Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandates include requirements for large businesses
President Biden's strategy to battle the coronavirus includes a vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors, and new rules for businesses with 100 or more employees to require vaccines or regular testing. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a former Biden and Obama health policy adviser and vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, joins “CBSN AM” to discuss.