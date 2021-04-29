The Bidens arrives at Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's home in Georgia

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the home of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

Why it matters: This marks the first time the "the oldest sitting-president and longest-lived former president in history" meet in person since Biden took office, AP notes.

  • The Carters were unable to attend Biden's inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the couple to largely retreat from public life. The Carters are now vaccinated and have begun attending church again.

  • Biden was an ally during Carter's presidency from 1977 to 1981 when he served as a senator for the state of Delaware.

The big picture: The visit is Biden's first stop during his trip to Georgia to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

