Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.

But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground."

The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces.

When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News.

More stories from theweek.com
5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woes
Mitt Romney, Republican sphinx
Police traffic stops and racism

Recommended Stories

  • Susan Collins defends Romney, Cheney: 'We are not a party that is led by just one person'

    She cites Ronald Reagan's example.

  • Cindy McCain calls Arizona GOP election audit 'ludicrous'

    She criticizes Republicans who still refuse to accept President Donald Trump's defeat.

  • Tim Scott says "significant numbers" of Republicans willing to support police reform

    Senator Tim Scott says his Republican colleagues are willing to support his efforts to craft a compromise on police reform.

  • GOP lawmaker charged for letting far-right rioters into Oregon State Capitol

    An Oregon Republican state lawmaker faces charges after allegedly allowing dozens of far-right protesters to breach the State Capitol in Salem last December, court records show.Driving the news: Rep. Mike Nearman faces charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree, both misdemeanors, following an investigation by state police that began after the Dec. 21 breach.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors allege that "being a public servant," the 57-year-old "did unlawfully and knowingly perform an act which constituted an unauthorized exercise of his official duties, with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another" while the legislature was in session.Zoom in: Video footage appears to show Nearman opening two doors, enabling entrance to the Capitol for the rioters — many not wearing masks and waving flags supporting former President Trump,."More than 30 people made it into the vestibule and about 150 protesters were gathered right outside the door," the New York Times reports. Law enforcement arrested at least five people following the incident, AP notes.Of note: Democratic lawmakers filed a formal complaint in January, accusing Nearman of endangering them and others present, knowing that "only authorized personnel are allowed in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.Several Democrats have called for Nearman to resign following Friday's announcement of charges.State Rep. Rachel Prusak (D) said in a Twitter post Saturday that Nearman had "acted as part of a coordinated effort to allow enemies of democracy into the building; literally opening the door to sedition."The other side: Nearman has yet to respond to requests for comment following the charges, but he said last January that he does not "condone violence, nor do I participate in it," per the Salem Statesman Journal. "I hope for due process, and not the mob justice to which Speaker Kotek is subjecting me," he added.What's next: Nearman has been ordered to appear in the Marion County Court on May 11. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans took an ax to Obama's rules. Democrats are using a scalpel.

    Democrats' ambivalence over the use of the Congressional Review Act stands in stark contrast to Republicans.

  • Arizona elections chief criticizes policies used in recount

    In March, when it was clear that the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate planned to recount presidential votes in the state's most populous county, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter urging the Senate president to adopt strict guidelines to ensure the results could be trusted. Instead, President Karen Fann farmed out the recount to a supporter of election conspiracy theories with no recount experience who refused to share details of how the count would be done until a court ordered the disclosure and the recount was well underway.

  • Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states

    While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down. The law signed April 6 by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. “Wyoming is sending a message that it is prepared to bring litigation to protect her interests,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said of the fund signed into law April 6.

  • 'Black America’s attorney general' seems to be everywhere

    Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton says, is “Black America’s attorney general.” In less than a decade, the Florida-based attorney has become the voice for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd -- Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked a movement.

  • ‘There’s a lot of crazy going on’: Pro-Trump lawyer blows up key GOP race

    Lin Wood’s smash-mouth bid to become South Carolina party chair is rattling one of the Republican Party’s most important states.

  • Obama not spared as Biden administration subtly criticizes previous North Korea strategies

    The Biden administration has completed its review of North Korea policy, the White House announced Friday, and going forward they don't seem too keen on taking their cues from previous administrations, including former President Barack Obama's. "Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, referring to the nuclear negotiation strategies espoused by the Trump and Obama administration, respectively. The "goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with the clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki added. Psaki said the U.S. will instead deploy a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy," hinting Biden could wind up meeting face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point, though not until after negotiators iron out some form of a deal. The details might sound vague, but a senior administration official broke it down for The Washington Post, saying that "if the Trump administration was everything for everything, Obama was nothing for nothing." Biden's plan, the official said, is "somewhere in the middle." Read more at ABC News and Reuters. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesMitt Romney, Republican sphinxPolice traffic stops and racism

  • US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

    The U.S. top trade negotiator will begin talks with the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping critically needed COVID-19 vaccines from being more widely distributed worldwide, two White House officials said Sunday. The White House has been under pressure from lawmakers at home and governments abroad to join an effort to waive patent rules for the vaccines so that poorer countries can begin to produce their own generic versions of the shots to vaccinate their populations. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will be starting talks with the trade organization “on how we can get this vaccine more widely distributed, more widely licensed, more widely shared," said White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

  • Watch Trump bid farewell to Mar-a-Lago members for the summer after yet another speech about the 'rigged' election

    Former President Donald Trump is planning to move his political operation to New Jersey for the summer.

  • Man who thwarted Paris train attack announces another bid for Congress

    Army veteran Alek Skarlatos — famous for foiling a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 — has announced that he will again run for Congress in 2022 to unseat Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio.Why it matters: This is Skarlatos' second consecutive bid for Oregon's 4th Congressional District, after losing the 2020 race to DeFazio.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Skarlatos told "Fox and Friends Weekend" Sunday that recent redistricting efforts in Oregon will help make his 2022 bid more successful than his last."Oregon is one of the six states that is gaining a congressional district, and even though Oregon is a deep blue state, that is going to make it almost impossible for them to keep Peter DeFazio in office once the lines move," Skarlatos told "Fox & Friends Weekend." "We don't know the math quite yet, but pretty much any direction my district will move will go more Republican." Go deeper: States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census countLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republican Sean Parnell expected to run for Senate in Pennsylvania

    The failed 2020 congressional candidate met last week with the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

  • News outlets including the Washington Post have retracted or amended reports claiming the FBI warned Giuliani he was the target of a Russian influence operation

    It was reported that Giuliani was warned Putin's Russia was using him to spread falsehoods, but several outlets have now walked back the claim.

  • Blinken raises "serious" concern over removal of top El Salvador judges

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele via phone Sunday to express "serious" concern over a recent vote to remove all magistrates of the country's constitutional chamber, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed in a statement. Why it matters: El Salvador’s legislature voted 64-19 on Saturday to remove five magistrates in the country's highest court, AP reports. The magistrates "had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic," per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An additional vote took place shortly after midnight on Sunday to remove Attorney General Raul Melara, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "Democratic governance requires respecting the separation of powers, for the good of all Salvadorans," Blinken tweeted.He said that yesterday's vote would "undermine El Salvador's highest court" as well as Melara. Blinken added that the AG had been "fighting corruption and impunity," and was an effective partner with the U.S.The general secretariat of the Organization of American States in a Sunday statement accused the country's executive branch of guiding the decisions behind the removal of the magistrates and the attorney general.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden’s $4 Trillion Plan Now Gets Test in Congress

    Democrats face a series of political and logistical questions as they seek to pass President Biden’s $1.8 trillion child-care and education plan while also juggling the White House’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

  • Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

    The fatal shootings of eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — at Georgia massage businesses in March propelled Claire Xu into action. Within days, she helped organize a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans that drew support from a broad group of activists, elected officials and community members. The shootings and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed a generational divide in the community.

  • Eight Republican 2024 candidates speak in Texas next week, but not Trump

    A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the party's presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday. The May 7 event at a hotel in Austin is being co-hosted by U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, to thank donors who helped fund a voter registration drive and get-out-the-vote efforts in the state. High-profile Republican politicians who are considering whether to seek the party's nomination in 2024 are expected to speak to the crowd of about 200 donors.

  • Kanye West and Jeffree Star: The Wild Internet Rumor Explained

    Jeffree Star has officially stated he and Kanye West have never hooked up. But how did this WILD rumor originate? ET takes a look at the bizarre gossip details, and how it gained momentum on social media. In a new video Thursday, Jeffree said, ‘Me and Kanye have never hung out. And this whole thing is really funny. So, I guess if this is the start to my new year -- happy new year.’