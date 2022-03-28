Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, March 11, 2021, in Washington.It's been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package of relief measures was designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy rebound. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden released a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing.

In essence, it tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for ahead of the midterm elections that could decide whether Congress remains under the party's control.

The bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion.

There would be $795 billion for defense, $915 billion for domestic programs, and the remaining balance would go to mandatory spending such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and net interest on the national debt.

The higher taxes outlined on Monday would raise $361 billion in revenue over 10 years and apply to the top 0.01% of households. The proposal lists another $1.4 trillion in revenue raised over the next decade through other tax increases that are meant to preserve Biden's pledge to not hike taxes on people earning less than $400,000.

The 156-page plan also shows the splinters that persist in Biden's coalition and the possible gaps between the promises of what is being offered and the realities of what ultimately emerges. Biden has backed many of these ideas previously without necessarily getting a full buy-in from Congress.

The proposal includes a minimum 20% tax on the incomes of households worth $100 million or more, similar to a proposal Democrats in Congress began debating late last year that failed to clear the Senate.

More money would go to support law enforcement, yet bipartisan efforts at police reform have failed. The budget assumes — with a high degree of uncertainty based on forecasts made last November — that inflation at a 40-year peak gets back to normal next year.

“Budgets are statements of values,” Biden said in a statement, “and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America.”

It’s a midterm elections pitch to a nation still off balance from a chaotic few years caused by the pandemic, an economic recession, a recovery, challenges to U.S. democracy, and war in Ukraine. The Biden budget foresees cutting annual deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade. Those reductions would occur in large part through higher taxes and the expiration of relief spending tied to the coronavirus outbreak that began in 2020.

While the budget would elevate funding for education, public health and provide $48 billion to increase the supply of affordable housing, it fails to spell out what the broader successor to Biden’s stalled “Build Back Better” agenda would be. That proposal from last year included money for child care, preschool, clean energy and lower health care premiums, but it was blocked by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the decisive Democratic vote.

White House Budget Director Shalanda Young told reporters the blueprint does not include line items tied to that possible bill because “discussions with Congress are ongoing.” But the budget plan includes a “ deficit neutral reserve fund” to account for a possible agreement being reached.

The Biden administration looked at a tax increase last year that resembles the 20% minimum on the full income of people worth $100 million or more. But Manchin nixed that idea as divisive. What the Biden administration outlined on Monday would raise $361 billion over 10 years and apply to the top 0.01% of households. The proposal lists another $1.4 trillion in revenue raised over the next decade through other tax changes.

Among the tax changes is a 28% corporate tax rate and top individual rate of 39.6%, both increases.

Undergirding the plan is a forecast that the economy will return to normal next year after the unprecedented spending tied to the pandemic and inflation. The budget forecasts 4.7% inflation this year and 2.3% in 2023, which would be down from 7% in 2021. Yet prices kept climbing in the first two months of 2022, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed oil, gasoline and natural gas prices higher in ways that could spread across the economy.

Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said the administration expects “the economy to normalize” as the country works through waves of the pandemic, supply chain pressures ease and the “extraordinary measures” of support tied to the coronavirus roll off the budget. That normalization would imply inflation falling back to its more typical levels, “but there’s tremendous uncertainty,” Rouse said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden unveils $813 billion spending request for defense, national security

    President Biden is officially proposing $813.3 billion in defense and national security spending as part of his budget request for fiscal 2023.The request, which was first reported late last week, comes as the U.S. looks to counter a long list of international threats, including China and Russia.It also comes amid a push to modernize the military, including optimizing the country's naval fleet, supporting Army modernization initiatives and...

  • Biden's 2023 budget focuses on deficit reduction and defense spending

    President Biden plans to spend $1.58 trillion in his 2023 budget to bolster America’s defenses and maintain robust economic growth, while also addressing inflation by lowering the federal deficit and costs for working families. Driving the news: Biden on Monday is sending Congress his top line tax and spending requests for the next fiscal year, which includes $773 billion for the Department of Defense.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. "Budgets are statem

  • Biden unveils 2023 budget proposal with tax hikes, spending boosts

    President Biden on Monday unveiled ambitious proposals to reduce the nation's deficit over the next decade with tax hikes targeting the wealthy, while outlining boosts for military and domestic programs as part of a $5.8 trillion plan to fund the government for fiscal year 2023.The White House says that the fiscal year 2023 budget, which would be paid for by a tax hike on billionaires and other reforms, would reduce the deficit by over $1...

  • Troops would see a 4.6% pay raise next year under Biden’s fiscal 2023 budget plan

    The pay raise would be the largest for service members since 2003.

  • What’s in Biden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget? A Billionaire Tax and Boosts to Military and Social Spending

    President Joe Biden unveiled a $5.8 trillion budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Monday, which calls for Congress to pass a minimum tax for billionaires and increases military and domestic spending. “Budgets are statements of values, and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America,” Biden said in a statement on Monday. The administration was on track to reduce the deficit by more than $1.3 trillion this year, according to the White House.

  • Gold Falls as Rising Dollar, Yields Sap Demand for Haven Asset

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped as the dollar and Treasury yields rose, sapping demand for the safe-haven asset after last week’s gain.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectA gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as shor

  • Biden set to release budget with defense boost, new tax on wealthy Americans

    President Joe Biden will send to Congress his budget for fiscal 2023, laying out his policy priorities and kicking off the process for funding the government.

  • Biden to propose billionaire tax, approval rating falls to lowest of presidency

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's approval rating, the Biden administration's budget and billionaire tax proposal, and how the president's comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin were received.

  • Trump attacked Ketanji Brown Jackson as 'disrespectful' to GOP senators who 'nicely' asked questions at her Supreme Court confirmation hearings

    Former President Donald Trump blasted Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, where Republican senators grilled her.

  • TikToker reveals what it’s like to work as an overnight stocker at Walmart

    A TikToker is going viral after sharing the most interesting details of his job as an overnight stocker at Walmart. The post TikToker reveals what it’s like to work as an overnight stocker at Walmart appeared first on In The Know.

  • Yield curve inverts for the first time since 2006

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Treasury yield curve inversions.

  • Canada chooses Lockheed Martin as preferred bidder for jets -industry source

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will announce on Monday that Lockheed Martin Corp is the preferred bidder in a multibillion-dollar competition to supply 88 new fighter jets, said an industry source close to the file. The announcement means Ottawa will only hold detailed talks with the U.S. company, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Canada belongs to the consortium that developed Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet, which defense sources say is the military's first choice.

  • Mortgage rates ‘leading to higher costs for homebuyers,’ economist says

    Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss rising mortgage rates and the housing market.

  • Michelin 3-Star Chef Dominique Crenn Wants to Help You Cook Vegetables Better at Home

    She shares a vegetarian version of an old family favorite recipe.

  • 'Decrepit' to 'effective': ex-U.S. adviser on Ukraine's forces

    STORY: Retired U.S. Army colonel Liam Collins has seen firsthand the Ukrainian military transform from what he calls a 'decrepit' force into an effective operation capable of fending off Russian advances."Ukraine's military in 2014 was decrepit, it really didn't have a lot of training capability, they weren't effective at the tactical level. // So, it wasn't a surprise to see how poorly they performed at that time given their level of training."In 2014, Russian forces were able to seize parts of Ukraine with relative ease. Collins, a career special-forces soldier, served as the executive officer for the Defense Department’s special adviser to Ukraine working to reform that nation’s military establishment in 2016, at the end of the Obama administration.One success, Collins said, was changing the Ukrainian command structure, giving junior leaders the ability to make battlefield decisions, rather than a top-down command approach."It allows them to take initiative on the battlefield, right? You might be given some orders, 'Go take this hill,' for example, and if you can't adjust on that, you're just going to keep running up the hill into the hornet's nest. // You have to empower leaders to make those kind of quick decisions, but it also requires a trained professional military to do that.'"Collins said the Russian military appears to have taken a less flexible approach at the tactical level."If you have a conscript army, which a lot of the Russians are, you're not going to be capable of executing that same kind of discipline initiative at the tactical level."Not to be overlooked, Collins said - Ukrainians' fierce hold on their independence. "They don't want to be part of Russia. They like their civil liberties. They like a higher standard of living. // And so that's why they're going to fight so hard."

  • Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles

    (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it will not supply gas to Europe for free as it works out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles but G7 nations refused the demand. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom, which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Mitch McConnell’s Confederate Flag Photo Resurfaces as He Announces He Will Oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has made it known that he will vote against confirming President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji […]

  • ‘Really sad’: Why gas prices in California are so high, according to a state assemblymember

    There's been a lot of chatter recently among California lawmakers about a gas rebate as prices at the pump are among the highest in the country.

  • 'Thank you for your service,' he said, before hurling the word 'traitor' at me

    Alvin Rivera was having lunch with a friend when a man thanked him for his service. Then, the complete stranger lobbed the word 'traitor' at him.

  • Trump attacked Ketanji Brown Jackson for being 'disrespectful' to GOP senators who 'nicely' asked questions at Supreme Court confirmation hearings

    Former President Donald Trump blasted Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court confirmation hearings where she was grilled by Republican senators.