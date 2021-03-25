Biden's COVID-vaccine goal was overshadowed by other crises

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hans Nichols
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden came to his first press conference eager to talk about COVID-19, but was instead repeatedly asked about other growing crises.

The big picture: Biden opened with a prepared statement pledging to provide 200 million vaccines in his first 100 days, doubling his previous goals.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • He then found himself answering multiple questions on the border, hinting that he may be willing to end the filibuster and giving every indication that he plans to run for re-election.

  • He essentially pleaded for time to fix a border situation that he said President Trump left in tatters.

Note: Because of reporting delays in CDC data, the real counts only go through March 19, 2021; Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Highlights from Biden, via Axios' Zachary Basu:

  1. Rejected the notion that the surge in migrants at the U.S. border is because he's a "nice guy" who is soft on immigration, insisting it "happens every year."

  2. Tore into Republican efforts to restrict voting in states like Georgia, calling it "pernicious," "un-American" and "sick."

  3. Called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "smart, smart guy" who "doesn't have a democratic bone in his body."

  4. Said it's his "plan" to run for re-election and that he "fully expects" Vice President Harris to be his running mate.

  5. Acknowledged that it would be "hard" to meet the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Go deeper.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Enveric's Patient-Centric Model to Enhance the Quality of Life of Cancer Patients

    Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Biotech Global Small Cap Conference taking place on March 24-25, 2021. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. Chemotherapy is considered one of the most effective ways to battle cancer. However, it comes with side effects that can significantly affect the quality of life of a patient. Although there have been developments to tackle these side effects, today, the many needs of these patients remain unmet. Enveric Biosciences is targeting these unmet medical needs by using naturally occurring compounds to provide supportive care for cancer patients suffering from the side effects of treatment, such as radiation dermatitis. Enveric is also developing a product that can target indications such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, with future areas of focus targeting CNS indications such as depression, pain and anxiety. The company also seeks to advance novel combinations of cannabidiol (CBD) with chemotherapeutic agents. Its preclinical data suggests combination therapies may improve the activity of certain chemotherapies, potentially enabling more potent or longer-lasting therapeutic effects in diseases such as Glioblastoma. These combination therapies may allow greater therapeutic effect with a lower dose of the chemotherapeutic agent, which could minimize the severity of side effects. Adoption of a Patient-Centric Model In the world of biotech, most companies have a molecule or a drug delivery platform that they find promising. After they observe the potential of the molecule, they look for a patient population where it can be used. At Enveric, the model is reversed. The company looks at patients first and then both internally and through targeted business development look for the most efficacious therapeutics solutions to deal with these challenging indications. Enveric's mission is to enhance the quality of life of patients who live with the side effects of cancer treatment using novel therapeutic drugs to create a new standard of care. Recent News Raise in Capital Enveric raised $22.8 million in gross proceeds during the first quarter of 2021. This growth capital — along with zero debt and strong liquidity — creates a well-rounded balance sheet and capitalization structure that allows the company to accelerate its business plans and opportunistically evaluate M&A opportunities such as PureForm and Diverse. Supply Agreement On Feb 25, 2021, Enveric announced an exclusive agreement with PureForm Global, a biosciences company focused on the discovery and production of pure cannabinoids for use in treating diseases and promoting wellness. With this agreement, PureForm will supply Enveric with synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) in current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facilities in the U.S. to look after its supply needs for its clinical trial as well as the potential to collaborate on development opportunities. License Agreement Earlier in March, the company acquired an exclusive perpetual license from Diverse Biotech for five molecules, four of which are dermatology-focused and one focuses on pain. The agreement will allow Enveric to expand its development candidates pipeline through CBD conjugation with existing standard-of-care drugs through Diverse Biotech's advanced chemistry drug delivery platform. Upcoming Global Small Cap Conference At Benzinga's Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 25, David Johnson, Enveric Chairman and CEO will participate on the panel, "The Natural Solutions: Cannabis & Cannabinoids" at 11:40 a.m. EST followed by a corporate presentation at 12:30 p.m. EST. "Enveric Biosciences is poised for growth with a strong financial base," said Mr. Johnson. "Its key clinical programs are already making progress, aiming to be in the clinic for two indications by the end of 2021. Enveric is focused on advancing its robust pipeline of new-generation, naturally occurring and synthetic compounds that will provide the company with an opportunity to change the standard of care for cancer patients by extending and enhancing patient quality of life." To catch the latest information from Enveric Biosciences at the upcoming Biotech Small Cap Conference, sign up to participate here. Image credits: Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHepion Striving to Repeat History by Developing its Second FDA-Approved DrugLineage Set to Turn Cell Therapy on its Head with 3 Clinical Programs in 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 43 senators to Biden: Use "full force" of diplomatic, economic tools to check Iran

    A group of 43 senators led by Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged President Biden in a letter Thursday to use "the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools" to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.Why it matters: The letter outlines actions the Biden administration can take to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions that will garner bipartisan support in Congress, including an agreement with U.S. allies and the United Nations that prevents Iran from producing such weapons.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: While the senators admitted in the letter that they have differing views on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign against the country, they agreed that Iran has recently accelerated its nuclear activity and poses a threat to the U.S. and international stability through its arms exports.“Democrats and Republicans may have tactical differences, but we are united on preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon and addressing the wide range of Iranian behavior,” the senators wrote.What they're saying: "Looking ahead, we strongly believe that you should use the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools in concert with our allies on the United Nations Security Council and in the region to reach an agreement that prevents Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons and meaningfully constrains its destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and its ballistic missile program," the senators added."We believe it is critical you consult with our European allies, Israel, and Gulf security partners on a path forward with Iran. The recent Abraham Accords provides hope that our partners and allies can work together to further regional cooperation."The big picture: Former President Trump abandoned the landmark nuclear agreement in 2018. Iran's leaders indicated in January that they're willing to strike a nuclear agreement with the Biden administration. But Biden said last month that Iran will first have to stop enriching uranium above levels set by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement before the countries can revive the deal.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country.Secretary of State Tony Blinken indicated in January that the Biden administration is "a long way" from executing its plan to return to the Iran nuclear deal.Israel has also indirectly criticized the Biden administration's intention to return to the agreement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • America's billionaires got 44% richer during the pandemic while more than 80 million people in the US lost their jobs

    2020 saw the minting of 43 new billionaires in the US.

  • Suez Canal ship update: still stuck

    Two days later, a massive ship remains lodged in the Suez Canal.Why it matters: One of the world's biggest vessels carrying important cargo being stuck and the blockage of a critical trade route equals global trade disaster.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeReuters says the "Ever Given" is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is high.What's new: A company working to dislodge the ship said it could take days (even weeks) to free the ship.The disruption is rippling through the shipping industry.The latest example: Shippers — with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods — are rerouting vessels to avoid the jam, Bloomberg reported.What they're saying: The CEO of the company working to free the ship "compared it to 'an enormous beached whale' and said 'it might take weeks' to get the vessel off, possibly necessitating 'a combination of reducing the weight by removing containers, oil and water from the ship, tugboats and dredging of sand.'"The bottom line: It's yet another blow for the shipping industry dealing with container shortages and port backups.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden says Chinese president Xi Jinping 'doesn't have a democratic bone' in his body

    President also called the Chinese leader an autocrat in the same vein as Vladimir Putin

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Zuckerberg says Trump ‘should be responsible’ for role in Capitol attack

    Facebook chief calls attack an ‘outrage’ at House hearing on proliferation of mis- and disinformation on social media

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Brett Favre reveals he ‘almost wanted to kill himself’ amid painkiller addiction

    ‘I said it’s one of two things - I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet’

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year

  • Atlanta man detained after carrying five guns into store just two days after Boulder shooting

    Authorities are still investigating the man’s motive

  • Derek Chauvin trial will explore officer’s record of using force on people before encountering George Floyd

    Trial will explore both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin’s past, as well as their fatal encounter