we can make this bill better and get rid of some of the spending porn, as I call it. And do the job that the American people sent us here to do.”But before any of that could begin - Republicans had arranged a reading of the more than 600-page bill… a process that could take ten hours or so.Senate Democrats have tweaked the House bill to ensure that all 50 of their members in the 100-seat chamber support the package, allowing it - with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris - to pass without ANY Republican support. A final vote could come over the weekend. Opinion polls indicate broad public support.

  • Biden Stimulus Bill Still Not Ready for Final Senate Vote

    Mar.05 -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package faces a marathon of votes in the Senate with Republicans attempting to reign in the plan. Bloomberg Government’s Emily Wilkins has the details.

  • Editorial: The COVID relief bill: Imperfect, but essential

    The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill working its way through the Senate is better in some ways than the version the House passed, but it still has shortcomings. And yet it's the best response being offered to pressing problems.

  • Ron Johnson to Force Reading of 600-Page COVID Relief Bill to Delay Vote

    Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wisc.) reportedly plans to force Senate clerks to read out the entire $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill on the Senate floor, potentially delaying the vote by as much as 10 hours. Johnson told News/ Talk 1130, a local radio station in Wisconsin, that he plans to “make them read their 600-700 page bill” to ensure “Every member of the Senate has time to read” the bill and “highlight that this is not relief and that it’s a Democratic boondoggle.” The delay will come in addition to the 20 hours of debate time already scheduled for the legislation. Unanimous consent from all 100 senators is needed to waive a read-out on the Senate floor — most bills bypass a reading by unanimous consent in order to save time. Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R., S.D.) said he is “told it’s going to be more like 10” hours. “It’s going to occur at the beginning so it would be before the clocks starts so it doesn’t go against the 20 hours, it’s on top of the 20,” he said. Johnson said it is not his intention to “make it hurt,” but instead he hopes to highlight “how gross this is and how unnecessary this is.” Republicans have criticized the bill as being too large and wasteful and have been frustrated by Democrats’ use of budget reconciliation to pass the bill without bipartisan support. “Their bill costs about $2 trillion. That’s roughly the same size as the entire CARES Act that saved our health system and economy through months of shutdowns,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on the Senate floor. “Even liberal experts admit this is far out of proportion to what’s needed now, with vaccines going into arms and the economy already primed to roar back,” he said. “Amazingly, Democrats managed to allocate less than 9 percent of their massive bill to the entire healthcare response, and less than 1 percent to the vaccinations that will finish this fight.”

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate Republicans try to slow passage of $1.9 trillion COVID relief package they fiercely oppose

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Senate Democrats advance $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, clearing hurdle as they finalize changes to legislation

    Democrats advanced the stimulus bill, kicking off a marathon debate that's likely to push a final Senate vote into the weekend.

  • Senate Advances $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill Despite GOP Opposition

    Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has vowed to delay final passage for hours by making the Senate's clerk read the entire bill aloud.

