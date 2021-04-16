Biden's appeals for action on guns, policing face reality

  • The American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • President Joe Biden listens as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden waves as he gets into a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, April 16, 2021. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 5

FedEx Shooting Indianapolis

The American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation struggles with yet another mass shooting and faces a reckoning over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police, President Joe Biden is calling for action. Going beyond that, however, is proving a lot more difficult.

Three months into his presidency, Biden's robust agenda is running up against the realities of his narrow Democratic majority on Capitol Hill and the Senate's limited ability to tackle multiple pieces of large-scale legislation at once. With the White House focusing first on a sweeping coronavirus relief package and now a sprawling infrastructure plan that is likely to dominate the congressional calendar for months, issues like gun control and police reform appear likely to take a back seat.

Biden on Friday insisted that wasn't the case, saying that on the issue of gun control in particular, “I've never not prioritized this.” He spoke a day after a gunman killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, the latest in a rash of mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks.

At issue for Biden are many of the central promises he made to Democratic voters — particularly Black voters who helped propel him to the White House — both about his priorities and his ability to maneuver in Washington, where issues like gun control have languished for years. The mass shootings, as well as renewed focus on police killings of Americans of color following incidents in Chicago and a Minneapolis suburb, have increased demands for action

DeAnna Hoskins, president and CEO of Just LeadershipUSA, a police reform advocacy group, suggested activists are willing to be patient but not for long. She welcomed Biden's recent executive orders on gun control, which took modest steps toward tightening background checks, but said “those actions don't go far enough.”

"They don’t have the tentacles down in to really hit where rubber hits the road,” Hoskins said.

The White House says it can multitask, pushing publicly on its infrastructure plan while working to build support among moderate Democrats and Republicans on gun control and policing reform behind the scenes.

“In this building, the legislative team, senior members of the White House staff, we are working on multiple fronts at the same time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Officials say Biden's less publicly prominent role in legislative discussions on guns and policing is by design, out of risk of further politicizing already complicated negotiations. They also assert that issuing executive orders on policing could undermine any momentum on the issue on Capitol Hill, and they're buoyed by burgeoning discussions in Congress, such as talks between Republican Sen. Tim Scott and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

Still, Biden himself has described his legislative strategy as a “one at a time” approach. He said last month that successful presidents make progress because “they know how to time what they’re doing, order it, decide and prioritize what needs to be done.”

Implicit in that statement was that some priorities would have to wait their turn.

Biden has taken some executive actions on guns, targeting homemade “ghost guns” and the stabilizing braces for handguns that allow them to be fired from a shoulder, like a rifle. He has not proposed new legislation to revoke gun manufacturers’ liability protections or to toughen federal background checks, despite pledging to send such legislation to Congress on his first day in office. Instead he's supporting legislation proposed by House Democrats.

On police reform, on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland did rescind Trump-era limits on consent decrees, the court-ordered agreements used to enforce reforms within police departments. But Biden has yet to take any significant executive action, largely focusing instead on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Capitol Hill.

That focus has been embraced by some major police reform groups, including the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, whose interim president and CEO, Wade Henderson, said legislation was the best approach to such an intractable problem.

“This matter is much too urgent for delay, and Congress is by far the more appropriate venue to consider changes in law regarding police accountability,” he said in a statement.

But that bill, approved by the House, is sitting in the Senate — and that's where the the vote counting gets tricky for the Biden White House.

Legislation on guns and policing cannot be considered in Congress via the budget reconciliation process, the route that Democrats took to pass virus relief with just their party's 50 votes in the Senate. That's the same way they appear on track to tackle infrastructure. That means Democrats would need 10 Republicans to join them to pass the firearms or police legislation under current Senate procedures.

“I strongly, strongly urge my Republicans friends in the Congress who refuse to bring up the House-passed bill to bring it up now,” Biden said Friday, referring to the gun control measure. “Who in God’s name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds or 20 rounds. It’s just wrong and I’m not going to give up until it’s done.

Key lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., have been trying to engineer a way around the stalemate by engaging colleagues in bipartisan talks. The House bill to extend background checks is similar to one that came closest to passing in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shootings, but senators are now tangled in differences over provisions, including firearms transfers between family members. No breakthrough appears in sight.

“In the end, Congress has to do its job,” Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said, recalling the president’s message to lawmakers during a two-hour private session with members of the Congressional Black Caucus this week.

The logjam in the Senate on such high-priority issues has increased pressure on Biden to embrace a growing movement within the Democratic Party to eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to pass most legislation. But here he also faces opposition within his own party — Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona both oppose eliminating the filibuster. Manchin, too, opposes the House-passed gun control bills, making their passage in the Senate all the more difficult.

The White House is in frequent contact with gun control advocacy groups. Most say they are pleased with the first round of executive actions Biden took and cautiously optimistic about his promise to work to pass legislation on Capitol Hill.

Josh Horwitz, executive director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, said that while “I always want the Biden administration to do more,” he doesn’t see a “lack of effort” from Democrats in Congress or in the White House.

“I think the key question is how much pressure we’re going to be able to put on Senate Republicans. How many more daily gun violence episodes, how many more mass shootings, are we going to have to watch?” he said.

Said Horwitz: “The ship of state takes some time to turn — but we don’t have time because people are dying every single day.”

Melina Abdullah, a co-director of Black Lives Matter-Grassroots, which coordinates on-the-ground, chapter-based work for BLM, said Biden’s focus on infrastructure is a distraction from policing crises playing out in communities of color.

“It’s been 160 days since Biden said to Black people, ‘You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours,'" Abdullah said in a statement sent to the AP

AP writers Lisa Mascaro and Aaron Morrison contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress should end immunity for gun manufacturers -WH

    The shooting of eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday is evidence of an epidemic of gun violence in the United States and underscores the need for urgent congressional action on gun safety measures, the White House said on Friday."Like all of you, we're horrified by the shooting," Psaki told a White House briefing. "We can't afford to wait as innocent lives are taken ... There's more we can do and must do."

  • Litman: Want more gun control? Don't make it about AR-15s

    Widespread support for background checks and smart gun technology could push enough GOP senators out of lockstep on gun control.

  • Suki Waterhouse's New Instagram Proves Robert Pattinson Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

    Suki Waterhouse’s latest social media post just got fans in a frenzy. See how the photo offered a glimpse into her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

  • Coronavirus: Brazilians told to delay having children ‘until a better moment’ as variant spreads

    Country’s health system is buckling under pressure of highly contagious P1 variant

  • MyPillow guy’s social network launch falls flat

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgment of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Adam Toledo shooting – latest: Further protests expected today as AOC says prosecutor lied about about killing

    Follow the latest updates

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Teen with AK47 arrested in New York subway station

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting lands book deal

    Post Hill Press to publish book by Sgt Jonathan Mattingly rejected by Simon & Schuster