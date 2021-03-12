Biden's COVID-19 aid package works out to spending $43,000 a second until 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday night, right before addressing the nation on the next steps in the COVID-19 pandemic fight. The White House and Treasury Department say the $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans will start arriving in bank accounts this weekend, but the other $1.5 trillion won't be as easy to disburse, The Associated Press reports. "Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year. That's $43,000 every second of every day until midnight chimes on 2022."

The ARP's continuation of enhanced unemployment benefits will also be easy to distribute, thanks to systems set up to manage the previous $4 trillion in pandemic aid. "But other elements are trickier," AP notes, like the new system of monthly payments for parents of children 17 and younger, expected to begin in July. "The real troubles are going to show up in these new tax credit programs,"said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, the Republican economist who now heads the center-right American Action Forum. "Can the IRS administer this new monthly payment to tens of millions of American families?"

No congressional Republicans voted for the law, and the price tag was among their chief objections. "Some people are saying this is too much, that the economy's going to overheat ... that there's going to be money falling from the sky," MSNBC's Chris Hayes told White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Thursday night. "What is your response to people with those worries?" Klain argued the size of the legislation matches the needs of the extraordinary moment.

"Chris, we have 10 million people who, a year into this, still don't have jobs," Klain said. "We have, today, the 52nd consecutive week record-high initial unemployment claims. We have in this country food lines that are miles long. It's long past time for this country to step up and do what we need to do to help those people who are hurting" and in the process, grow the economy.

More stories from theweek.com
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political peril
The Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nigh
Stimulus checks are already out the door

Recommended Stories

  • This Emotional Video of a Fourth Grader Finding Out That She's Going Back to School Is Going Viral

    The fourth grader from SoCal hadn't been in the classroom for 358 days.

  • Hugh Grant says his ‘atrocious’ acting led to prostitute arrest

    The actor was arrested when he was caught with sex worker Divine Brown in 1995.

  • Britain's moves on Northern Irish protocol lawful and right, PM Johnson says

    Britain's decision to suspend parts of the Northern Irish Brexit protocol was lawful and right, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding it was necessary build confidence in the arrangement. The European Union has promised legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports from mainlaind Britain to Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said breached the terms of London's EU divorce deal. "What we're doing is taking some lawful, some technical measures to build up confidence in the east-west operation (of the protocol)," Johnson said on a visit to Northern Ireland.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise

    An index of stocks across the world fell on Friday but was set to post its strongest weekly gain in five, while benchmark Treasury yields climbed to 13-month highs, partly on optimism after a $1.9 trillion recovery package was signed into law. The Dow Industrials hit a record high. The spike in Treasury yields gave support to the dollar while the sell-off in stocks shone a light on the greenback's safe haven appeal.

  • J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split after four years

    Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Representatives for Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, one of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States, did not return requests for comment on the reports.

  • Jordan Brand Celebrates Women Sneaker Fans With the New Jordan MA2 ‘Greatest Gift’ Colorway

    Release details for the latest women's-exclusive style.

  • Circle of Hope: Boarding school couple charged after TikTok abuse allegations

    The ex-owners of Circle of Hope Girls' Ranch face more than 100 charges after women speak out online.

  • Spring break or bust: Millions board flights as pandemic enters second year

    The TSA screened 1,357,111 passengers Friday, March 12, the most since Jan. 3. It was the 17th day this year where passenger counts topped 1 million.

  • ‘Close to the end, she asked us to help tell her story’ – The making of Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

    In the weeks before she died, the late Love Island presenter was collaborating with Channel 4 to make a documentary about her life. Ellie Harrison looks at how her family and friends picked up the baton to deliver the film she would have wanted

  • Bitcoin Spikes to New Record High Over $60K

    The top cryptocurrency by market cap rose to $60,065 in a matter of minutes on Saturday morning.

  • Sarah Drew Sets ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return With Season 17 Guest Appearance

    EXCLUSIVE: Amid the darkness of covering the coronavirus pandemic on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this season, there have been bright moments, many of them tied to the return of beloved former cast members. Following Patrick Dempsey, who has been recurring this season, and T.R. Knight, who appeared in an episode last fall, Sarah Drew also will […]

  • President Biden Addresses the Nation With Prime-Time Speech About Stimulus, COVID-19

    On the anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, President Joe Biden addressed the U.S. in his first prime-time speech to Americans. Acknowledging the...

  • Biden lays out next phase of U.S. COVID-19 fight

    In a primetime address from the White House on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden marked one year since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, and pledged to start getting the country back to normal by July 4."That will make this Independence Day something truly special. Where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus."It's a new goal for the president, who signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law just hours earlier...That relief bill is set to provide direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, and increased funding for distributing vaccines.Biden also said Thursday evening he would direct U.S. states to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, and that an additional 4,000 U.S. troops would help the vaccine rollout.But he warned Americans to remain vigilant as some states begin lifting social distancing restrictions."We need everyone to get vaccinated. We need everyone to keep washing their hands, stay socially distant, and keep wearing a mask as recommended by the CDC. Because even if we devote every resource we have, beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity."Biden had promised to deliver 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, but said the U.S. is on track to hit that goal by his 60th day.About 10 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated so far.

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nighStimulus checks are already out the door

  • Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second

    To pay out his coronavirus relief package, President Joe Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year. For the amount of time that readers took to reach this sentence, Biden needs to disburse nearly $800,000 to stay on track. The president signed the aid package into law Thursday without a comprehensive plan in place to distribute all of the funds, which will be a core focus of the administration in coming weeks.

  • George Floyd's family gets $27 mln settlement

    “I thank the state of Minnesota for getting this settlement taken care of. But even though my brother is not here, he is here with me in my heart. Because if I could get him back, I would give all of this back.”Philonise Floyd gave passionate remarks, Friday, in memory of his brother George… after the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay 27 million dollars to settle a wrongful death lawsuit by Floyd’s family.The death of George Floyd - a 46-year-old Black man, whose dying pleas for help as a white officer knelt on his neck were captured on a widely viewed video - sparked one of the largest protest movements ever seen in the United States.Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said the settlement is historic for the impact on social justice, policy reforms and police reforms."This historic agreement, the largest pre-trial settlement in a police civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history makes a statement (flash) that George Floyd's life matters. And by extension, Black lives matter."The settlement includes a $500,000 contribution from Floyd's family to the community at the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died, which has been barricaded against police access by residents.Crump said the money would help uplift Black businesses there, which have suffered a toll in the past 10 months.Friday's settlement coincides with the trial of the officer charged in Floyd's death.Derek Chauvin - who was fired by the police force after last year's incident has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter.

  • Stimulus checks are already out the door

    The Internal Revenue Service said late Friday that the $1,400 stimulus checks included in the American Rescue Plan will make their way to individuals' bank accounts "as early as this weekend," with more coming this week. Indeed, The Wall Street Journal reports that thousands of people had already received their payments by Friday evening, just a day after President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law. Those who are still waiting can begin tracking the status of their direct payments on Monday via the "Get My Payment" tool on the IRS's website. Eligibility is determined by an individual's 2019 or 2020 tax return, whichever is the most recently processed. Anyone earning $75,000 per year or less qualifies. For couples, the cap is a yearly income of $150,000. Households will get $1,400 for each adult, child, and adult dependent. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and USA Today. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nighThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle

  • House Republicans blame Biden for surge in migrant children at the border

    The Biden administration is scrambling to deal with a growing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN with a look at why House Republicans are blaming the administration for the surge.

  • How Julio Teheran is making a case for Detroit Tigers' roster: 'Like my All-Star season'

    Right-hander Julio Teheran looks like a pitcher reborn following a poor 2020 season. And the Detroit Tigers could get a boost from him this season.

  • IRS Delayed Refunds Last Year for Millions of Taxpayers — Here’s How To Get Yours Faster

    In 2020, the IRS' fraud filters flagged 5.2 million refunds for review — and that includes millions that were perfectly legitimate, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Important:...