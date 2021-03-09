Biden dog Major in doghouse after injuring security agent

  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo the White House is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Houston. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk leave the White House in Washington to board Marine One helicopter, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
1 / 3

Biden Major

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo the White House is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has Major trouble.

Family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused a “minor injury” to a Secret Service agent.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the canine caper Tuesday by saying the dogs “are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people.”

“On Monday, the first family’s younger dog Major was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed,” Psaki said.

She would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was injured in Monday's incident, but an administration official later said an agent was Major's victim. The agent was not seriously injured, said the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Psaki said plans already had been made to send the dogs to Delaware for care while Biden's wife, Jill, left town on Monday to spend Tuesday and Wednesday touring U.S. military installations in Washington state and California. The dogs will return to the White House soon, Psaki said.

“With the first lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends,” Michael LaRosa, spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Tuesday in an email.

Jill Biden has been preoccupied with getting the German shepherds settled in at the White House, which can be a difficult place even for a human to get used to. The president said a few weeks ago that even he is still getting used to the trappings of his office.

“I’ve been obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have (an) old dog and we have a very young dog," the first lady told talk-show host Kelly Clarkson in a recent interview.

“They have to take the elevator. They're not used to that. They have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them,” she said. “So, you know, that's what I've been obsessed with, just getting everybody settled and calm."

Major, who is about 3 years old, burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden slipped during doggie playtime at home near Wilmington and broke a bone in his right foot.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

They got Champ, who at age 13 is less spry and likely calmer, from a breeder. He joined the family after Joe Biden was elected vice president in 2008.

Jill Biden brought the dogs to the White House shortly after the inauguration in January.

White House furniture is off limits, she said, but Major has showed his disobedient side. “I caught him on the couch the other day, but he quickly jumped down,” the first lady told Clarkson last month. The dogs are allowed to run around on the South Lawn, she said.

Their favorite spot is “wherever we are. Even if my door's closed, they're sitting right outside the door like, ‘Let me in, let me in,’” Jill Biden said.

CNN reported late Monday, citing unidentified sources, that the dogs were sent to Delaware after Major was involved in a “biting incident” with an unidentified White House security team member.

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said serious dog bites are rare and that owners can reduce the likelihood of a bite or other accident by getting to know the canines and the signals they send when they're scared or feeling stressed.

Like humans, some dogs adapt to new environments quickly while others may need weeks or a few months, Block said.

“Introducing dogs slowly to new rooms, environments and people can help make the adjustment period smoother," she said in an email, adding that each dog is different.

Meanwhile, Jill Biden previously promised to broaden the family's pet pool by eventually introducing a cat to the mix, too.

Psaki had no update to offer Tuesday on the cat's arrival but predicted the announcement of White House feline “will break the internet.”

The White House hasn't had a feline resident since President George W. Bush's cat India.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's rescue dog Major caused 'minor' injury to someone at White House

    President Joe Biden's younger dog, a rescue named Major, has decamped the White House after causing a "minor" injury to an unidentified person, Biden's press secretary told reporters on Tuesday. Biden's two dogs "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

  • Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that Biden family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused a "minor injury" to someone he didn't know. (March 9)

  • President Biden's Dog Major Injured Someone After Being 'Surprised by an Unfamiliar Person'

    The "minor injury ... was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday

  • Biden’s dogs sent back to family home in Delaware after 'biting incident'

    President Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Del., after the younger of the two German shepherds was involved in a "biting incident" with a White House security agent, media said Monday.

  • Lauren Boebert under fire for comparing Biden dogs to illegal immigrants in Twitter rant

    ‘I guess the White House isn't a sanctuary city,’ said the Colorado congresswoman

  • White House says Biden does not favor changes to Senate filibuster rules

    President Joe Biden does not want to make changes to Senate filibuster rules amid efforts from some Democrats to scrap the legislative roadblock, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki told reporters that Biden's preference is not to change Senate rules which currently allow most measures to be effectively blocked without 60 votes in support. Instead, Psaki said Biden's preference is to continue to try and build bipartisan support on issues like infrastructure and immigration.

  • Major and Champ: Joe Biden's dogs moved out of White House

    Major and Champ are sent back to Delaware after several instances of aggressive behaviour.

  • Breaking Down What COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Means

    How effective are the COVID-19 vaccines? Is one vaccine more effective than the others? And other important things you need to know

  • Harry and Meghan interview was ‘utterly ridiculous from start to finish’: Piers Morgan

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah Winfrey for tell-all interview; Piers Morgan reacts on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • Endangered tiger dies after artificial insemination procedure at Colorado zoo

    The species is “near the brink of extinction” with only about 500 in the wild, the zoo said.

  • 'Down on His Luck' Senior Dog Swampy, 15, Wants to Find a Forever Home By St. Patrick's Day

    Dressed all in green for St. Patrick's Day, "southern gentleman" Swampy "is reaching his golden time at the end of the rainbow," according to St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter

  • Steve Hilton: Biden's pathetic plan to reopen schools

    'The Next Revolution' host blasts the president's plan to get kids back in the classroom.

  • Republicans, Democrats united in distaste for Capitol fence, despite extremist threats

    Democrats and Republicans alike have criticized the chain-link fence topped with razor wire that was erected around the Capitol after the riot Jan. 6.

  • Terry Fontenot: We’re definitely going to acquire a quarterback and wide receiver

    The Falcons will likely have Matt Ryan and Julio Jones as their top two offensive players once again in 2021. But that’s not going to stop them from planning for the future. In his first offseason, General Manager Terry Fontenot has said before that like Ron Wolf, he plans to always bring in a quarterback. [more]

  • Drew Barrymore Says This 5-Ingredient Green Smoothie Is "So Incredible"

    Hydrate while getting an ample dose of antioxidants in this speedy smoothie.

  • Beatles Producer George Martin: Secret EDM Pioneer?

    Two unearthed electronic recordings from producer as "Ray Cathode" set to be reissued in May

  • William ‘livid’ about Oprah interview as TV special could be ‘final nail’ in brothers’ relationship

    Queen will be briefed by aide on interview’s contents on Monday morning

  • A lot has happened in the world since we last heard from Red Sox owner John Henry

    With spring training in full swing and the Red Sox not exactly creating a ton of juice around town, our John Tomase wonders where John Henry has been and what he'd want to know if the owner made himself available again.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could go out this week

    Eligible Americans could have $1400 in their hands as early as this week with President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief bill set to clear the final hurdle.The House is expected to pass the revised stimulus package on Tuesday after the Senate passed its version over the weekend.Nearly 160 million households are expected to get the cash payment, according to White House estimates.Getting payments out to Americans who regularly file tax returns will be the easy part. It will be challenging, however, to get money to other groups who are eligible to receive checks this time around: including the incarcerated, those with non-citizen spouses and relatives of those who died in 2020. In addition, the IRS will have to locate the homeless and others who fell through the cracks during previous stimulus payments.And, of course, this all comes at the busiest time of the year for the IRS with the April 15 tax deadline a little more than a month away.Nevertheless, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said the Treasury Department stands ready to get the money out electronically or through paper checks as soon as Biden signs on the dotted line.

  • Records of key meetings attended by Nicola Sturgeon about Alex Salmond scandal cannot be found

    Records of two key meetings attended by Nicola Sturgeon and senior lawyers about the Alex Salmond scandal cannot be found, her deputy told a Holyrood inquiry on Tuesday. The First Minister and Leslie Evans, her most senior civil servant, met her government's counsel on November 2 and 13, 2018 to discuss Mr Salmond's legal challenge to the investigation of sexual misconduct claims against him. But Mr Swinney on Tuesday told a Holyrood inquiry investigating the scandal that "we have not identified any record of minutes having been prepared or previously held by the Scottish Government". In a reply to Mr Swinney, Linda Fabiani, the inquiry's convener, asked him whether the lawyers had been contacted to see if they held any records of the two meetings. He said the only evidence of what was discussed was "a small number" of email exchanges, which indicate the focus of the meetings was discussing with counsel "adjustments to the pleadings for the judicial review." The disclosure came ahead of a Tory vote of no confidence in Mr Swinney on Wednesday afternoon over his alleged refusal to provide the inquiry with all the Scottish Government legal advice he had promised. Jackie Baillie, a Labour member of the inquiry, said Mr Swinney's claim no minutes were taken was "frankly laughable" and her party had "no choice" but to support the motion if further material was not forthcoming.