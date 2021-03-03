With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing

  • In this March 2, 2020, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference in Washington. House Democrats are hustling to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing. They are confident they can avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting the same “defund the police” debate that they say hurt them during last fall’s election (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • A National Guard member keeps watch along Constitution Avenue at the Capitol where heightened security remains since the Jan. 6 attacks by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The U.S. Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 2

Congress Policing Bill

In this March 2, 2020, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference in Washington. House Democrats are hustling to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing. They are confident they can avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting the same “defund the police” debate that they say hurt them during last fall’s election (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL WEISSERT and PADMANANDA RAMA
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheered on by President Joe Biden, House Democrats are hustling to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide, confident they can avoid clashing with moderates in their own party who are wary of reigniting a debate they say hurt them during last fall's election.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was set for a House vote late Wednesday.

The sweeping legislation, which was approved last summer but stalled in the Senate, was named in honor of Floyd, whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked protests nationwide. The bill would ban chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement and create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.

Democrats say they are determined to pass the bill a second time, to combat police brutality and institutional racism after the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans following interactions with law enforcement — images of which were sometimes jarringly captured on video. Those killings drew a national and international outcry.

But the debate over legislation has turned into a political liability for Democrats as Republicans seized on calls by some activists and progressives to “defund the police” to argue that Democrats were intent on slashing police force budgets. This bill doesn't do that.

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said it was a reason the party, after talking confidently of growing its majority in November, instead saw it shrink to just 10 seats, 221-211.

“We played too much defense on ‘defund the police,’” Perez said.

Moderate Democrats said the charge helped to drive Democratic defeats in swing districts around the country.

“No one ran on ‘defund the police,’ but all you have to do is make that a political weapon,” said Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Texas Democrat who has pushed for more police funding in places like his city of Laredo, where law enforcement presence is especially concentrated given the close proximity to the Mexican border.

While Democrats used their then-larger majority to pass the police reform measure in the House last summer, it stalled in the then-Republican-controlled Senate, where GOP senators pushed an alternate plan that Democrats blocked from consideration, calling it inadequate. Democrats now control both chambers of Congress, but it seems unlikely the bill could pass the Senate without substantial changes to win GOP support.

The bill had been set for a vote Thursday, but House leaders abruptly changed the schedule after U.S. Capitol Police warned of threats of violence by a militia group seeking to storm the Capitol two months after the Jan. 6 siege.

Democratic control in the House is now so narrow that the loss of even a handful of moderate votes can sink legislation. But senior Democratic congressional aides said Wednesday they were confident the policing bill would clear the House and were eager to get it to the Senate, where negotiations will take longer.

Despite the political attacks by Republicans, even the House's more centrist lawmakers, some representing more conservative districts, appear ready to back the bill. Aides pointed to the moderate New Democrat Coalition saying this week that its members would support it.

“Black Americans have endured generations of systemic racism and discrimination for too long, and this has been painfully evident in their treatment by law enforcement," said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash, who chairs the coalition.

That endorsement came despite the bill's prohibitions on so-called qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from certain lawsuits and is one of the main provisions that will likely need to be negotiated in any compromise with the Senate.

Police unions and other law enforcement groups have argued that, without such legal protections, fears of lawsuits will stop people from becoming police officers — even though the measure permits such suits only against law enforcement agencies, rather than all public employees.

California Rep. Karen Bass, who authored the bill, understands the challenge some House members face in supporting it.,

“My colleagues, several of them, I do not make light of the difficulty they had getting reelected because of the lie around defunding the police,” Bass said.

She called provisions limiting qualified immunity and easing standards for prosecution “the only measures that hold police accountable — that will actually decrease the number of times we have to see people killed on videotape.”

Bass said she was not planning to make concessions before the bill clears the House. Changes would only serve to weaken it while failing to shield Democrats from the false “defund the police” narrative surrounding it, she said.

“Even if they were to vote against the bill, even if they were to have a press conference denouncing the bill, they are still going to be hit with the same lie,” Bass said of Democrats.

She also acknowledged the challenges Democrats faced last November — and may likely see again — when former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and other leading Republicans crowded the airwaves with images of cities around the country burning. But Bass said those attacks, like much of the opposition to the bill, are built on racism, promoting fears about how, “The scary Black people are going to attack you if you try to rein in the police.”

“That's as old as apple pie in our history,” she said. “So do you not act because of that?”

Still, she conceded that changes are likely to come if the measure is to win the minimum 60 votes it will need to advance in the Senate, which is now split 50-50s. Bass said she'd been in contact with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber, and was confident he would help deliver some GOP support.

Scott said this week that the legislation's sticking points were qualified immunity and prosecutorial standards and that in both areas, “We have to protect individual officers.”

“That's a red line for me,” Scott said, adding “hopefully we'll come up with something that actually works.”

That could prove a tall order, despite the White House's vocal support for police reform. Biden has promised to combat systemic racism and signed executive orders he says will begin doing that, though advocates are expecting the new administration to go further.

Biden has tweeted that he hopes "to be able to sign into law a landmark police reform bill.”

Recommended Stories

  • Why Democrats may have lost significant votes from nonwhite conservatives

    In the latest 2020 election autopsy, David Shor, a veteran of the 2012 Obama campaign who now serves as the head of data science at the progressive nonprofit OpenLabs, broke down for New York why he thinks former President Donald Trump again exceeded polling expectations in the presidential race. Shor's analysis shows Democrats lost a significant amount of nonwhite voters, which itself is not a revelation. But he provided more context, explaining that "roughly the same proportion" of Black, Hispanic, and white voters identify as conservative. Traditionally, though, among those three groups, only white voters were polarized at the ballot box. Around 80 percent of white conservatives vote for Republicans, Shor said, but Democrats have generally won the support of nonwhite conservatives overwhelmingly regardless of their personal political ideology, suggesting that, say, economic issues were a more significant factor. This year, though, Shor hinted that Democrats may have taken things too far with certain "ideologically charged" issues like the "defund the police" campaign. OpenLabs and its partner organizations, Shor said, have done "extensive" post-election surveys and found that Hillary Clinton voters with "conservative views on crime, policing, and public safety were more likely to switch to Trump than voters with less conservative views on those issues." Shor went on to express his belief that as college-educated "white liberals," whom he says are more ideologically inclined, make up a larger share of the Democratic electorate, they'll continue to push the party further to the left, which could alienate nonwhite conservative Democrats. Read the full interview at New York. The broader implication in here is that Democrats should take it seriously when many nonwhite Dems identify themselves as moderate or conservative. And it's usually conservative on social/cultural issues more than on economics. If Dems lose those voters, they're kind of screwed. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 3, 2021 More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceProgressives argue Biden's compromise on stimulus checks is 'completely deranged'

  • Some Republican governors stand by mask mandates as Texas and Mississippi accelerate reopening

    While Texas and Mississippi announced complete rollbacks of their states' COVID-19 mitigation measures this week, several governors of other Republican states have made clear they are not abandoning their mask mandates despite political pressure. The sharp decline of new daily COVID-19 cases and the rollout of vaccines in the United States have prompted state and local governments to ease business restrictions in recent weeks, with movie theaters set to open at limited capacity in New York and indoor dining resuming in San Francisco on Friday. Texas saw a 69% rise in cases in the week ended Feb. 28.

  • Thirty years on, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall are 'Coming 2 America'

    More than 30 years after Prince Akeem Joffer and his sidekick Semmi first travelled to the United States to find a royal bride, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles in comedy sequel "Coming 2 America". Murphy, creator and star of the 1988 film - which proved more popular with audiences than critics when it came out - returns to the fictional nation of Zamunda, this time as Akeem prepares to become king. A father to three daughters in a country where only a male heir can sit on the throne, Akeem finds out he has a son in America and returns to Queens, the New York borough he first visited decades ago, to meet him.

  • Prosecutors seek validation of South Carolina abortion ban

    Two of the prosecutors named as defendants in a federal lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions have argued that a temporary restraining order halting the law from being enacted should be dissolved because the law itself “is consistent with Supreme Court precedent" on abortion issues. In the Gonzales v. Carhart decision from 2007, Wilson and Wilkins wrote that U.S. Supreme Court justices rejected the notion that Congress intended for the partial-birth ban to “place a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion” overall.

  • BitMex’s Arthur Hayes Proposes to Surrender to U.S. Authorities

    (Bloomberg) -- Arthur Hayes, the former chief executive of crypto exchange BitMEX who is wanted by the U.S. government, proposed to surrender to authorities in Hawaii on April 6, according to a court filing.Hayes is currently in Singapore, but has discussed surrendering in Hawaii and appearing remotely in a New York court, said Jessica Greenwood, assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, according to a transcript of a Feb. 9 hearing. She said arrangements are under discussion that would allow Hayes to live abroad and to travel to the U.S. for court appearances. If there’s a trial, Hayes would come to New York, Greenwood said.Hayes is among founders and executives of BitMEX who were charged last year with violations of the U.S. Secrecy Act “by willfully failing to establish, implement, and maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program” on the exchange.“In so doing, they allegedly allowed BitMEX to operate as a platform in the shadows of the financial markets,” the authorities said.Hayes, Benjamin Delo, Gregory Dwyer and Samuel Reed were charged in New York, where federal prosecutors claimed the exchange served American customers while flouting U.S. banking laws. Hayes said BitMEX was incorporated in the Seychelles because it could bribe authorities there for the cost of “just a coconut,” according to the indictment.Reed was arrested in Massachusetts last year, and federal authorities are still rounding up the remaining defendants.Since the case was made public, BitMEX has distanced itself from Hayes -- he stepped down, and the firm reshuffled its executive ranks and appointed a new CEO. Still BitMEX, which at one time was the world’s largest exchange for cryptocurrency derivatives, is no longer even in the top five, according to tracker Skew.Hayes didn’t return requests for comment, and neither did the office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans want to make it harder to pass ballot initiatives. That should alarm us

    State legislators are trying to make it more difficult for citizens to take action when their own representatives won’t Supporters of Missouri’s redistricting ballot measure rally in Jefferson City, Missouri, in 2018. Photograph: David A Lieb/AP They walked through Michigan college football games dressed as gerrymandered districts. They crisscrossed Idaho in a decades-old RV dubbed the Medicaid Express. In Florida, they united black and white, left and right, Trump-loving “deplorables” and radical criminal justice reformers into a mighty moral movement to end an ugly vestige of Jim Crow. Volunteers and regular citizens, determined to have a say despite gerrymandered legislatures or solidly one-party states, forced initiatives on to the ballot by collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures at highway rest areas, tailgates and small-town cheeseburger festivals. They door-knocked neighborhoods on mornings so bitter that the ink in their pens froze solid. Then, on election day in 2018 and 2020, these citizens scored overwhelming victories for popular proposals that had gone nowhere in intransigent legislatures: independent redistricting in Michigan and Missouri, Medicaid expansion in Idaho, ranked choice voting in Maine, felony reinfranchisement and a higher minimum wage in Florida, marijuana legalization and higher teacher salaries in Arizona. Now legislators are striking back with bills that would aggressively consolidate their power and make it decidedly more difficult for citizens to take action when their own representatives won’t. In Idaho, Missouri, Florida and Arizona – all states where citizens have successfully used ballot initiatives to pass popular reforms – Republican-dominated legislatures have advanced proposals that would place multiple new roadblocks before initiatives at nearly every point in the process. In total, Republican lawmakers in 24 states have introduced bills that would make it tougher for citizens to push initiatives to the ballot, according to the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center. The more than 165 Republican-sponsored bills in Georgia, Florida, Texas and elsewhere that would leverage baseless “voter fraud” claims from the 2020 election and establish new limits on mail-in voting, early voting and ballot drop boxes, among other new barriers, have rightly made national headlines. These quieter yet growing assaults on initiative rights, however, could be equally important in shutting down one of the last remaining paths for change in red and purple states. The Republican bills tend to take two general approaches. First, they increase the number of signatures necessary to qualify an initiative, or the number of counties or congressional districts in which names must be gathered. Then, they require majorities greater than 60%, even two-thirds, to pass – and even after that, sometimes require final approval by the legislature. Of course, if the legislature had been inclined to take that action, citizens would not have been required to undertake such an arduous procedure in the first place. In Idaho, where one rural hospital might serve a county the size of a New England state, an estimated 70,000 people were stuck uncovered between the Obamacare and state exchanges. Nevertheless, legislators for six consecutive years refused to accept Affordable Care Act monies from Washington to expand Medicaid and make health care more accessible. These are pure power plays by legislatures who want to rule without consent of the governed Voters, however, demanded change. In 2018, a statewide movement organized by Reclaim Idaho met the demanding requirements for a ballot initiative in this large but scarcely populated state: signatures from 6% of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 senate districts. It then passed, resoundingly, with more than 62% of the vote. Initiatives are uncommon in Idaho; Medicare expansion was the first statewide initiative to win there since 2013. Yet last week, a new bill advanced in the state senate that would require any initiative first receive signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s districts. There isn’t another state that currently requires a minimum number of signatures in every district. Under this proposal, Idaho would have the most restrictive initiative laws in America. Lawmakers in Florida – who have made sport out of undermining citizen-led amendments to the state constitution that have aimed to end partisan gerrymandering, restore voting rights after the completion of a felony sentence, and raise the minimum wage – are now trying to raise the state’s already high bar for passage. Right now, a 60% supermajority is necessary to win, no easy feat in this state of 50/50 nail-biters. Republican legislators, however, have fast-tracked an effort to increase that number to 67%. Arizona Republicans want to increase the approval threshold from a simple majority up to a 60% supermajority, as do Republican lawmakers in North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas. Similar efforts are under way in Missouri, where citizens won victories for independent redistricting and medical marijuana in 2018, and expanded Medicaid in 2020. Right now, citizens need to collect signatures from 8% of voters in six of the state’s eight congressional districts. Bills pushed by House Republicans would increase that threshold to either 10 or 15%, and in all of the eight congressional districts. Missouri initiatives currently win with a simple majority. Various proposals would change that to either 60 or 67% approval to pass, or mandate a number equal to 50% of all registered voters, rather than a majority of voters who cast ballots. These are pure power plays by legislatures who want to rule without consent of the governed. California, certainly, offers a cautionary note of what can happen when initiatives run amok. Yet lawmakers who claim it is too easy for initiatives to reach the ballot should spend some time with the citizens who devoted months of volunteer time to knocking on doors. In all of these states, citizens have been forced into extraordinary efforts simply to win approval of popular policies because legislatures refused to act themselves. President Theodore Roosevelt, who helped expand the initiative at the beginning of the last century, said: “I believe in the initiative and referendum, which should be used not to destroy representative government, but to correct it whenever it becomes misrepresentative.” In wildly gerrymandered states like Michigan and Florida, the initiative is a crucial counter-measure against legislators who have drawn themselves districts where they can’t lose. And in Republican trifecta states like Missouri, Arizona and Idaho, where the most competitive legislative elections are Republican primaries, initiatives are a check on government lurching further to the right than the citizenry. This war on the initiative is nothing less than the latest front in the Republican war to cement long-term minority rule by the most radical reaches of the right. In too many states, voters face shrinking options for being heard at all. This is by design. Perhaps most disturbing: it’s their own representatives who seem most determined to silence them. David Daley is the author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count and Unrigged: How Americans Are battling Back to Save Democracy. He is a senior fellow at FairVote

  • FBI's Chris Wray accuses Capitol Hill attackers of domestic terrorism

    FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday accused supporters of Donald Trump who carried out a deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of domestic terrorism and vowed to hold them accountable. "I was appalled that you, our country's elected leaders, were victimized right here in these very halls," Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was Wray's first testimony in Congress since the attack - a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's November election victory - was carried out by supporters of then-President Trump who, in a speech near the White House, exhorted them to march to the Capitol in protest.

  • Criminals stole billions in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. A new relief bill won't prevent it from happening again

    At least $40 billion in pandemic-related unemployment has been stolen, but Congress is about to approve more money with few new safeguards.

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • Obamacare sign-ups increase during special enrollment period for COVID-19

    President Joe Biden calls new marketplace sign-ups encouraging as he pushes for greater insurance subsidies during the pandemic.

  • Biden Calls States Lifting Mask Mandates 'Neanderthal Thinking'

    The president said easing COVID-19 restrictions in Texas, Mississippi and other states was a "big mistake" and emphasized the importance of masks.

  • Man named Reckless took kid in crown to drug deal in NC Burger King bathroom, feds say

    The 23-year-old was sentenced to prison this week.

  • Biden administration singles out China as 'biggest geopolitical test' for U.S

    President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. The administration rolled out its thinking in a 24-page document outlining Biden's national security policies along with the first major foreign policy speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "It is the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system," the national security document said of China.

  • House Democratic leaders press Biden for their budget chief pick

    Three Democratic leaders decided to immediately reach out to the White House after learning Neera Tanden's nomination had been pulled.

  • Microsoft Allege Email Software Server Hack By Chinese Hackers: Reuters

    Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) email inboxes have been remotely compromised using novel flaws in the mail server software by a China-linked cyber-espionage group, Reuters reports. The alleged hacker named HAFNIUM is a state-sponsored entity functioning out of China. The hackers utilized four previously undetected weaknesses in different versions of the software. The hackers allegedly exploited Microsoft's vulnerabilities to hack into the Exchange Server, enabling them to scramble email accounts and install malware for long-term access. Microsoft urged its users to download software patches upon detecting several 0-day exploits being used to attack on-premises versions of Microsoft Exchange Server. Cyber-security firm Volexity had reportedly observed hackers using one of the vulnerabilities to steal the contents of several user mailboxes in January remotely. The hackers just required the details of the Exchange server and the account they wanted to loot. China denied the allegations and sought evidence for the cyberattacks. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) director Mike McLellan reportedly disclosed an abrupt spike in activity touching Exchange servers overnight on Sunday, affecting around ten customers ahead of the Microsoft hack. Microsoft products were already under scrutiny since the hack of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI). Hackers exploited Microsoft services set up by customers. The SolarWinds hackers also breached Microsoft source code, including elements of Exchange, email, and calendaring product. SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE), and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) officials recently testified to the Senate for the Russian cyberattacks. Microsoft pleaded with the cyberattack victims to disclose information towards a complete resolution. The current hacking activity appeared to be focused on seeding malicious software and setting the foundation for a possibly deeper intrusion in the future instead of immediate damage, as per Dell. Further, the company did not observe any follow-on activity and intended to introspect victimized companies. The infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defense contractors, policy think tanks, and non-governmental groups appear to be the soft targets for the attacks, as per Dell. Price action: MSFT shares are up 0.25% at $234.45 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTwilio Could Invest 0M In Carlyle Group's Syniverse: WSJAccenture, Microsoft Extend Partnership To Support UK Clean Energy Transition© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Review: For better or worse, 'Chaos Walking' crushes the possibility of a sci-fi franchise

    Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star in and Doug Liman directs the sci-fi thriller "Chaos Walking," based on Patrick Ness' futuristic YA novel series.

  • Retired or not, Khamzat Chimaev's health is the only thing that matters

    Khamzat Chimaev has been suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 and announced his retirement from MMA on Monday.

  • Comic-Con Cancels For Second Straight Year, Plans Smaller Show For November

    The San Diego Comic Convention, better known as Comic-Con, has canceled its annual show for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but raised the possibility of a smaller show in November. What Happened: In a message on its website, Comic-Con stated both the spring show, WonderCon in Anaheim, California, and the main event slated for San Diego in July will not be produced as in-person events. Instead, the Anaheim show will occur as a free online experience March 26 and 27 and the main Comic-Con will be free online from July 23 to 25. “While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con,” event organizers said in a statement, adding the “multiple postponements of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources.” They added that a smaller in-person event could take place in San Diego in November, although details regarding attendance capacity and admission fees are still being worked out. Why It Matters: Comic-Con began in 1970 as the Golden State Comic Book Convention. It has evolved over the years beyond its comic book roots to also featuring previews of Hollywood films, television programs, video games and toys. Among the exhibitors at the last show held in 2019 were Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS); Disney Publishing Worldwide, owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and CBS Interactive, part of ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC). Comic-Con has also become a major event in the cosplay subculture, with many attendees dressing up as their favorite comic book-inspired or science-fiction characters. Comic-Con is a major revenue source for the San Diego economy. When the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic, the San Diego Convention Center said the local economy faced a loss of $166 million, reported KUSI News. (Photo: A cosplay battalion at Comic-Con. Photo by Nathan Rupert / Creative Commons.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Is Net Lease? The Key To Passive Real Estate InvestingThe Next Tech Upgrade Has Arrived for Electric Vehicles. Can You Guess It?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden strikes stimulus deal with Senate Democrats

    But a delayed response from budget scorekeepers punted the first test vote on Covid legislation to Thursday.

  • With global births expected to decline, experts warn "crisis" looms

    While the global population is still growing, a major study from 2020 predicts it will peak in 2064 and then fall by nearly a billion people by the end of the century.