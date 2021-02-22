  • Oops!
Biden's budget pick in doubt after Sen. Collins becomes 2nd lawmaker to reject her

Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday said she would vote against Democratic President Biden's Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden, further imperiling her confirmation.

  • ‘I’m training just as hard as I normally would:’ Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky on preparing for Tokyo

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Katie Ledecky, five time Olympic gold medalist, discuss training amid the pandemic and expectations for the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Porn star's bid to revive Trump suit thrown out by Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by adult film actress Stormy Daniels to revive her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over a Twitter post in which he accused her of a "con job" after she described being threatened over publicizing her account of a sexual relationship with him.

  • Biden talks 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

    President Biden made remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 as the U.S. surpassed 500,000 deaths, followed by a candle lighting ceremony and moment of silence.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on federal drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said, spelling out in detail how she helped plot her husband’s daring escape from a Mexico prison.

  • White House: No 'Plan B' on Neera Tanden nomination

    The White House says it continues to stand by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, despite the opposition of a growing number of Senators, throwing her nomination increasingly into doubt. (Feb. 23)

  • Taco Bell unveils chicken sandwich taco, joining burger giants in widening poultry war

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins Alexis Christoforous to break down what's in Taco Bell's new menu option, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.&nbsp;

  • Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden

    A moderate Democratic senator from West Virginia is suddenly one of the most powerful people in Washington. Sen. Joe Manchin has had multiple one-on-one phone calls with President Joe Biden. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana also hold significant political clout in Biden's Washington, making for a muscular counterweight to the progressives who make up the party’s base.

  • 'UK Variant is more transmissible and may be more deadly': Doctor

    Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on Covid-19.

  • Wilson, Gibbs salute pioneers during BHM

    Callum Wilson, Kieran Gibbs and other Premier League players reflect on the meaning of Black History Month.

  • Sen. Durbin says Garland confirmation 'one of the most critical in department history'

    Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland is questioned about what his involvement will be in the investigations of the Capitol siege, Hunter Biden, and the Russian probe.

  • Criticized by President, Mexico auditor backtracks on airport cancellation cost

    Mexico's Federal Audit Office (ASF) retracted a report that found President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to cancel a partly built airport in Mexico City had cost 332 billion pesos ($16 billion), hours after the president denounced its findings. Lopez Obrador has defended his 2018 decision to cancel the airport, his predecessor's flagship project. In 2019, the transport ministry estimated the cost of the cancellation at 100 million pesos.

  • Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

    Wisconsin wildlife officials opened a wolf season Monday after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid fears that the Biden administration might restore protections for the animals. The hunt will run through Sunday across six management zones. The DNR set the kill limit at 200 animals, with 119 allocated to the state and the other 81 allocated to Wisconsin's Chippewa tribes as per treaty agreements.

  • Influential mayor of Mozambique city dies of COVID-19

    Daviz Simango, the leader of Mozambique's opposition MDM party and the mayor of the major port city of Beira, died Monday in a hospital in South Africa, according to local media. Simango, 57, died of complications from COVID-19 and diabetes, according to the Zitamar news agency. Simango was elected mayor of Beira, widely considered Mozambique’s second city and a center of opposition support, in 2003 and remained its leader until his death.

  • United Airlines investigates Ted Cruz's flight information 'leak'

    United Airlines investigates who leaked data revealing when Sen. Ted Cruz originally planned to return to Texas from Mexico.

  • United grounds 24 Boeing 777s after an engine failed midair and left a trail of debris

    An engine caught fire during the United Airlines Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday, forcing the plane to turn around.

  • Anne Hathaway said she almost didn't star in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

    Rachel McAdams was the studio's first choice for the role of fashion magazine intern Andy Sachs, Variety previously reported.

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Turkey's Erdogan says common interests with U.S. outweigh differences

    The common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Ankara wants improved cooperation with Washington, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday striking a rare conciliatory tone. In December, the United States sanctioned Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, while Ankara has been infuriated by U.S. support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, which it considers a terrorist organisation.

  • Griddy: Why a Texas electricity company is under fire for astronomical bills during winter storm

    Some Texans were charged as high as $17,000 for their electric usage last week

  • Megan Rapinoe shouted out her new niece - Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's baby - after scoring for the USWNT

    Megan Rapinoe celebrated her goal vs Brazil by "rocking the baby" and blowing kisses to honor Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's new baby, Sloane.