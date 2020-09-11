Bidens bring beer and baked goods on visit to Shanksville fire company

YORK, Pa. — Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company on Friday to pay his respects and to deliver on a promise he had made about eight years ago.

He came by the fire company on the anniversary of 9/11 after visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial nearby in Stonycreek Township, where he paid tribute to the 40 passengers and crew members who died when their plane crashed after a battle with terrorists. He did so after the mid-morning ceremony with dignitaries, including President Donald Trump, was complete and the gates to the park were open to the public.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Bent on Friday, September 11, 2020. Biden gifted the department several assorted baked goods and a couple packs of beer.

He and his wife, Jill Biden, arrived at the fire hall in a black SUV at about 1:30 p.m. Jill Biden carried two boxes of doughnuts and a bundt cake wrapped in a red, white and blue ribbon for people at the station. Joe Biden brought out six-packs of beer.

He told the first responders on his last visit, in 2011, that he owed them a beer the next time he came to town.

“I keep my promises,” he said to the group around him — and joined in the laughter.

The Democratic presidential nominee did not discuss the campaign. Instead he discussed how first responders saved his life and how important they are to their local communities.

“I was impressed that he kept his promise about the beer,” said Jennifer Kimmel, of Jennerstown, who has family both in the fire department and in the area.

I liked that he talked about something that we can relate to in a small town,” she said. “What he said, it was from the heart.”

Biden stayed and talked with the small crowd of about 50 people for close to 30 minutes. He bumped elbows with many people and took time to learn about some of them.

He called 10-year-old, Justin Kimmel, Jennifer Kimmel’s son, “chief.” And he asked Justin about himself.

After Biden left, Justin said, “I like him.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Bidens visit Shanksville fire company, bring beer