Bidens dine with Macron and his wife in Washington
US President Joe Biden and First Jill Biden dined with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife in Washington on Wednesday evening. (Nov. 30)
The Justice Department will appoint a third-party manager as part of its oversight of Jackson, Miss., following the city’s water crisis earlier in the year. The manager, who has not been named, would be responsible for stabilizing the drinking water system for the city, which saw its second crisis in as many years this August.…
The Department of Justice and the city of Jackson, Mississippi, have finally reached a tentative agreement to fix the ongoing water crisis. One requirement is that a third-party manager will have to be put in place to oversee the process, according to NBC News. Both the city and state have agreed, and a federal judge will need to give final approval.
They will share joint custody with "equal access" to their four children
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been convicted of seditious conspiracy for planning an armed rebellion in an attempt to stop the electoral certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory over Donald Trump.Rhodes, along with one other member of the far-right militia, was found guilty on Tuesday of the rare Civil War-era charge in the most significant trial yet over the Jan. 6 insurrection.The verdict, which was de
Butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio will be served when French President Emmanuel Macron takes his seat Thursday as the guest of honor at a red-white-and-blue themed White House state dinner, the first for President Joe Biden. Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches for the glitzy dinner were designed by the White House — and first lady Jill Biden — to highlight the ties that bind America and its oldest ally, France. A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.
U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose to 40% this week, boosted by increased support within his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll finished on Tuesday. The two-day national poll still shows Biden's approval near the lowest level of his presidency.
Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the controversy surrounding the birth of her sixth child in an episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast
Russia must withdraw its heavy weapons and military personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant if the U.N. atomic watchdog's efforts to create a protection zone are to succeed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been shuttling between Russia and Ukraine for several months to secure a deal between the two parties to create a protection zone around the Russian-controlled plant to prevent a nuclear disaster.
Tammie Frank, the wife of Power Rangers star Jason David Frank, shared his cause of death following news of his passing on Nov. 20.
Lady Susan Hussey resigned after reportedly asking a Black charity founder "where they really came from" multiple times during a royal event.
The Today show weather anchor, 68, is back in the hospital and had been treated for blood clots in his leg and lungs
Jesse James’ wife, Bonnie Rotten, just went OFF on him on her Instagram Story and it is truly shocking. The 29-year-old former adult actress posted and then deleted several stunning and unexpected allegations against her husband. James was previously married to actresss Sandra Bullock, but was accused of cheating on her, and the famous couple […]
Sharon Stone, 64, shared a topless bikini photo on Instagram, writing: “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day.” Fans adored the glowing, confident shot.
Republican candidate’s reference to his out-of-state home opens him to same attacks that dogged Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania
Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.
Trump's response to accusations of antisemitism is to accuse his Jewish conservative critics of being disloyal
Royalty was in the house Wednesday at TD Garden, as Prince William and Princess Kate sat courtside for the Celtics' game against the Heat amid their multi-day stay in Boston.
Leni Klum recently celebrated her partnership with Italian intimates label Intimissimi with a campaign alongside mom Heidi Klum
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael Kutcher, sit down for their first joint interview on Paramount+’s ‘The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.’ The actor has an emotional discussion with his twin brother, who was born with cerebral palsy, and had a heart transplant. The first three episodes of ‘The Checkup With Dr. David Agus’ will debut on Dec. 12.
Authorities have not identified a suspect in the murders of four college students, but some experts say detectives shouldn't discount the killer potentially being an "incel."