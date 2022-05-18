Biden's counter-disinformation executive resigns after a few weeks on the job

American flag at half staff over the White House to mark 1 million killed by COVID-19
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Biden administration's disinformation-fighting group has resigned, she told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nina Jankowicz, who was named as executive director of the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board last month, said she was expecting a baby and "spending time with my family is first priority."

"In the fall, I plan to continue the work I’ve done throughout my career building awareness of disinformation in the public sphere, working on issues related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and continuing my work related to women’s online expression."

The board's creation - and Jankowicz's appointment to it - provoked a fierce reaction from right-wing critics and drew skepticism from some experts in the field.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The Washington Post first reported the story.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

