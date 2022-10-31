Bidens celebrate their first Halloween at the White House

33
Steve Holland
·1 min read

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House to celebrate Halloween on Monday, their first time hosting such a celebration since taking office.

The Bidens, who were joined by their family members such as daughter Naomi, briefly met the kids, handed out candy, waved and offered words of encouragement.

Biden, who was in Europe for Halloween last year, was particularly pleased with a tot dressed up as a potato-chip bag and posed for a picture with a young child dressed as Buzz Lightyear, a character from the "Toy Story" franchise created by Walt Disney Co and Pixar.

Treats were also distributed by representatives from the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, NASA, United States Secret Service, Peace Corps, White House Fire Brigade and White House staff among others.

Disney characters Doc McStuffins and Vampirina, PBS KIDS characters Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Alma, and Xavier Riddle, and "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and storm troopers also strolled through the White House for the Halloween festivities.

The South Portico of the White House was decorated with fall colors, pumpkins, various shades of autumn, and songs such as "Ring of Fire," "Psycho" and "Hall of the Mountain King" set the mood.

Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, according to the White House Historical Association.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

