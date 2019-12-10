Biden's attack ad showing leaders laughing at Trump will air on television

Joe Biden's 2020 campaign ad calling Donald Trump "the president the world is laughing at" is to be broadcast on television after racking up millions of views online.

The clip shows world leaders laughing at Mr Trump – at the London Nato summit this month and during his speech to the United Nations general assembly last year – in an effort to pitch Mr Biden as a more-respected potential head of state than the current "dangerously incompetent" president.

After testing the ad on social media, the campaign plans to air it in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids as the Democrat continues his "No Malarkey" tour across Iowa, which hosts the first of the country's nominating events to select the party's nominee on 3 February.

The ad echoes a strategy from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who attacked Mr Trump on the campaign trail over his potentially disastrous foreign policy messaging and its ramifications if he were to enter office.

Mr Biden's ad cuts together footage of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau huddled alongside French president Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson during the recent Nato summit, where Mr Trudeau was heard on a hot mic saying that Mr Macron was late to a press conference because Mr Trump had to take a "40-minute press conference off the top."

The ad captures Mr Trudeau telling them: "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

"The world sees Trump for what he is — insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent and incapable, in my view, of world leadership," Mr Biden says in the ad. "If we give Donald Trump four more years, we'll have a great deal of difficulty of ever being able to recover America's standing in the world and bringing nations together."

Mr Trump later called Mr Trudeau "two-faced" and flew home early.

The ad has nearly 12 million views on Twitter, more than 650,000 views on Instagram, more than 600,000 views on Facebook, and more than 200,00 views on YouTube, as of 11 December. The campaign also is running ads on Hulu.

The television campaign is part of a $4m ad campaign that Mr Biden's team launched in November

Among the frontrunners to receive the Democratic nomination, Mr Biden has hovered in third and fourth place in recent Iowa polls, with Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders competing for the top spots.

Read more

Biden's 'look, fat' moment wasn't great. The aftermath was worse

Biden shoots down voter's Ukraine theory, challenges him to pushups

Biden and Warren suggest Kamala Harris could be their choice for VP

Biden uses clip of Boris Johnson ‘laughing’ at Trump in 2020 advert

Joe Biden says he would not legalise cannabis