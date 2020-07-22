'Going to the moon was hard, and we did': Biden's $2 trillion climate plan sparks hope

When Hillary Clinton proposed a climate plan in the run-up to the 2016 election that included $60 billion for clean energy infrastructure and $30 billion more to redevelop coal-mining communities, it was met with mixed reviews: an "ambitious" plan but one with "holes."

The plan proposed some of the largest investments in clean energy tech put forward by a major presidential candidate, a sign of how far the topic of climate change had come in politics but, for activists, also a sign of how far was left to go.

Last week, almost exactly five years later, Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, released a $2 trillion plan that climate activists say could create the kind of change necessary to avert the more catastrophic consequences of climate change.

"We're talking about major investments in every corner of the country and every ZIP code," said Steve Capanna, the director of U.S. climate policy and analysis at the Environmental Defense Fund, a New York-based advocacy group. "That's a great way to put people of diverse income levels and diverse skill sets back to work in a way that will be rebuilding better than just going back to the way things were before."

Biden's plan spans four years and includes some lofty goals — including achieving a 100 percent clean electricity standard by 2035.

"The first linchpin to decarbonizing the United States is cleaning up our electricity system," said Leah Stokes, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California, Santa Barbara who specializes in climate policy. "I can't even describe how excited I was to see that in the plan."

Biden's proposal has earned high praise from climate scientists and environmental advocates, who say it would put the U.S. on a challenging but achievable path to building a clean energy economy and would help restore the country's reputation on the global stage.

The climate plan is significantly more aggressive than the climate road map Biden set forth last year, which proposed spending $1.7 trillion over 10 years.

"The U.S. federal budget is $4 trillion a year, on average," Stokes said. "Biden is committing to spending one-eighth of the budget on climate change in his first term. That's huge."

Biden's proposal builds on the platforms of several of his former primary opponents, particularly Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who ran a climate change-focused campaign, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Although Clinton's climate goals were seen as bold at the time, Biden's stance shows that climate change has become a top priority this election cycle and a core issue among Democrats — if not among Americans more broadly. The Pew Research Center recently found that two-thirds of people surveyed in the U.S. said the government should do more to address climate change.

Stokes said the plan's emphasis on energy efficiency, which includes proposals to upgrade 4 million buildings over four years, is critical because it would likely mean less money would need to be spent on new technologies and infrastructure.

The 2035 timeline is also challenging but "very doable," Stokes said.

A report released last month by the University of California, Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy said the U.S. can achieve 90 percent carbon-free electricity by 2035 with technologies that exist today. Stokes said Biden's proposal to foster innovation and establish a government-led Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop new technologies could help make up the difference.

Nathan Hultman, director of the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland, said one of the plan's strengths is its recognition that addressing climate change requires solving many different but related problems, from transportation to agriculture to jobs to social justice.

"We have to solve multiple problems simultaneously," Hultman said. "That should be the single most important element of any climate plan."

Reviving the U.S. economy and creating jobs across industries are hallmarks of Biden's climate plan — issues that would be important in any election but that are especially so as the country remains mired in a pandemic that has killed more than 140,000 people in the U.S., caused soaring unemployment and sent the economy spiraling into a recession.