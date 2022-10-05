Biden's approval rating falls to 40%, poll shows

Reuters

A more than doubling in egg prices in France due to soaring feed and energy costs and a lack of supplies after the worst ever bird flu crisis has prompted some food companies to lower output or change recipes, egg producers said on Wednesday. Both the European Union and the United States have experienced one of their worst bird flu crises ever this year with tens of millions of poultry culled in each region. In turn world egg production, which hit 1,500 billion in 2021, was expected to fall for the first time in history this year, following a 4.6% drop in the United States, a 3% decline in the EU and an 8% slump in France, the bloc's largest egg producer, French industry group CNPO said.