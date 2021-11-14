Biden's approval rating dips as inflation increases

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The consumer price index jumped 6.2% in the last year. Some economists say President Biden’s Build Back Better plan would help stabilize the economy, but others disagree. Christina Ruffini has more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories