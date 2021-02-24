Biden's Covid stimulus plan: It costs $2tn but what's in it?

Natalie Sherman - Business reporter, New York
·8 min read
People wait at a food bank in NY
The US has regained roughly half of the jobs lost in the crisis

The US is poised to pass its third major spending package of the pandemic - a $1.9tn (£1.4tn) plan that President Joe Biden has championed as a way to help struggling Americans.

Leaders of his Democratic Party, which has a slim majority in Congress, are planning to pass the so-called American Rescue Plan by the end of the month.

Republicans say the plan is unnecessarily large and stuffed with Democratic priorities unrelated to the pandemic.

But Mr Biden and his team maintain the US must "act big" and that the extra cash is being spent on those most affected by the crisis - the poor, minorities and women.

Here are some of the key elements, with analysis by BBC correspondent Anthony Zurcher who ranks how much each component has support from Republicans (party mascot the elephant).

Direct payments - $422bn

The plan calls on the government to send out $1,400 per person, with the payments phasing out for those with higher incomes -at $75,000 for a single person and couples making more than $150,000.

This will be the third stimulus cheque since the pandemic. The US approved $1,200 cheques last spring, and another $600 in late December.

Supporters see the payments as critical financial support for families - many of which have seen incomes drop, even if they have not lost work entirely. But opponents say the measure is overly broad.

AZ: Many Republicans have been open to another round of stimulus cheques ever since it became a campaign issue in the December Georgia special Senate elections (which Republicans lost). The only sticking point has been where to put the income cap so wealthier families don't receive the payments - and while some Republicans still have concerns, the numbers in the bill represent a compromise.

Republican support: 4/5

four elephants
four elephants
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Additional jobless assistance - $246bn

The bill provides money to extend jobless benefits until the end of August. That's a critical reprieve for the more than 11 million long-term unemployed, whose eligibility for benefits is currently due to expire in mid-March.

The plan also boosts the weekly amount received by workers through state unemployment programmes by $400.

AZ: There is bipartisan agreement that widespread unemployment continues to be a very real problem for the US economy. While many Republicans weren't happy with the $600 a week supplement last spring, $400 - up from $300 in the December stimulus bill - seems palatable for many.

Republican support: 3/5

three elephants
three elephants
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Support for parents - $120bn

Democrats intend to give parents of children under the age of 18 a year of monthly benefits worth $250-$300, depending on age.

The measure works by temporarily increasing the worth of America's existing child tax credit from $2,000 annually to as much as $3,600, and making the benefits available in advance.

The bill also increases how much parents - many of whom have been juggling extra childcare duties due to school closures - may reclaim from their annual tax bill for childcare expenses.

AZ: Boosting support for those caring for children is one of the few issues that has enthusiastic support on both the left and the right. While the details have been open to negotiation, all but the most aggressive budget hawks have found it a worthy cause.

Republican support: 5/5

five elephants
five elephants
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Money for Covid-19 tests and vaccines - $70bn

Mr Biden has called for devoting $50bn to improve testing centres and another $20bn to develop a national vaccination campaign, including setting up community centres and hiring new workers to administer the shots.

"We cannot rescue our economy without first containing the virus," Democrats said as they advanced the plans.

AZ: Some states have struggled to find the funding necessary to organise and administer a comprehensive vaccination programme, creating a disparity of results across the US. This is one of the few areas where an influx of federal funds will have an immediate tangible result.

Republican support: 5/5

five elephants
five elephants
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

School reopening funds -$170bn

The bill sends $170bn to schools and universities to help them take steps to reopen, like buying masks and cleaning supplies, upgrading ventilation systems and creating smaller class sizes.

Mr Biden has made reopening a top priority, responding to studies that show students with remote schooling falling behind. It's also seen as a factor preventing parents from returning to work.

AZ: Many conservatives are wary of expanding federal involvement in public school systems - which are administered on a state and local level - and they're critical of the funding in this bill, which they say won't even be available to schools this year. They want schools to reopen before they get more aid from Congress.

Republican support: 2/5

two elephants
two elephants
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Business support - $110bn

The bill includes grants for small businesses as well as more targeted funds: $25bn for restaurants and bars; $15bn for airlines and another $8bn for airports; $30bn for transit; $1.5bn for Amtrak and $3bn for aerospace manufacturing.

AZ: Republicans aren't going to have an issues with more support for small businesses - particularly hard-hit areas like the travel, dining and hospitality industries.

Republican support: 5/5

five elephants
five elephants
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Funds for local governments - $350bn

Unlike prior stimulus packages, this one provides money for local governments, many of which are facing higher expenses and lower revenues due to the economic downturn.

But Republicans have fought it as a handout to primarily Democratic states, noting research that shows that the budget situation in many states is better than expected. California even has a surprise surplus.

The Democratic plan would send at least $500m to every state, with additional funds determined by the number of jobless workers. Cities and countries, tribes and territories are also in line for money.

AZ: This has been one of the big political battlegrounds in every Covid-19 stimulus bill. Republicans have been able to successfully block aid to states and cities in the past, saying they were a handout to high-tax liberal enclaves. This time around, however, they may not have the votes to stop it.

Republican support: 1/5

one elephant
one elephant
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Paid leave and health insurance help - $55bn

The plan reinstates the requirement - which expired at the end of 2020 - that employers offer paid sick leave to staff who contract Covid-19, are exposed to the virus and must quarantine; or are caring for sick family members.

The provision is estimated to cost the government, which reimburses most employers for those costs, about $8.8m.

It also aims to make it easier for more people to buy health insurance independently, with credits worth an estimated $46bn.

AZ: Republicans have been OK with providing temporary support for those directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They balk, however, at more money going to the government workforce - and the thought that this could be a back door to a permanent federally mandated family leave programme.

Republican support: 2/5

two elephants
two elephants
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

$15 minimum wage

The plan includes provisions to increase the national minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, more than doubling the current rate. It also requires that employers pay the full amount to workers that have been exempt in the past, such as those like restaurant servers receiving tips.

The move, estimated to boost the wages of some 27 million people, is among the most controversial elements of the plan. Republicans say it will cost jobs, pointing to a study by the Congressional Budget Office which said the move could put 1.4 million positions at risk. The CBO also said the increase could lift 900,00 people out of poverty.

In the Senate, some moderate Democrats have also voiced concerns. Even Mr Biden has expressed doubts the wage hike will make it into the final version of the package.

AZ: Many conservatives are already howling that a minimum wage increase has nothing to do with Covid-19 relief and will, in their view, place an increased financial burden on small businesses at a time when they're already under financial stress. A lower increase might attract a handful of Republican votes and shore up support among Democratic moderates, but the mere inclusion of the minimum-wage measure in the final bill will make this a bitter pill for many conservatives to swallow.

Republican support: 1/5

one elephant
one elephant
Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

So will it pass?

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter
Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

Congressional Republicans are lining up to oppose the entire Covid-19 relief bill, even though there has been little organised national effort to turn public opinion against it.

Conservatives will object to the $1.9tn price tag as too high given the skyrocketing US national debt and then specifically focus on more controversial items like the minimum wage increase and payments to Democratic-controlled states and cities.

In the end, there may be a few Republicans who break ranks and reluctantly support the bill rather than be seen opposing the legislation's popular measures.

