Biden's big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade

  • FILE - This April 2, 2021, file photo shows bridges spanning the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
  • FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens as the Senate Rules Committee holds a hearing on the "For the People Act," which would expand access to voting and other voting reforms, at the Capitol in Washington. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • FILE - In this April 2, 2021, file photo train consists are formed at Norfolk and Southern Railroad's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
  • FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
1 / 4

Congress Infrastructure

FILE - This April 2, 2021, file photo shows bridges spanning the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments.

Much the way Republicans provided no votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, they plan to sit on the sidelines for this next big lift by the White House, forcing Democrats to take full ownership of the massive package of spending and corporate tax hikes that Biden wants approved over the summer. The tension could mount this week as Biden shows no signs adjusting to satisfy Republican leaders, instead appealing directly to their constituents for support.

“I think the Republicans' voters are going to have a lot to say about whether we get a lot of this done,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

That leaves Biden and congressional Republicans on a collision course, the outcome of which could define the parties and his presidency. The GOP strategy is reminiscent of the Obama-era blockade that helped sour voters on the Democratic president more than a decade ago. Then and now Republicans are intent on saddling Democrats with responsibility for all the taxes and spending to come, much as they did the 2009 rescue after the economic crisis, framing it as government overreach that piles on debt.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set the defining tone for his party when he flatly declared last week he will fight Biden’s agenda “every step of the way.”

But it’s not at all certain the GOP playbook that worked more than a decade ago will produce the same political gains this time around. Voters appear tired of the partisan stalemate in Washington, live amid the country's run-down spots and signal they are initially supportive of Biden’s approach to governing, at least on the virus aid package.

Recent polling by The Associated Press-NORC Public Research Center found Americans have responded favorably to the president’s approach, with 73% approving of his handling of the pandemic. That includes about half of Republicans.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of Senate GOP leadership, said Sunday a smaller package of about $615 billion, or 30% of what Biden is proposing, could find bipartisan backing from Republicans if the White House found a way to pay for it without raising the corporate tax rate. He pointed to potential user fees on drivers and others.

"There’s an easy win here," Blunt said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Rather than shy from a new era of big government, Democratic leaders in Congress are embracing it, believing they can bypass the GOP blockade on Capitol Hill and make the case directly to Americans hungry for investments in homes, communities and livelihoods, especially as China and other rival countries make advancements.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared Biden’s plan to the far-reaching aims of presidents before him — from Thomas Jefferson’s efforts to build the Erie Canal to Teddy Roosevelt's designs on a national park system.

“Now, in this century, President Biden is undertaking something in the tradition of thinking big,” Pelosi said at a news conference.

Progressives want Biden to go even bigger. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Sunday he expects more funding to combat climate change and is pushing to include his own proposal to expand Medicare with dental, vision and hearing aid care for seniors.

“Now is the time to begin addressing our physical infrastructure and our human infrastructure,” Sanders said on CNN.

As Congress hunkers down to begin drafting the legislation for Biden's proposal, both parties will be put the test.

In the House, lawmakers will be invited to submit requests for projects in their home districts — roads and other infrastructure that could be “earmarks” eligible for federal funds. It's a way to entice bipartisan participation and ensure the funds are spent on agreed-upon needs.

Republicans will be forced to either participate or disengage, often with pressure from elected officials and other constituents clamoring for funds to upgrade sewers, airports and countless other infrastructure systems.

Peppered in Kentucky with questions about money that could be potentially flowing for home-state road, bridge and housing projects after the president unveiled his plan, McConnell batted them back one by one.

Biden’s package “is not going to get support from our side,” McConnell said.

Asked about the McConnell's comment, Biden smiled Friday while speaking to reporters at the White House and asked if the Republicans are arguing the country doesn't need the infrastructure — or if the Republicans “decide that we need it but they're not going to pay for it?”

Biden also pressed whether Republicans are opposed to cleaning up lead pipes in homes, schools and day care centers.

“What do you think would happen if they found out all the lead pipes were up at the Capitol?” Biden asked.

At the same time, Democrats and Republicans will be faced with the politically difficult vote of raising corporate taxes to pay for all the spending, bucking the business community that is largely against Biden's plan to permanently hike the rate corporations pay from 21% to 28%.

Both parties view it as an almost existential battle over competing political views: The Democrats who believe in the power of government to take the lead solving the nation's problems; the Republicans who put their faith in the private sector to drive solutions.

On Capitol Hill, it's also a battle over which party will control Congress.

After Barack Obama was elected in 2008, McConnell famously said his goal was to make him a one-term president. This time around the Republican leader appears to have a shorter-term goal at hand — he wants to win back the now evenly split 50-50 Senate.

“They’re so close to the majority in 2022, they can taste it,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist.

Democrats have Senate control because their party’s vice president, Kamala Harris, can cast a tie-breaking vote. In the House, the Democratic majority is holding on with just a handful of seats.

“They really don’t want to give Biden wins,” Conant said.

Democrats, uncertain about their political prospects, are taking no chances, legislating as if they are on borrowed time.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set in motion a potential process that would allow Biden's package to advance without the typical 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster by Republicans. Instead, it could be approved with a simple 51-vote majority.

Pelosi has set a July 4 goal for House votes, but acknowledges that ambitious timeline may slip.

“The sooner we can get the legislation done, the sooner we can allocate the resources,” she said.

The goal, she said, was “to get the job done as soon as possible.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pitches massive infrastructure bill

    The president is hoping for bipartisan support of the $2 trillion package.

  • Americans 'want to see us get it done': Buttigieg on Biden's infrastructure plan

    Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that he believes it could be possible to get Republicans on board with President Joe Biden's massive, $2 trillion infrastructure bill that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he plans to fight "every step of the way." "One way or the other, we've got to get it done," he said.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Campaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout, noting there's no Publix in Belle Glade in Palm Beach County.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Politix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." Of note: "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Politix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

    The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN. Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse." ⁦.@IlhanMN⁩ on ⁦@CNNSotu⁩: “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial, instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” pic.twitter.com/9uOW58uiBp — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2021 Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyBiden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the point

  • Pew finds sharp decline in Republican support for making voting easy

    The share of Republicans who say "everything possible" should be done to make voting easy has declined since 2018, according to a Pew survey published this week. Why it matters: State legislatures have introduced at least 361 voter restriction bills this year, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice. Voting rights advocates say many of the bills, if passed, will disproportionately affect voters of color, as well as those with disabilities. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Last month, Georgia became the first battleground state to pass such a law in the aftermath of the 2020 election.By the numbers: On making voting easier: 59% of U.S. adults say everything possible should be done to make it easy for every citizen to vote, while 39% say citizens should have to prove they want to vote by registering ahead of time. 85% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents say everything possible should be done to make it easy for every citizen to vote, while 14% say citizens should have to prove they really want to vote by registering ahead of time. 28% of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents say everything possible should be done to make it easy for all citizens to vote, while 71% say American citizens should prove they really want to vote by registering ahead of time. "While 84% of Black adults and 69% of Hispanic adults say everything possible should be done to make it easy to vote, only about half of white adults say the same," Pew wrote. On election security: 61% of U.S. adults say it would not make elections less secure if election rules were changed to make it easier to register and vote. 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning Independents say the same. 37% of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents say the same. Flashback: The most dramatic shift from 2018 was among Republicans, according to Pew.Before the 2018 mid-term elections, 48% of Republicans said everything possible should be done to make it easy to vote, while 51% said citizens should have to prove they really want to vote by registering ahead of time. Methodology: Data are drawn from a panel survey conducted March 1 to March 7, 2021. A total of 12,055 panelists responded out of 13,545 who were sampled, for a response rate of 89%. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 12,055 respondents is ±1.5 percentage points.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump calls for boycott of more companies over Georgia voting law

    Former President Trump on Saturday added to a list of organizations he's calling on supporters to boycott for opposing Georgia's voting restrictions.Driving the news: Trump on Friday urged a boycott of "woke companies" that have taken a stand and Major League Baseball for moving its All-Star Game out of Georgia, adding: "Are you listening Coke, Delta." In his new statement, he said: "Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What else he's saying: Trump accused "Radical Left Democrats" of playing dirty by boycotting companies that offend them."Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" he added, before making a series of complaints, including about the 2020 presidential election, and then wishing: "Happy Easter!"The other side: Democrats have criticized the new law, with President Biden calling it "Jim Crow on steroids."Citigroup declined to comment, and the other companies named in Trump's boycott list did not immediately return Axios' requests for comment.Go deeper: CEOs, corporations speak out against Georgia's voting restrictionsEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Want to wait longer than ever in voting lines? Then you’ll love Texas’ Senate Bill 7

    Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley called the change “ridiculous.”

  • Trump Campaign Reportedly Had to Return Over $122 Million to Supporters

    A new report from 'The New York Times' reveals the Trump campaign was reportedly forced to return millions to donors after rampant claims of credit card fraud.

  • '"We want justice!' Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody is buried

    Victoria Salazar, the Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody in the Caribbean beach resort of Tulum and whose death prompted calls for justice from the presidents of El Salvador and Mexico, was laid to rest in a somber ceremony on Sunday. The attorney general's office of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo on Saturday charged the one female and three male police officers who had detained Salazar with femicide, or the killing of a woman because of her gender. "The events occurred last Saturday, March 27 ... when the victim was detained by the police officers and, after being subjected to excessive and disproportionate force, likely prompting the death of the foreign woman," the attorney general's office said.

  • A Georgia church, kicked out of the SBC for allowing gay members, wants to make sure 'everybody’s welcome'

    A Georgia church was ousted from the Southern Baptist Convention for accepting gay members, sparking conversations about what it means to be Southern Baptist.

  • 7 people died in the UK from blood clots after getting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    A UK regulator said despite concerns over blood clots in the wake of AstraZeneca's shot, the doses are safe and the benefits outweigh possible risks.

  • 3 Black Border Patrol Officers File Lawsuit Against CBP Alleging Constant Racial Profiling and Harassment of Black Travelers

    Apparently, there is no place in America a Black person can go without experiencing racism—not even to the border of Canada.

  • US shuts once-secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners

    A once-secret unit within the Guantanamo Bay detention center that had fallen into disrepair has been closed and the prisoners moved to another facility on the American base in Cuba, the U.S. military said Sunday. The prisoners at Camp 7 were transferred to a facility adjacent to where the other detainees on the base are held as part of what U.S. Southern Command said in a statement was an effort to “increase operational efficiency and effectiveness." Miami-based Southern Command, which oversees the detention center at the southeastern edge of Cuba, did not say how many prisoners were moved.

  • George Floyd's girlfriend shared his opioids pain – Derek Chauvin refused to see it

    Courteney Ross’s testimony showed how police departments fail in their duty to protect those who battle addictionChauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Of all the accounts of George Floyd’s life and death heard in a Minneapolis courtroom this week, perhaps the least expected was his girlfriend’s description of their shared struggle with opioid addiction. Courteney Ross’s wrenching testimony gave a very human glimpse into the remorseless search for a fix and a mutual fight to shake off drug dependency. It was a story that would be recognised by millions of Americans sucked into the greatest drug epidemic in their country’s history by the pharmaceutical industry’s drive to flood the US with opioid painkillers. The defence lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder, saw something in Ross’s account too. An opportunity. Ross told of her boyfriend’s brush with death from an overdose just weeks before he drew his last breath under Chauvin’s knee in May last year. He took a pill she didn’t recognise. “His stomach really hurt,” she said. “He was doubled over in pain.” Ross said she noticed a white substance around Floyd’s mouth and got him to hospital, where he stayed for several days after apparently overdosing. It wasn’t the first time. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, drew attention to the similarity between Ross’s description and the police account of Floyd’s condition as they arrested him: a man complaining that his stomach hurt and with white foam around his mouth. Nelson’s intent was to undercut the prosecution claim that Chauvin killed Floyd by keeping his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd lay on the ground. The defence has made a simple calculation. Sow doubt in just one juror about the cause of death – after all the official autopsy showed Floyd had a mix of drugs in his system – and Chauvin could walk free. But if the defence claim is that Floyd was evidently overdosing, or at least under the influence of drugs, why did Chauvin and his fellow officers not act on that at the time? From video shown in court, it’s clear Floyd was in distress even before Chauvin put his knee on his neck. He was rambling and confused when officers arrived at the scene. The cashier who sold Floyd cigarettes shortly before his arrest told the trial he was evidently high, although friendly and not threatening. A portrait of George Floyd hangs on fortifications at the Hennepin county government center, where Derek Chauvin is on trial. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/Rex/Shutterstock Even if the police did not immediately recognise that Floyd was under the influence of drugs or at risk of overdosing, it is clear he was having some kind of crisis, perhaps with his mental health. Chauvin and his fellow officers heard Floyd repeatedly cry out about stomach pain and saw foam around his mouth. Yet his cries for help were dismissed. There appeared to be an indifference to his welfare. Chauvin told his supervisor only that Floyd was “going crazy”. Why did the police not recognise that the man in their custody was in crisis? Was it because the officers did not want to see? Or because they weren’t trained to? Either way, those few minutes might have had a far less tragic outcome had they treated Floyd as a medical emergency. The paramedic who treated Floyd said that when he arrived, none of the police officers was offering the dying man any kind of first aid, even though he wasn’t breathing. Throughout, Floyd remained only a suspect who had to be subdued. One reform demanded by protesters in the wake of Floyd’s death is for a chunk of police budgets to be spent on putting social workers alongside officers. The video recordings show that before Chauvin and his fellow officers tried to force Floyd into a squad car, he was handcuffed and sitting against a wall. He was not a threat to anyone and his arrest was not a matter of urgency. That was the moment when a social worker could have been consulted or asked to the scene, if such a policy had existed. Almost certainly the outcome would have been different. Other police departments have learned the value of social workers and mental health experts in dealing with drug crises. One of the pioneers has been the city of Huntington in West Virginia, a state ravaged by the opioid epidemic which for many years had the highest overdose rate in the country. Among other things, the presence of a social worker as police dealt with people overdosing or having some other form of drug emergency helped officers see people addicted to opioids in a different light. A former county police chief in Huntington told me the presence of social workers had transformed his thinking and that of many of his officers, who previously could not see the point of rescuing someone from an overdose only to see them do it again. The former chief likened it to the revelation brought about earlier in his career by training in why some women remain in abusive relationships even after police are repeatedly called. There is enough that is worrying about Floyd’s state of mind and health on video footage played in court for Chauvin and the other officers to have sought medical help. Instead there seemed to be just a determination to make an arrest – even though Chauvin could just have written Floyd a ticket for using a counterfeit $20 bill. But then perhaps, like a lot of other officers who encounter drug users in crisis, Floyd was seen as an “addict” to blame for his own condition. Ross told a different story of Floyd sucked into the trap of opioids by sports injuries, and prescribed oxycodone for pain. The medicine included the powerful narcotic OxyContin, which did so much to drive the opioid epidemic. Over two decades its maker, Purdue Pharma, unleashed mass prescribing of painkillers on a scale not seen in any other country. “We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times,” Ross said. Ultimately, Floyd failed to make that break, and was condemned for it. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, the Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Queen Elizabeth Sent a Personal Message to 190 People After a Pre-Easter Tradition Was Canceled

    The Queen found a socially-distanced way to continue her Maundy Monday tradition.

  • Matt Gaetz rep quits amid sex trafficking investigations

    The New York Times reported that a spokesperson for Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz has abruptly resigned on Friday as public scrutiny continues to intensify. Luke Ball, who served as a longtime aide and Gaetz’s communications director, began working with the congressman as early as this week to help develop a defense against the investigation. Ball reportedly weighed the impact his departure would have on Gaetz, but decided that under the circumstances, leaving was the best choice, according to a source.

  • Congress needs to balance securing the Capitol with public access: Sen. Roy Blunt

    Congress needs to balance making the Capitol complex secure, while at the same time maintaining its openness to the public, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" days after a knife-wielding man rammed his vehicle into a U.S. Capitol barricade, killing a Capitol Police officer. "I think it would be a mistake for fencing to be a permanent part of the Capitol," Blunt added.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • Fauci Slams ‘Bizarre’ Right-Wing Critics in Fox Interview

    "Peter Navarro saying I created the virus. I mean, how bizarre is that?" the doctor said while responding to attacks from the former Trump aide