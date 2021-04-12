Biden's dog Major is reportedly getting 'additional training' to help him adjust to the White House after biting people twice

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Joe Biden in Oval Office with Champ and Major
President Joe Biden poses with the Biden family dogs Champ (left) and Major (right) in the Oval Office. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

  • Biden's dog Major is reportedly getting "additional training" after biting people twice.

  • CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett said a spokesperson said it would help Major adjust.

  • Major caused a "minor injury" to a Secret Service member and bit a National Park Service employee.

Biden's dog Major is reportedly getting "additional training" to help him adjust to the White House after two biting incidents.

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett said that the first lady's press secretary told her Major, a three-year-old rescue dog, will be getting "some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House."

She said he said that "The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, DC, area, and it is expected to last a few weeks."

On March 8, Major caused a "minor injury" to an unnamed member of the Secret Service at the White House after being "surprised by an unfamiliar person," press secretary Jen Psaki said.

And on March 29, Major bit a National Park Service employee while out on a walk.

