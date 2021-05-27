Biden's defense budget seeks greater China deterrence and nuclear funding

U.S. President Joe Biden departs Washington for travel to Cleveland, Ohio at Joint Base Andrews
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Stone
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's $715 billion Department of Defense budget will shift funding from old systems to help modernize the nuclear arsenal to deter China, while also developing future warfare capabilities, people familiar with the budget said.

The defense spending request, which will be sent to Congress on Friday, is expected to contain investments in troop readyness, space, the Pacific Deterrence Initiative aimed at countering China's military build-up in the region and nuclear weapons technology, the people said.

The budget request would buy ships, jets and pay for maintenance and salaries, but an additional $38 billion is earmarked for defense-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies bringing the national security budget to $753 billion, a 1.7% increase over the 2021 figure.

There will also be money to further develop and test of hypersonic weapons and other "next generation" weapons systems as the military aims to build capabilities to counter Russia and China.

President's budget requests, including those for the military, are commonly a starting point for negotiations with Congress which ultimately decides how funds are spent.

The Pacific Deterrence Initiative, created to counter China, focuses on competition in the Indo-Pacific and aims to boost U.S. preparedness in the region through funding radars, satellites and missile systems.

To pay for this, people familiar with the shift said, the Pentagon is seeking to divest some of its older equipment with higher maintenance costs including four Littoral Combat Ships, several A-10 aircraft which provide close air support to ground troops, as well as the number of KC-10 and KC-135 planes in the mid-air refueling fleets.

Tensions with an increasingly assertive China are on the minds of U.S. military planners. Bejing accused the United States last week of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway.

The U.S. Army's goal for troops in the budget was reduced very marginally, the people said.

"We must modernize if deterrence is to endure and, if confirmed, I would seek to increase the speed and scale of innovation in our force," Kathleen Hicks said in her testimony in February before she was confirmed as deputy secretary of defense.

Among the Pentagon's competing priorities, the Biden administration will request 85 stealthy F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin, the people said. The 2021 and 2020 presidential budgets requested 79 and 78 of the jets respectively, ultimately Congress authorized additional fighters. Senators and governors have come out to support the jet which has a huge industrial base.

The U.S. Navy's shipbuilding plan, published in the final months of the Trump administration, and had 12 new surface combatant ships for the 2022 budget. But the Biden request has only eight new warships, the people said.

Despite shaving numbers from older systems the Biden administration will continue to invest in modernizing the U.S. nuclear triad, an expensive undertaking that will cost an average of more than $60 billion per year over this decade and more than a trillion dollars in total, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Funding will go to improve nuclear command and control as well as delivery platforms like the Columbia Class nuclear submarine made by Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics and the certification to carry nuclear bombs aboard the stealthy F-35 jet fighters.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • 16-Year-Old Who Could Not Swim Dies After Falling Off Rope Swing and Into Mass. Pond

    Police said it appears the teen, who has not yet been identified, had only recently moved to the area

  • Israel PM Senior Advisor says resuming dialogue won't be easy

    May.27 -- Mark Regev, Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is interested in resuming dialogue with Palestinians "but it won't be easy." He was speaking to Bloomberg TV, on May 27.

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Jewish Dems slam conservatives and progressives for antisemitism in letter to Biden

    A group of Jewish Democratic members of Congress led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.) sent a letter to President Biden Tuesday criticizing both conservatives and progressives for "reckless" and antisemitic remarks.Driving the news: The letter comes ahead of a virtual meeting Wednesday between Biden administration officials and Jewish advocacy groups seeking a more forceful response to the rise in antisemitic attacks in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe letter calls for a "united, all-of-government effort to combat rising antisemitism in this country," and urges Biden to nominate an “experienced and qualified United States Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism."What they're saying: Without naming her, the letter calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, comments which were condemned by House Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Steve Scalise (La.)."[E]lected officials have used reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric," states the letter, which was also signed by Reps. Elaine Luria (Va.), Kathy Manning (N.C.) and Dean Phillips (Minn.)."These include repeated, unacceptable, and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing facemasks and other COVID-19 public health measures to 'what happened in Nazi Germany' during the Holocaust."The members of Congress also write that they "reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an 'apartheid state' and committing 'act[s] of terrorism.'"Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), the first female Palestinian American in Congress, have all publicly described Israel's treatment of Palestinians as apartheid.The Jewish members of Congress state that such statements are "antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews." "We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, six million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution."The big picture: The recent fighting between Israel's military and Hamas in Gaza has also fueled a rise in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. and around the world.Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last week that a recent surge in antisemitic attacks was "horrifying.""We will never, ever tolerate antisemitism here in NY or anywhere in the world," she said.Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and Tlaib did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read the full letter. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Korea Crosses a Population Rubicon in Warning to the World

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- They’re called the Sampo Generation: South Koreans in their 20s and 30s who’ve given up (po) three (sam) of life’s conventional rites of passage—dating, marrying, and having children. They’ve made these choices because of economic constraints and in the process have worsened Korea’s demographic imbalances. Last year, when the country registered more deaths than births for the first time in recent history, then-Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom pronounced the milestone a “death cross.”I Live Alone is one of Korea’s most popular reality‑TV shows. It follows the single lives of movie actors and K-pop singers engaging in mundane activities such as feeding their pets or eating ramen noodles in the middle of the night—all alone. People living alone already make up almost 40% of the population. Honbap (a solo meal) has worked its way into everyday language; there’s even a lunchbox brand called Honbap Day.The typical age of a new mother in South Korea is 32, according to the National Statistical Office. The number of births per woman sank to a record low of 0.84 last year, the lowest rate in the world; in Seoul the rate is 0.64. The United Nations estimates that by 2050, Korea’s share of elderly people will become the largest of any country.This demographic squeeze has slowed one of the world’s most advanced economies. While Korea’s gross domestic product growth last year, -1%, was less bad than many countries’ thanks to the nation’s effective containment of the ­coronavirus, its average over the past 10 years—2.5%—was well down from the average of more than 8% from 1980 to 2000, when its workforce was younger.Those heady times would be unrecognizable to such Koreans as Yang U-jin, 25, and Kim Yoon-jeong, 30. After his application to, as he puts it, “every company that has to do with electronics” in and around Seoul brought little success, Yang moved out of the capital and back to his hometown near the southern port city of Busan, hoping for better luck there.In Kim’s case, she’s chosen to not have children since getting married in 2016. She says the rising costs of owning a home and raising a family make it difficult to consider having kids. “It’s impossible for a couple not to both be working,” she says. “It’s like the whole Korean society is pressuring young people not to have kids.”Korea’s predicament is extreme but not unique. Globally, 1 in 6 people will be over age 65 by 2050, compared with 1 in 11 last year, according to projections by the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Aging is more acute in the developed world—1 in 4 people in Canada, Europe, and the U.S. may be 65 or over by then, while 1 in 6 could be that old in Latin America and the Caribbean. The share of people 65 or older in southern Asia and northern Africa may also double to 1 in 8 and 1 in 9, respectively.“The problem of declining population is no longer a future challenge; it is a current reality in many economies,” says Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia (except Japan) at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. “While efforts are being made to boost the fertility rate, countries also need to simultaneously prepare to deal with the challenges posed by falling birthrates.”South Korea has been trying to do something about its falling fertility rate for decades. Like many other governments around the world, Seoul has been providing tens of billions of dollars in incentives, ranging from free nurseries to subsidized pay during child-care leave. It even arranged group blind dates for public servants in the hope it would lead to more marriages. None of it has really worked.Now the government has decided to change tack, shifting the policy focus away from reversing population decline and toward finding a way to live with it. A new two-track approach still seeks to encourage more births to ensure a future workforce that’s sizable enough to sustain its pension system, but there’s increased attention on encouraging women and seniors to stay in the labor force or open new businesses.The government has proposed easing strict immigration regulations to bring in more foreign workers, including engineers needed to keep companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. feeding the world’s voracious demand for computer chips. In January a pan-government task force on population policy identified 13 key issues to tackle this year—from addressing the graying manufacturing workforce to helping rural cities where populations are in decline.“We’ve tried to raise the fertility rate in various ways, but it hasn’t been easy, and we now have no choice but to accept what’s coming and deal with it,” says Na Yoon-jung, a Finance Ministry official overseeing population policy. “Aging is a global issue, but it’s happening at a tremendous pace in our country. The shrinking working population weakens our foundation for growth and increases burdens on young people.”It’s not just the size of the labor force that’s at stake. Across Korea, institutions once functioned on the assumption that the nation’s population would grow steadily. Now they’re left grappling with demographic change. Almost half of the country’s cities are at risk of drastic depopulation within 30 years, according to the Korea Employment Information Service, while some universities are already facing a stark drop-off in enrollments.In a country locked in an armed standoff with North Korea, the population shifts are especially pertinent for the military. According to the World Bank, North Korea’s fertility rate per woman was 1.9 in 2019, while South Korea’s was 0.9. South Korea has one of the world’s largest armies, but the number of conscripts has been declining for almost a decade. These days perhaps the biggest threat to South Korea’s 640,000-strong force stands not across the border but within its own boundaries: Troop numbers are expected to shrink by a third in less than two decades as the population ages.Korea is throwing its technological might at the problem, developing unmanned vehicles that can transport ammunition or wounded soldiers and even wage combat on their own, along with robots programmed to detect mines and underground tunnels. At sea, tests with unmanned mine-­hunting vessels are under way. Hanwha Defense, an arms manufacturer, figures that robots could cut by as much as 60% the number of personnel required for dangerous operations. “It makes more sense to have a robot killed than a human,” says Jeon Young-jin, chief robot developer at Hanwha. “The life of each individual soldier is now more precious than ever.”The steps Korea takes to tackle its demographic dilemma will be closely watched by nations on track to encounter their own death crosses. According to the UN, deaths could outnumber births in Russia as early as this year. China’s population is expected to peak in less than 10 years, while in India, the most populous nation after China, that could happen by 2060.Japan’s well-known aging problem seems modest compared with Korea’s. Japan had already become one of the richest economies in the world by the time its demographic clock began ticking, and its major-economy status and vast domestic savings pool have allowed the government to amass huge debt in a bid to keep living standards high even as economic growth slowed. South Korea’s challenges and how it copes with them may prove more relevant precedents than Japan’s for countries such as China and Thailand, which also risk getting old before they’re rich.Even if it makes progress in getting more women, elderly people, and foreign workers into the workforce, South Korea may still fall short of filling the gaping holes in productivity, labor input, and the tax base, all caused by a shrinking and graying population. Capital Economics Ltd., a London-based consulting firm, says that just to maintain the size of the current labor force, Korea would need to see the number of immigrants increase as a share of the working-age population from the current 3% to 30% by 2045—a near-impossible task that would require an overhaul of immigration laws, corporate behavior, and social norms.That’s why technology, not an influx of immigrants, may be the answer. Self-driving vehicles that rely on high-speed wireless networks, logic chips used to operate artificial intelligence, and automated farms utilizing internet-of-things devices are all part of the government’s technological agenda.Regularly ranked as one of the most innovative countries in the world, Korea is better placed than most to make these ideas a reality. “With a shrinking population, productivity gains are crucial in order to maintain economic growth rates,” says Sung Won Sohn, an economist at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “This is an opportunity for Korea to offset the negative effects of the declining population.”That will come too late for many Koreans. On the cusp of retirement at 59, Kim Jin-hyung says he’s willing to accept lower pay if he can find a new job after his decades-long career at a local bank wraps up. As it stands, he’s shelving his dreams of traveling around the world and playing golf because he needs to pay for rising property taxes and doesn’t want any financial difficulties to delay his daughters getting married someday.“I had always thought I was well-prepared for retirement,” Kim says. “Now, unless you’re a public servant hired by the government, life is too uncertain—both for people my age and my kids’ age.”Kim covers economics from Seoul.— With assistance from Jiyeun Lee More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta declares himself president

    Col Assimi Goïta, who headed last year's coup, strips the country's current leaders of their powers.

  • DoD inspector general: Air Force mismanagement led to $100M KC-46 boom redesign

    When problems with the KC-46 boom were originally found, the Air Force should have done more tests, the IG said.

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • L.A. Times journalists sue Minnesota state troopers over attack

    Times journalists Carolyn Cole and Molly Hennessy-Fiske say state troopers cornered and attacked them when they were covering a protest.

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Doomsday Mom Accused of Murdering Her Two Kids Found Unfit to Stand Trial

    Rexburg Police DepartmentA psychological evaluation has found Lori Vallow—the doomsday mom accused of murdering her two children—“not competent” to stand trial.“Assessment determined at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed and recommends restorative treatment,” Seventh Judicial District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a Thursday order pausing the case.Prosecutors have already contested the report’s findings, but the judge’s order “remains in effect pending determination of the issue of competency.”The news comes after Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on several new charges and accused of justifying the murders of three people—including Vallow’s two kids—with their doomsday-centered religious beliefs.On Thursday, the Chandler Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that it has also submitted its investigation into the death of Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot by his brother-in-law in July 2019, to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Police said they recommended that Vallow should be charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder—though it is up to county prosecutors to make an official charge.The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Doomsday Couple Allegedly Murdered Three—and Justified It With ‘Religious Beliefs’ On Tuesday, the couple was indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s kids, 7-year-old J.J Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Daybell, a doomsday author, was also been charged with first-degree murder for the October 2019 death of Tammy Daybell, his ex-wife. Vallow has been separately charged with grand theft for allegedly diverting her children’s Social Security benefits into her personal bank account. Prosecutors allege Daybell and Vallow “did endorse and espouse religious beliefs for the purpose of encouraging and/or justifying the homicide” of all three people.Their alleged murder spree began in 2019, when Charles Vallow was fatally shot by his wife’s brother, Alex Cox, during a domestic dispute. Cox, who was not charged and died months later from natural causes, said at the time he fired in self-defense. In divorce and custody petitions against Vallow, Charles wrote that his estranged wife had become obsessed with doomsday visions and had threatened his life. He said Vallow believed she was reincarnated to lead people during the second coming of Jesus in July 2020 and said that if he got in the way of her saving humanity, she would kill him, according to NBC News.Vallow and Daybell, who are members of a community of doomsday preppers and were married two weeks after Daybell was widowed, are already in prison for several other crimes related to the children’s disappearance in September 2019.‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Talking to You’: Doomsday Mom Called Hubby From Jail as FBI Searched His HomeProsecutors allege Daybell and Vallow killed Tylee Ryan on Sept. 8 or Sept. 9, 2019, after almost a year of planning. About two weeks later, the pair allegedly killed J.J. The indictment states that Daybell then murdered his ex-wife in October with the help of Vallow and her brother. In January 2020, Vallow made national headlines when she refused to comply with a court order to produce her two children. It was later revealed she had also asked a friend to lie to the police and say she was watching J.J.Last June, Idaho authorities charged the pair with conspiracy to conceal evidence after the remains of two kids were found in Daybell’s home. Daybell is scheduled to enter a plea on the murder charges on June 9. Vallow was supposed to make an initial appearance on Wednesday but her hearing was put on hold at the request of her lawyer, Mark Means. Attorneys for Daybell and Vallow did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Homebuyers increasingly willing to pay above asking price

    The red-hot U.S. housing market is widening the gap between what a home is objectively worth and what eager buyers are willing to pay for it. Home prices have rocketed to new highs and many homes are selling for more than their appraised value. “This might be the most competitive housing market we’ve ever seen in the United States, at least in modern times,” said Jeff Tucker, a senior economist at Zillow.

  • Despite setbacks, Mexican president goes on offensive

    Mexico is just starting to recover after a coronavirus death toll nearing 350,000, and the vital tourism sector was hit this week by a downgrade of Mexico’s aviation safety rating. The Mexican leader has refused to mandate mask wearing or a declare any lockdown, policies that critics say increased Mexico’s death toll. “During the pandemic, authoritarian instincts flowered, ‘Stay at home, don’t go out, curfew, don't go out for a walk,' ” López Obrador said, in an apparent reference to strict lockdowns that helped contain outbreaks in Europe and other parts of the world.

  • Twitter goes wild over doctored clip of Ted Cruz eating a fly on Hannity

    Commentators and Twitter users were abuzz with speculation about the Texas senator swallowing a fly

  • The Kardashian-Jenners, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More to Appear on Celebrity IOU

    The Property Brothers will be helping even more stars surprise their loved ones when the series returns to HGTV in June

  • Yellowstone bear runs at woman approaching with her phone. Now, park rangers are looking for her.

    The National Park Service is investigating a woman who approached a grizzly bear too closely at Yellowstone National Park on May 10.

  • A TikToker says she got a $75 shirt at Disney World for free after wearing clothes that go against the theme park's dress code

    The video posted by TikToker Amanda DiMeo has been viewed nearly 25 million times at the time of writing.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Actual Legal Defense: These Dems Are Peddling Conspiracies!

    Drew Angerer/GettyAfter pushing a slew of baseless conspiracy theories casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is accusing Democratic lawmakers of doing just that.Giuliani makes the claim, among others, in a motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought in February by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and the NAACP. The suit, which Thompson filed in his personal capacity, accuses Giuliani of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by, among other things, calling for “trial by combat” in a speech preceding the riot, and conspiring with extremist groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys to disrupt the certification of now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.But Giuliani, who waged an all-out disinformation campaign in the aftermath of Trump’s loss to Biden, floating outlandish stories about the election having been stolen from Trump by “crooked” Democrats, voting machine companies in cahoots with Venezuelan dictators, and turncoat Republicans, now argues—baselessly—that Thompson and 11 other lawmakers who signed onto the suit are engaging in much of the same.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds Circle“Plaintiffs have pleaded no specific facts that would give rise to an inference that Giuliani and all other Defendants agreed and had a meeting of the minds on the far-sweeping plot that Plaintiffs allege in their Amended Complaint—namely to engage a public disinformation campaign to create an army of rabid Trump supporters who—in concert with Defendant Proud Boys as ‘shock troopers’—could ultimately be incited to disrupt and block the Electoral Certification,” his motion reads.“Plaintiffs cannot… allege that President Trump and Giuliani had a secret meeting with Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Warboys, and Tarrio wherein they came to a meeting of minds to engage in an elaborate plot to create an insurrection,” it continues. “This conspiracy theory is far more fantastical than any of the allegations of Election fraud that Plaintiffs claim incited the Capitol Riot.”In a separate motion, a lawyer for the Oath Keepers, a far-right organization made up primarily of former law enforcement officers and military veterans, asks for Thompson’s suit to be thrown out for many of the same reasons. The group seeks to distance itself from the actions of any individual members on Jan. 6, claiming that Thompson’s allegations against the Oath Keepers are “speculating that its ‘members’ or people claiming to act on its behalf traveled to the District and proceeded to the Capitol.”But, the filing says, just because rioters were wearing Oath Keeper gear, it doesn’t mean they were representing the Oath Keepers. One section of Thompson’s lawsuit notes that “members of Defendant Oath Keepers wore paramilitary equipment, helmets, reinforced vests and clothing with Oath Keepers paraphernalia.”True, the Oath Keepers concede. But, the motion continues, “What is disputed is that this allegation is declaring that because someone wore an Oath Keeper patch or paraphernalia they must be a member of Oath Keepers... This is like saying that someone who shows up in an army jacket is representing the Army. This is like saying that someone who shows up in a T-shirt that says ‘United States Marines’ is representing and is authorized to represent the Marine Corps and all actions taken by the person with a T-shirt are actions on behalf of the Marine Corps merely by wearing a T-shirt.”“Articles of clothing do not signify membership or approval of an organization. They do not signify agency,” the group insists.Perhaps the most strident and bombastic motion to dismiss comes from Trump himself, who is named individually in Thompson’s lawsuit.He opens by accusing Thompson and the others of having previously “engaged in controversial speech.” Yet, he argues, they have all “chosen to foreswear [sic] their oaths to support and defend the Constitution by attempting to undermine the First Amendment by bringing this lawsuit, based on their longstanding and public grudges against President Trump.” In fact, states Trump’s motion, Thompson and co. “continue to repeat the same baseless and misleading allegations rejected by the Senate during the second failed impeachment attempt earlier this year.”Trump, who famously said he didn’t “take any responsibility at all” for botching his administration’s COVID-19 testing rollout last year while blaming Barack Obama for any problems, takes the same tack in his motion to dismiss.“Plaintiffs seek to weave fictional tales of a conspiracy between Mr. Trump and others based on political speech taken out of context and the actions of independent individuals with whom Mr. Trump never had contact,” it says.Besides, Trump argues once again that his service as president entitles him to “absolute immunity.”“Presidents must be decisive,” the motion asserts. “When making critically important decisions, often of historic proportions, it is imperative that their discretion not be colored, or their actions chilled, by a fear that their presidential actions will result in civil liability—ripening either during or after their presidential term.”Thompson and the NAACP filed the original suit under the “Ku Klux Klan Act,” an 1871 law meant to bar violent interference in Congressional activities. The 11 other House members who joined the suit are Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA.); Karen Bass (D-CA.); Barbara Lee (D-CA); Pramila Jayapal (D-WA); Jerrold Nadler (D-NY); Steve Cohen (D-TN); Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ); Veronica Escobar (D-TX); Hank Johnson (D-GA); and Marcy Kaptur (D-OH).Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Almost a quarter of Republicans believe Satan-worshiping pedophiles control the US government, media, and financial sector

    Americans who most trust right-wing media, including OAN, are 9 times more likely to believe in QAnon than those who most trust broadcast networks.