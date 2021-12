Motley Fool

Lawmakers have been reluctant to take action in providing a fourth coronavirus relief check, despite repeated calls for another direct payment -- and despite the rapid spread of COVID-19 as the virus mutates into different, more contagious variants. Despite the fact no fourth stimulus check has been signed into law, some Americans will still see more money deposited into their bank accounts in 2022. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021 to provide a third coronavirus relief payment.