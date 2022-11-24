Bidens deliver pumpkin pies on Thanksgiving Day

Associated Press

President Joe Biden 's family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020 and they are expected to launch another round of those conversations on the Massachusetts island this year as the president mulls whether to seek reelection in 2024. “My intention is that I run again," the president said after this month's midterm elections.