Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have improved 'significantly,' White House doctor reports

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's condition is improving under his current treatment plan for COVID-19, according to an update released by the White House Sunday.

The president completed his third full day of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for the contagious disease, on Saturday night. "His symptoms continue to improve significantly," Kevin O'Connor, White House physician, said.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The president's primary symptom is a sore throat, which O'Connor said is a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus. His pulse, respiratory rate, blood pressure and temperature all remain normal.

O'Connor said the president's symptoms will continue to be treated with Paxlovid, supported by hydration, Tylenol and an albuterol inhaler for an occasional cough.

The president's physician said Saturday that Biden was likely infected with the BA.5 omicron subvariant of COVID-19, which has proven highly transmissible. The strain is currently the most dominant in the U.S.

He also said the president will be closely monitored while continuing to work in isolation in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, Biden was pictured wearing a KN95 mask as he signed the FORMULA Act to help increase access to baby formula into law. He also appeared virtually that day at a meeting with economic and energy advisers.

Biden is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden improves with COVID antiviral treatment, suffers sore throat