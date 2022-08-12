In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

LISA MASCARO
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share.

And billions left over to pay down federal deficits.

All told, the Democrats' “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package heading toward final passage in Congress and to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals.

Not as robust as Biden's initial ideas to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems, the compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is also a stunning election year turnaround, a smaller but not unsubstantial product brought back to political life after having collapsed last year.

Democrats alone support the package, with all Republicans expected to vote against it. Republicans deride the 730-page bill as big government overreach and point particular criticism at its $80 billion investment in the Internal Revenue Service to hire new employees and go after tax scofflaws.

Voters will be left to sort it out in the November elections, when control of Congress will be decided.

Here's what's in the estimated $740 billion package — made up of $440 billion in new spending and $300 billion toward easing deficits— that is up for final approval Friday in the House.

LOWER PRESCRIPTION DRUG COSTS

Launching a long-sought goal, the bill would allow the Medicare program to negotiate prescription some drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, saving the federal government some $288 billion over the 10-year budget window.

The result is expected to lower costs for seniors on medications, including a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for older adults buying prescriptions from pharmacies.

The revenue raised would also be used to provide free vaccinations for seniors, who now are among the few not guaranteed free access, according to a summary document.

Seniors would also have insulin prices capped at $35 a month.

HELP PAYING FOR HEALTH INSURANCE

The bill would extend the subsidies provided during the COVID-19 pandemic to help some Americans who buy health insurance on their own.

Under earlier pandemic relief, the extra help was set to expire this year. But the bill would allow the assistance to keep going for three more years, lowering insurance premiums for some 13 million people who are purchasing their own health care policies through the Affordable Care Act.

BIGGEST U.S. INVESTMENT ‘BY FAR’ IN CLIMATE CHANGE

The bill would infuse nearly $375 billion over the decade in climate change-fighting strategies that Democrats believe could put the country on a path to cut greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030, and “would represent the single biggest climate investment in U.S. history, by far.”

For consumers, that means tax rebates to buy electric vehicles — $4,000 for used vehicle purchase and up to $7,500 for new ones, eligible to households with incomes of $300,000 or less for couples, or single people with income of $150,000 or less.

Not all electric vehicles will fully qualify for the tax credits, thanks to requirements that component parts be manufactured and assembled in the U.S. And pricier cars costing more than $55,000 and SUVs and trucks priced above $80,000 are excluded.

There's also tax breaks for consumers to go green. One is a 10-year consumer tax credit for renewable energy investments in wind and solar.

For businesses, the bill has $60 billion for a clean energy manufacturing tax credit and $30 billion for a production tax credit for wind and solar, seen as ways to boost and support the industries that can help curb the country's dependence on fossil fuels.

The bill also gives tax credits for nuclear power and carbon capture technology that oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have invested millions of dollars to advance.

The bill would impose a new fee on excess methane emissions from oil and gas drilling while giving fossil fuel companies access to more leases on federal lands and waters.

A late addition pushed by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and other Democrats in Arizona, Nevada and Colorado would designate $4 billion to combat a mega-drought in the West, including conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin, which nearly 40 million Americans rely on for drinking water.

HOW TO PAY FOR ALL OF THIS?

One of the biggest revenue-raisers in the bill is a new 15% minimum tax on corporations that earn more than $1 billion in annual profits.

It's a way to clamp down on some 200 U.S. companies that avoid paying the standard 21% corporate tax rate, including some that end up paying no taxes at all.

The new corporate minimum tax would kick in after the 2022 tax year and raise more than $258 billion over the decade.

There will also be a new 1% excise tax imposed on stock buybacks, raising some $74 billion over the decade.

Savings from allowing Medicare’s negotiations with the drug companies is expected to bring in $288 billion over 10 years, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

The bill sticks with Biden’s original pledge not to raise taxes on families or businesses making less than $400,000 a year.

Yet money is also raised by boosting the IRS to go after tax cheats. The bill proposes an $80 billion investment in taxpayer services, enforcement and modernization, which is projected to raise $203 billion in new revenue — a net gain of $124 billion over the decade.

EXTRA MONEY TO PAY DOWN DEFICITS

With some $740 billion in new revenue and around $440 billion in new investments, the bill promises to put the difference of about $300 billion toward deficit reduction.

Federal deficits spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic when federal spending soared and tax revenues fell as the nation's economy churned through shutdowns, closed offices and other massive changes.

The nation has seen deficits rise and fall in recent years. But overall federal budgeting is on an unsustainable path, according to the Congressional Budget Office, which recently put out a new report on long-term projections.

WHAT'S LEFT BEHIND?

The package, nowhere near the sweeping Build Back Better program Biden once envisioned, remains a sizable undertaking and, along with COVID-19 relief and the GOP 2017 tax cuts, is among the more substantial bills from Congress in years.

While Congress did pass and Biden signed into law a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for highways, broadband and other investments that was part of the White House's initial vision, the Democrats' other big priorities have slipped away.

Gone, for now, are are plans for free pre-kindergarten and community college, as well as the nation's first paid family leave program that would have provided up to $4,000 a month for births, deaths and other pivotal needs. Also allowed to expire is the enhanced child care credit that was providing $300 a month during the pandemic.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis

    A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San Francisco's opioid crisis for over-dispensing highly addictive drugs for years without proper oversight and failing to identify and report suspicious orders as required by law. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said the pharmacy chain “continually violated what they were required to do under the federal Controlled Substances Act,” failing to track opioid prescriptions, preventing pharmacists from vetting prescriptions and “nor did they see the many red flags of physicians and others who were dramatically over-prescribing.” “Pharmacists were pressured to fill, fill, fill," he said, “and as a result, Walgreens filled our streets with opioids.”

  • The Big Winners—and Losers —in the Inflation Bill

    The proposals aim at boosting domestic energy production, extending healthcare benefits and lowering the costs of prescription drugs, and increasing federal tax enforcement.

  • Arctic warming up to four times faster than the rest of the planet, study shows

    The new study shows that warming in the Arctic is much worse than scientists previously thought.

  • Donald Trump does not oppose US bid to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    The FBI searched Mr Trump's Florida home on Monday - the unsealed warrant could reveal why.

  • Chinese court rejects appeal in high-profile #MeToo case

    A Chinese court rejected an appeal Wednesday from a woman seeking an apology and damages in a high-profile case from the country's short-lived #MeToo movement. The court in Beijing ruled after a closed-door hearing that evidence submitted by Zhou Xiaoxuan was insufficient to prove sexual harassment, upholding the initial judgment last September. Zhou, a former intern at state broadcaster China Central Television, had accused CCTV host Zhu Jun of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014.

  • Marketmind: Europe set to sour the U.S. sugar high

    European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation. British second quarter GDP data is due at 0600 GMT, with the main question being whether the recession which the Bank of England thinks will start at the end of this year could come sooner. Also on the agenda are both euro zone and British industrial production and French and Spanish CPI, and little good news is expected for a continent grappling with soaring energy prices and drought.

  • Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison. Cooper also sentenced Robertson to three years of supervised release after his prison term.

  • Teens accused of carjacking, home invasion and robbery

    A Renton landscaping business that was inside a barn was destroyed after suspects in a carjacking and home invasion crashed into it Thursday morning, police said.

  • Report: Kevin Durant sees Sixers as a desired landing spot for a trade

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sees the Philadelphia 76ers as a desired landing spot.

  • Armed man approaches FBI office, exchanges gunfire with cops

    An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and exchanged gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.

  • Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

    The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The companies buying oil included Valero Energy Corp, with 4.9 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises LLC, with 2.1 million barrels, Phillips 66 with 950,000 barrels and Chevron Corp with 350,000 barrels.

  • Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building

    (Reuters) -An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday was shot dead by police following a car chase, a gun battle and a standoff in a cornfield northeast of town, officials said. The New York Times and NBC News, citing unnamed sources, identified him as Ricky Shiffer, 42, who may have had extreme right-wing views. His posts, including others expressing extreme views, were taken down shortly after police told reporters the Cincinnati suspect had been killed.

  • Parts of China's Hainan extend COVID lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs

    A few cities in China's tourism hub Hainan extended lockdowns on Friday, with some of the measures expected to last through the weekend, while Lhasa in Tibet also tightened restrictions, among the latest curbs to contain COVID clusters in the country. Under the "dynamic COVID zero" policy that aims at quickly stopping each outbreak from spreading, local governments have imposed shorter lockdowns where people were barred from unnecessary movements for a few days or weeks until clusters were contained within narrower areas. Such lockdowns were less painful than the two-month virus battle fought by Shanghai in the spring, but the growing spread of Omicron across China may lead to more cities made subject to such measures along with the potential disruption to local businesses.

  • Beto O'Rourke explodes at heckler who laughs over critique of guns after Uvalde: ‘Funny to you motherf---er'

    Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke cursed at someone who laughed when the former congressman was criticizing gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting.

  • Where we think inflation will go from here – and what it means for investors

    When we established our Wealth Preserver portfolio – which was before inflation took off – we said we would be less interested in trying to predict inflation’s course and more concerned with our efforts to forestall it. Nonetheless readers may be interested in our latest take on what the future holds – especially as the niceties of where inflation goes from here in different parts of the world have a direct effect on the portfolio’s fortunes.

  • Wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest holding at 12 acres

    The Plum Fire in the Tahoe National Forest is holding at 12 acres.

  • Jon Batiste Exits ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ Louis Cato Named New Bandleader

    Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste is leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after seven seasons, Colbert announced Thursday night on the show. He’s exiting to “pursue personal and professional interests.” Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis — and the Colbert’s band, […]

  • AG Garland approves move to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, defends DOJ

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said he "personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant" for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

  • Nicki Minaj Returns With Rick James’ Sampling New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’

    The track follows Minaj’s 2019 hit ‘Megatron.’

  • As kids head back to school, encourage them to dream big, even though times are hard

    Parents are anxious over inflation and the economy, but that shouldn’t stop kids from dreaming big. [Opinion]