Biden's approval rating dips as inflation increases

MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.