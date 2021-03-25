Biden's COVID-vaccine goal was overshadowed by other crises

Benzinga

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Biotech Global Small Cap Conference taking place on March 24-25, 2021. Chemotherapy is considered one of the most effective ways to battle cancer. However, it comes with side effects that can significantly affect the quality of life of a patient. Although there have been developments to tackle these side effects, today, the many needs of these patients remain unmet. Enveric Biosciences is targeting these unmet medical needs by using naturally occurring compounds to provide supportive care for cancer patients suffering from the side effects of treatment, such as radiation dermatitis. Enveric is also developing a product that can target indications such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, with future areas of focus targeting CNS indications such as depression, pain and anxiety. The company also seeks to advance novel combinations of cannabidiol (CBD) with chemotherapeutic agents. Its preclinical data suggests combination therapies may improve the activity of certain chemotherapies, potentially enabling more potent or longer-lasting therapeutic effects in diseases such as Glioblastoma. These combination therapies may allow greater therapeutic effect with a lower dose of the chemotherapeutic agent, which could minimize the severity of side effects. Adoption of a Patient-Centric Model In the world of biotech, most companies have a molecule or a drug delivery platform that they find promising. After they observe the potential of the molecule, they look for a patient population where it can be used. At Enveric, the model is reversed. The company looks at patients first and then both internally and through targeted business development look for the most efficacious therapeutics solutions to deal with these challenging indications. Enveric's mission is to enhance the quality of life of patients who live with the side effects of cancer treatment using novel therapeutic drugs to create a new standard of care. Recent News Raise in Capital Enveric raised $22.8 million in gross proceeds during the first quarter of 2021. This growth capital — along with zero debt and strong liquidity — creates a well-rounded balance sheet and capitalization structure that allows the company to accelerate its business plans and opportunistically evaluate M&A opportunities such as PureForm and Diverse. Supply Agreement On Feb 25, 2021, Enveric announced an exclusive agreement with PureForm Global, a biosciences company focused on the discovery and production of pure cannabinoids for use in treating diseases and promoting wellness. With this agreement, PureForm will supply Enveric with synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) in current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facilities in the U.S. to look after its supply needs for its clinical trial as well as the potential to collaborate on development opportunities. License Agreement Earlier in March, the company acquired an exclusive perpetual license from Diverse Biotech for five molecules, four of which are dermatology-focused and one focuses on pain. The agreement will allow Enveric to expand its development candidates pipeline through CBD conjugation with existing standard-of-care drugs through Diverse Biotech's advanced chemistry drug delivery platform. Upcoming Global Small Cap Conference At Benzinga's Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 25, David Johnson, Enveric Chairman and CEO will participate on the panel, "The Natural Solutions: Cannabis & Cannabinoids" at 11:40 a.m. EST followed by a corporate presentation at 12:30 p.m. EST. "Enveric Biosciences is poised for growth with a strong financial base," said Mr. Johnson. "Its key clinical programs are already making progress, aiming to be in the clinic for two indications by the end of 2021. Enveric is focused on advancing its robust pipeline of new-generation, naturally occurring and synthetic compounds that will provide the company with an opportunity to change the standard of care for cancer patients by extending and enhancing patient quality of life."