Bidens deliver pumpkin pies on Thanksgiving Day
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden delivered pumpkin pies to firefighters during a tour of the Nantucket Fire Department on Thanksgiving Day. (Nov. 24)
While the traditional Turkey Day dessert (pie) is well known, options for tasty desserts abound. So, don't be afraid to try something different.
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls. “Oh wow,” Biden was heard to say upon seeing Beau Biden, who is nearly 3, emerge from the headquarters building wearing the hat. The president was with the firefighters who had lined up outside the building to welcome him.
President Joe Biden 's family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020 and they are expected to launch another round of those conversations on the Massachusetts island this year as the president mulls whether to seek reelection in 2024. “My intention is that I run again," the president said after this month's midterm elections.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that price caps on Russian oil being proposed under the Group of Seven nations (G7) scheme were in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. "Yes, it's in play," Biden told reporters during a Thanksgiving holiday visit to a fire station on Nantucket Island.
