Biden's Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

  • President Joe Biden, right, attends a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Washington. Also pictured is Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, third from right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and Cabinet-level picks. (AP Graphic)
  • President Joe Biden leaves after speaking about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 3

Biden

President Joe Biden, right, attends a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Washington. Also pictured is Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, third from right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure.

Among Biden’s 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, or a little over half. And among the 15 core nominees to lead federal agencies, 10 have been confirmed, or about two thirds. According to the Center for Presidential Transition, about a month into their first terms, the previous four presidents had 84% of their core Cabinet picks confirmed.

On Tuesday, Biden's cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty when his nominee to lead the White House budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after her nomination faced opposition from key senators on both sides of the aisle.

The delay in confirmations means some departments are left without their top decision-makers as they attempt to put in place policies to address the overlapping crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala said there are a number of “big decisions” at HHS and across the federal government that are waiting on leadership from the top.

“It’s very unfortunate. And in the middle of a huge health crisis, it’s the wrong thing to do,” she said. “Civil servants are capable, but they need leadership. And they’re used to having leaders.”

Shalala was confirmed two days after President Bill Clinton was sworn in, and said she had her chain of command ready to go and could immediately dig into a long list of decisions and policy changes.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the Biden administration’s HHS nominee, will get a committee vote Wednesday, and he’s expected to receive easy confirmation. But Shalala pointed to a laundry list of issues — from oversight of hospitals, health care companies and nursing homes during the pandemic to issues surrounding drug pricing, telemedicine and child care services — that urgently need his input.

Lacking a department head, she said, “just slows everything down.”

Matt Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit organization that tracks presidential transitions, said federal departments tend to act more conservatively around decision-making and shifting policies without the top brass in place.

“Missing the top person means that it’s pretty difficult to actually address the very big questions and to make big changes," he said. “And there’s a natural conservatism in place when people don’t know yet what the top person is going to really want.”

The slow pace in confirmations partly results from the delay in the transition process resulting from President Donald Trump's attempts to dispute his loss in the 2020 presidential race and from what the Biden White House says was a lack of cooperation from Trump administration officials.

Senate Democrats did not win a majority of seats in the chamber until the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections, and then it took nearly a month for Democratic and Republican leadership to agree on a resolution governing the organization of the upper chamber, which further delayed committee work.

And Democrats privately acknowledge that Trump’s second impeachment trial also slowed down the process some, eating up a week of valuable time in the Senate and bogging lawmakers down with other work beyond reviewing and processing Biden’s nominees.

Still, Biden transition spokesman Andrew Bates said that after the delays “stemming from the previous administration’s resistance to the will of the American people,” the relatively smooth confirmation progress in recent weeks “is both welcome and appreciated.”

He added, however, “it is hardly enough, and nominees with strong bipartisan support — and who are critical to defeating the pandemic and turning our economy around with the creation of millions of jobs — remain needlessly obstructed by individual members. That must change.”

The Biden administration has prioritized confirming those nominees who are key to national security, the economy and public health decisions. Biden does have in place his director of national intelligence, and his top brass at the departments of State, Homeland Security and Defense, as well as his treasury secretary.

But in addition to waiting on Becerra at HHS, the administration lacks top leaders at the Justice Department, Housing and Urban Development and the Small Business Administration, departments that will be key to some of Biden's top priorities and the implementation of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, if it's passed into law later this month.

And the delay in confirming top posts also means a delay in confirming and seating deputy secretaries and undersecretaries, who are often in charge of the nitty gritty in implementing major policy. Shalala noted, for instance, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will offer guidance on how insurers should cover coronavirus costs and implementation on aspects of the COVID-19 aid bill, and currently only has an acting administrator. She also noted HHS has deputies who oversee everything from refugee resettlement to child care programs.

And Tanden's withdrawal Tuesday raises further questions about the Biden administration's budget process.

The White House has yet to offer a timeline for releasing its budget, citing the transition delays and a lack of cooperation from the Trump administration. That puts them behind most recent presidents, who typically submit written budget toplines to Congress by the end of February, though Trump didn’t submit his until mid-March.

The Biden administration has not been completely hamstrung by the slow pace of confirmations, however. The White House has issued a number of executive orders outlining policy reviews and changes that are underway at federal departments, and civil servants are working through key policy decisions, even without Senate-confirmed leadership in place.

For instance, while Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Education, Miguel Cardona, was just confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, the department's acting head last month put out guidelines requiring states to administer standardized tests despite the pandemic.

And Stier noted that the Biden administration has installed hundreds of non-Senate-confirmed staff across the federal government, helping to provide guidance even without department heads in place. Biden himself swore in more than 1,100 non-Senate-confirmed staff throughout the federal government on the first day of his presidency, a number Stier said was unprecedented.

"It ameliorates the problem in that you then have in place people who can provide guidance to the career team about what the administration’s positions and priorities are," Stier said.

___

AP writers Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Matthew Daly, Collin Binkley and Ashraf Khalil contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage Forbearance Rate Drops as Protections Get Extended

    Fewer home loans are in forbearance -- but exits may slow down thanks to newly extended protections.

  • The Best Psychological Thrillers of All Time

    Not stressed enough already? Then watch these movies.From Marie Claire

  • Texans release QB Josh McCown

    The Houston Texans have released quarterback Josh McCown.

  • Minari 's Alan Kim, 8, Says Earning Purple Belt in Taekwondo Was More Exciting Than Golden Globe Win

    During the 2021 Golden Globes Sunday night, Minari was awarded best motion picture — foreign language

  • Houseplant, Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Cannabis Brand, To Debut In The US

    Houseplant, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s cannabis and lifestyle brand, is launching in the U.S. on March 11. The brand was founded in Canada back in April 2019 in partnership with cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC). Since then, it has become one of the most coveted celebrity-backed brands in the cannabis industry. In an email to Benzinga, Houseplant explained that, even though Canopy will continue to be its licensee in Canada, it is not involved in the U.S. launch. “We are thrilled to launch in the US, bringing cannabis products to our fellow Californians and an original line of Housegoods to consumers nationwide," Houseplant co-founder and CEO Michael Mohr told Benzinga. "It is only with great focus and consideration of these consumers that we are capable of delivering thoughtfully designed and innovative products that will enhance the homes and lives of many across the country." Related content: Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Weed Brand: Beautifully Committed To Social Justice While Houseplant will initially be available only in select markets across California, at first only via delivery service until it hits dispensaries later this spring, the brand’s home goods will ship across the entire country starting on March 11. The line will feature two sativas, Diablo Wind and Pancake Ice, and one indica, Pink Moon. Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021 “Houseplant was born out of our love and passion for cannabis, design and art,” Rogen said in a statement. “Evan and I also recognize that our lifelong dream of starting a cannabis lifestyle brand like Houseplant comes with a commitment to changing the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in today’s society. We understand our responsibility to help right those wrongs and are dedicated to creating a more diverse, equitable cannabis industry.” See also: How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks Adding to these comments, chief commercial officer Haneen Davies told Benzinga, “Our company is founded by incredible storytellers, so our communication strategy is centered around original content that celebrates our products in the most Houseplant way. We have a constant cadence of products coming down the line and we've surrounded each one with a unique campaign that will live on social and our website. Seth and Evan are highly involved in our content strategy and will amplify our reach to a wider audience base.” Courtesy photo See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week In Cannabis: Stock Volatility, NJ, .9B IPO, Policy Moves, Financings, And MoreExclusive: Cannabis Fund Rainbow Realty Raises M, Including M From CrowdStreet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Khashoggi's fiancee demands 'punishment' for Saudi Crown Prince MBS over dissident's murder

    Pressure is growing on Joe Biden to take action against Saudi’s Crown Prince, as the fiancee of murdered dissident Jamal Khashoggi said it would be a “stain on humanity” if Mohammed bin Salman was not punished. Hatice Cengiz welcomed the release by the Biden administration last week of a US intelligence report that concluded Prince Mohammed had approved the killing of the Washington Post columnist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, but warned it was “not enough”. An Office for the Director of National Intelligence found the prince, known as MBS, had ordered the hit, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved - but not the prince himself. Asked about criticism of Washington for not sanctioning Prince Mohammed directly, President Joe Biden said an declaration on this would be made on Monday. The State Department only said, however, that it was "considering taking additional steps to promote accountability," but did not announce any new measures against Riyadh. “Global diplomacy requires holding countries accountable when needed but also acting in the national interest of the United States,” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, told journalists on Monday, defending the administration’s decision.

  • Giant luminous shark found off the coast of New Zealand

    The largest known shark that can glow in the dark has been discovered by researchers off the coast of New Zealand. Scientists discovered that three species, the kitefin shark, the blackbelly lanternshark, and the southern lanternshark, emit a luminescent glow in their habitats deep below the surface of the ocean. All three, deep-sea sharks which live at depths between 200m and 1,000m, were known to science already, but their ability to glow was not documented. The three species were collected during a fish survey in eastern New Zealand in January last year, and observed in tanks before being dissected and analysed. One of them, a kitefin shark which can reach up to 1.8m long, is now the world's largest known luminous vertebrate, said the paper published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, and also the first documented shark with fully luminous dorsal fins. The researchers believe that kitefin sharks, which have few if any predators, use their glowing ability to camouflage themselves from prey and to illuminate the ocean floor while hunting, but said more evidence was needed to confirm this theory. "The use of counterillumination for this giant luminous shark is here suggested to be co-opted for a camouflage-type approach as a predatory tool," the researchers said. Lead author Jérôme Mallefet, of the University of Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, said the sharks used a different mechanism to glow than other bioluminescent animals. "The sharks discovered off New Zealand in January 2020 control their light production system by hormones, while most of the bioluminescent organisms seen to date use nerve control to trigger their light," he told Belgian broadcaster RTBF. The researchers concluded that bioluminescence plays a greater role than previously thought in deep-sea ecosystems. "Considering the vastness of the deep sea and the occurrence of luminous organisms in this zone, it is now more and more obvious that producing light at depth must play an important role structuring the biggest ecosystem on our planet," the paper said. Other luminous marine creatures include some species of algae, crustaceans and jellyfish, and the ability serves different purposes for different species. Some prey animals, such as jellyfish, use the function to startle predators and attract other creatures which prey on their predators. Other non-marine creatures, such as glow worms, use their light to attract prey. There are also more than 75 known species of bioluminescent fungi, which only glow at night time, attracting insects which land on them and pick up spores which then spread in other areas.

  • Firefighters in California get hero’s welcome as they rush to vaccinate poor and underserved residents

    Knocking on doors, traveling to trailer parks and manning vaccination centers, Chula Vista firefighters seek out and vaccinate more than 1,000 people with no web access, language barriers, no transportation, and/or physical ailments during Operation Immunity — residents who might have otherwise fallen through the cracks.

  • A Virus Variant by Any Other Name ... Please

    20H/501Y.V2. VOC 202012/02. B.1.351. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Those were the charming names that scientists proposed for a new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in South Africa. The convoluted strings of letters, numbers and dots are deeply meaningful for the scientists who devised them, but how was anyone else supposed to keep them straight? Even the easiest to remember, B.1.351, refers to an entirely different lineage of the virus if a single dot is missed or misplaced. The naming conventions for viruses were fine as long as variants remained esoteric topics of research. But they are now the source of anxiety for billions of people. They need names that roll off the tongue, without stigmatizing the people or places associated with them. “What’s challenging is coming up with names that are distinct, that are informative, that don’t involve geographic references and that are kind of pronounceable and memorable,” said Emma Hodcroft, a molecular public health researcher at the University of Bern in Switzerland. “It sounds kind of simple, but it’s actually a really big ask to try and convey all of this information.” The solution, she and other experts said, is to come up with a single system for everyone to use but to link it to the more technical ones scientists rely on. The World Health Organization has convened a working group of a few dozen experts to devise a straightforward and scalable way to do this. “This new system will assign variants of concern a name that is easy to pronounce and recall and will also minimize unnecessary negative effects on nations, economies and people,” the WHO said in a statement. “The proposal for this mechanism is currently undergoing internal and external partner review before finalization.” The WHO’s leading candidate so far, according to two members of the working group, is disarmingly simple: numbering the variants in the order in which they were identified — V1, V2, V3 and so on. “There are thousands and thousands of variants that exist, and we need some way to label them,” said Trevor Bedford, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and a member of the working group. Naming diseases was not always so complicated. Syphilis, for example, is drawn from a 1530 poem in which a shepherd, Syphilus, is cursed by the god Apollo. But the compound microscope, invented around 1600, opened up a hidden world of microbes, allowing scientists to start naming them after their shapes, said Richard Barnett, a historian of science in Britain. Still, racism and imperialism infiltrated disease names. In the 1800s, as cholera spread from the Indian subcontinent to Europe, British newspapers began calling it “Indian cholera,” depicting the disease as a figure in a turban and robes. “Naming can very often reflect and extend a stigma,” Barnett said. In 2015, the WHO issued best practices for naming diseases: avoiding geographic locations or people’s names, species of animal or food, and terms that incite undue fear, like “fatal” and “epidemic.” Scientists rely on at least three competing systems of nomenclature — Gisaid, Pango and Nextstrain — each of which makes sense in its own world. “You can’t track something you can’t name,” said Oliver Pybus, an Oxford evolutionary biologist who helped design the Pango system. Scientists name variants when changes in the genome coincide with new outbreaks, but they draw attention to them only if there is a change in their behavior — if they transmit more easily, for instance (B.1.1.7, the variant first seen in Britain), or if they at least partly sidestep the immune response (B.1.351, the variant detected in South Africa). Encoded in the jumbled letters and digits are clues about the variant’s ancestry: The “B.1,” for instance, denotes that those variants are related to the outbreak in Italy last spring. (Once the hierarchy of variants becomes too deep to accommodate another number and dot, newer ones are given the next letter available alphabetically.) But when scientists announced that a variant called B.1.315 — two digits removed from the variant first seen in South Africa — was spreading in the United States, South Africa’s health minister “got quite confused” between that and B.1.351, said Tulio de Oliveira, a geneticist at the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban and a member of the WHO’s working group. “We have to come up with a system that not only evolutionary biologists can understand,” he said. With no easy alternatives at hand, people have resorted to calling B.1.351 “the South African variant.” But de Oliveira pleaded with his colleagues to avoid the term. (Look no further than the origins of this very virus: Calling it the “China virus” or the “Wuhan virus” fed into xenophobia and aggression against people of East Asian origin all over the world.) The potential harms are grave enough to have dissuaded some countries from coming forward when a new pathogen is detected within their borders. Geographical names also quickly become obsolete: B.1.351 is in 48 countries now, so calling it the South African variant is absurd, de Oliveira added. And the practice could distort science. It is not entirely clear that the variant arose in South Africa: It was identified there in large part thanks to the diligence of South African scientists, but branding it as that country’s variant could mislead other researchers into overlooking its possible path into South Africa from another country that was sequencing fewer coronavirus genomes. Over the past few weeks, proposing a new system has become something of a spectator sport. A few of the suggestions for name inspiration: hurricanes, Greek letters, birds, other animal names like red squirrel or aardvark, and local monsters. Áine O’Toole, a doctoral student at the University of Edinburgh who is part of the Pango team, suggested colors to indicate how different constellations of mutations were related. “You could end up with dusty pink or magenta or fuchsia,” she said. Sometimes, identifying a new variant by its characteristic mutation can be enough, especially when the mutations gain whimsical names. Last spring, O’Toole and her collaborators began calling D614G, one of the earliest known mutations, “Doug.” “We’d sort of not had a huge amount of human interaction,” she said. “This was our idea of humor in lockdown No. 1.” Other nicknames followed: “Nelly” for N501Y, a common thread in many new variants of concern, and “Eeek” for E484K, a mutation thought to make the virus less susceptible to vaccines. But Eeek has emerged in multiple variants worldwide simultaneously, underscoring the need for variants to have distinct names. The numbering system the WHO is considering is straightforward. But any new names will have to overcome the ease and simplicity of geographic labels for the general public. And scientists will need to strike a balance between labeling a variant quickly enough to forestall geographical names and cautiously enough that they do not wind up giving names to insignificant variants. “What I don’t want is a system where we have this long list of variants that all have WHO names, but really only three of them are important and the other 17 are not important,” Bedford said. Whatever the final system is, it also will need to be accepted by different groups of scientists as well as the general public. “Unless one really does become the kind of lingua franca, that will make things more confusing,” Hodcroft said. “If you don’t come up with something that people can say and type easily, and remember easily, they will just go back to using the geographic name.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Chicago hunger strike against recycling plant grows: 'We're starving ourselves to save people's lives'

    Activists oppose metal shredder moving to East Side, a low-income Latino community reeling from the effects of industrial pollution A pedestrian passes a mural on Chicago’s South Side. Photograph: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Hunger strikers on Chicago’s Southeast Side have gone nearly four weeks without food to protest against environmental racism, and now the city is beginning to reconsider its stance on the controversial metal shredder that started it all. “I share your commitment to equity and fully understand that our frontline communities, particularly on the South and West Sides of Chicago, have been significantly impacted by environmental pollution and other compounding environmental issues, for multiple generations,” wrote Lori Lightfoot, the city’s mayor, in a letter from last Tuesday. On 4 February, three community activists vowed to go without food until the city stops a metal shredder from moving into the East Side, a low-income Latino community already reeling from the effects of industrial pollution. Since then, eight others – including an elected city official – have joined the hunger strike. They held a candlelight vigil in front of city hall on Tuesday. “It is immoral, it is discriminatory and we cannot allow [this plant to operate] in a pandemic when we can prevent it,” said Byron Sigcho-Lopez, the 25th ward alderman who has joined the hunger strike “as long as it’s needed”. On Friday, Sigcho-Lopez, a Democratic socialist who represents a majority-Latino neighborhood similarly affected by heavy industry, introduced a resolution to support the hunger strike, but a majority of Chicago city council, including the local alderman who has professed support of the hunger strike, voted to not consider it. Amid numerous EPA violations, Reserve Management Group (RMG), a metal recycling company, recently closed a similar scrapyard on the city’s predominantly white, affluent North Side. Southside Recycling – which will use some equipment from the General Iron facility, including pollution controls – is considered by residents and local activists to be its reincarnation. Metal shredding can be a dangerous business. Dr Susan Buchanan, public health professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago, says the particulate matter that typically emanates from these facilities can cause severe respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Steve Joseph, CEO of RMG, maintains the site “will be enclosed and removed from public view” and “almost nothing” about it “resembles General Iron”. Grassroots organizers on the Southeast Side characterize the move as yet another example of environmental racism to hit the community, which has high rates of asthma. The area is already contaminated by businesses that dump more than a million pounds of toxins into the air every year. The permits that allowed the facility to start construction have come under scrutiny from federal investigators. The US EPA is currently reviewing complaints that Illinois EPA’s approval has further concentrated polluting industry in a majority Black and brown neighborhood, while the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (Hud) is investigating, with assistance from the US Department of Justice, the city’s role in facilitating the metal shredder’s move south. “My team is working to fully evaluate the implications of these federal inquiries for this process,” Lightfoot wrote. In a separate letter uncovered by the Chicago Tribune, the mayor’s lawyers asked the US EPA for guidance, saying it was “crucial that the outcome of the city’s permitting process be based on a legitimate [Illinois EPA] authorization”, though that same legal department has denied the legitimacy of Hud’s investigation into the city. Hunger strikers called Lightfoot’s response “insulting” in a joint statement. “We believe that this administration would sooner let Southeast Siders starve in our hunger strike than commit to taking any real steps to address the issues,” they wrote. After reading the mayor’s statement, Yesenia Chavez said she had to lie down because of high-blood pressure. “We’re literally starving ourselves to save people’s lives, and for [the mayor] to keep mentioning she wants to continue a conversation with us is dismissing how we’re putting our health at risk right now,” said Chavez, a lifelong Southeast Side resident on day 22 of her hunger strike. Environmental and social justice organizations across the city and the country have mobilized around the Southeast Side, pledging one-day hunger strikes in solidarity. “As hard as it is to digest the city’s lackluster response, it’s more important for us to keep going toward environmental reform to save families being affected right now,” said Chavez. “One more death because of air pollution and industrial abuse is just one too many for us to accept.”

  • Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina on anti-Asian attacks

    Ahead of the release of the new Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina discuss the recent attacks against Asians and Asian-Americans.. Tran voices Raya in the movie, the first Disney film with a Southeast Asian lead character and Awkwafina voices Sisu the dragon. (March 2)

  • George Floyd kin joins protest anthem album project

    Before a late night rehearsal in December, Terrence Floyd couldn’t remember the last time he squatted on a drum throne, sticks in hand and ready to perform. Surely, he said, it had not happened since his brother, George Floyd, died at the hands of police in Minneapolis last May, sparking a global reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality. Now, Terrence is lending a talent he honed as a youngster in a church band to help produce and promote a forthcoming album of protest anthems inspired by the Black Lives Matter demonstrations prompted in part by his brother's death.

  • Republican state lawmakers look to pass stricter voting requirements. This is how they would work.

    In the wake of Trump’s defeat, numerous Republican-controlled state legislatures are looking to pass “election integrity” measures that will effectively make it more difficult for people to vote.

  • Yes, Xavier Becerra Fought Nuns in Court

    In the midst of a global pandemic, Americans would expect the White House to nominate someone with a public-health background or expertise in virology or vaccines to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. President Biden instead nominated California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, whose most notable health-care experience involves unconstitutional lockdowns and a years-long lawsuit against the Little Sisters of the Poor. This order of Catholic nuns — who spend their lives caring for the elderly poor — sought an exemption from Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate in court for years, until the federal government granted an exemption in 2017. Becerra fought this exemption in court for the next three years. A number of senators asked Becerra about this at his confirmation hearings. “I’ve never sued any affiliation of nuns,” he said, choosing his words carefully. “My actions have always been directed at the federal agencies.” His misleading answer ignores the basic truth: Becerra took legal action for years intended to strong-arm Catholic nuns and others into complying with a federal contraceptive policy that violates their religious beliefs. It’s a matter of public record that cannot be erased, and it’s just one example of Becerra taking religious liberty and freedom of conscience to court. He vigorously defended a California law that targeted pro-life pregnancy centers and forced them to advertise abortions, arguing it all the way to the Supreme Court, which overturned the law because it violated the free-speech protections of the First Amendment. He lost again at the Supreme Court last month, when the court ruled that California’s ban on indoor worship — which Becerra defended and enforced — was unconstitutional. Justice Gorsuch wrote, “If Hollywood may host a studio audience or film a singing competition while not a single soul may enter California’s churches, synagogues and mosques, something has gone seriously awry.” Indeed, something has gone seriously awry in California when its attorney general spends his time attacking, instead of defending, Americans’ freedom of speech and religious liberty. Xavier Becerra is the wrong pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in the worst health crisis our country has faced in a century. Senators will have many reasons to oppose his nomination: his lack of relevant experience, his determined assault on religious liberty, his record as chief lockdown enforcer in California, his radical support for unrestricted and taxpayer-funded abortion, and his positions in favor of socialized medicine and decriminalizing illegal immigration. But at the end of the day, all you need to know about the man is that he sued the federal government to force organizations like the Little Sisters of the Poor to violate their religious beliefs. His disdain for the First Amendment alone should sink his nomination. John Thune represents South Dakota in the U.S. Senate and is the Senate Republican whip. Tom Cotton represents Arkansas in the U.S. Senate and earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

  • Germany’s Merck Inks €900M Agreement For Head And Neck Cancer Drug

    Germany’s healthcare and chemicals group Merck KGaA has inked a global licensing agreement with Debiopharm to develop and commercialize xevinapant for the treatment of head and neck cancer. As part of the agreement, Merck KGaA (0O14) will pay Swiss-based Debiopharm €188 million upfront and up to €710 million in regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalty payments. The companies expect to close the transaction in early Q2 of 2021. Merck will co-fund with Debiopharm an ongoing 700-patient Phase 3 clinical trial, which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of xevinapant vs. placebo when added to definitive chemoradiotherapy (CRT) in cisplatin-eligible patients with high-risk locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (LA SCCHN). Xevinapant, a potent oral inhibitor of apoptosis proteins (IAP) antagonist, is the only medicine in its class in late-stage clinical development, Merck said. “This late-stage asset complements our Healthcare pipeline, which will be one of Merck’s key growth drivers in the coming years,” said Merck CEO Stefan Oschmann. According to the results of a Phase 2 trial, xevinapant in combination with chemoradiotherapy lowered the risk of death by 51% vs standard of care. Based on the Phase 2 study, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February last year, granted xevinapant Breakthrough Therapy Designation status for the treatment of patients with previously untreated LA SCCHN, in combination with standard of care. “By bringing our expertise and heritage in head and neck cancer to the development of xevinapant, we have the opportunity to explore an important new treatment option in an area of high unmet need where other approaches, including immunotherapy, have seen limited success,” commented Merck Healthcare CEO Peter Guenter. “The promising long-term efficacy of xevinapant in the Phase II trial suggests that antagonism of IAP has the potential to be a transformative approach in this cancer.” Shares of Merck dropped about 5% over the past month after climbing more than 20% over past year. The stock scores a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating based on 5 Buys versus 7 Holds and 1 Sell rating. (See Merck stock analysis on TipRanks) Meanwhile, the average analyst price target stands at €144.73, implying 6.3% upside potential over the coming 12 months. Related News: XPeng’s EV Deliveries Plunge In February Due To Chinese New Year Holiday Boingo Wireless Pops 25% On $854M Takeover Deal By Digital ColonyDigital Turbine Inks Deal To Buy AdColony; Shares Gain 4%

  • ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Worked With Planned Parenthood on a Taboo Topic

    A critical hit that has been praised by audiences for its unvarnished look at abortion rights, Eliza Hittman’s drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” hit the Sundance festival last year after years of research and input from Planned Parenthood. The film is one of the few American films to tackle abortion access head on in a […]

  • Supercut Shows How Trump's CPAC Speech Was Just A Regurgitation Of Fox News Rants

    A CNN montage shows Trump pushing Fox News' "false narratives and talking points" during his Conservative Political Action Conference address.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • QAnon believers apparently think Joe Biden is a robot with a malfunctioning mouth

    Some believers think Trump will take power again on 4 March

  • Biden suffers first Cabinet defeat as Neera Tanden withdraws nomination

    President Biden said Tuesday that he had accepted a request from Neera Tanden to withdraw her nomination for a Cabient position, the first such defeat of his administration.