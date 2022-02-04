Biden's Education Department is backing down from its attempt to block a $100,000 student-loan forgiveness court decision for a 35-year-old man

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, a judge approved $100,000 in student-loan forgiveness for a man via bankruptcy.

A week later, Biden's Education Department appealed that decision.

On Friday, the department announced it will withdraw that appeal and review bankruptcy policies.

President Joe Biden's Education Department announced on Friday it will be withdrawing its appeal of a $100,000 student-loan forgiveness court decision, backing down from its move a week earlier to block the debt discharge.

Two weeks ago, a Delaware judge granted Ryan Wolfson — a 35-year-old man with unmanageable student debt — discharge of his loans through bankruptcy, arguing that Wolfson proved he would not be able to pay off his loans partly due to epileptic seizures that made it difficult for him to hold a job. Last week, the Education Department took the first step in blocking that court decision by filing an appeal.

But on Friday, an Education Department spokesperson told Insider the department is reversing course.

"While we continue to deliver immediate relief for borrowers struggling with debt we are also making permanent changes that reduce indebtedness and make college more affordable," the spokesperson said. "This January 28 notice of appeal will soon be withdrawn."

"The Department of Education has indicated publicly that it is reviewing current bankruptcy policies, a process which remains ongoing. While the student loan payment pause remains in effect, any borrower in an adversary bankruptcy proceeding can request and receive a stay on their proceedings," the spokesperson added.

Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal also alerted the public to the department's decision in a Friday tweet.

This decision is part of Biden's pandemic relief efforts for student-loan borrowers. He recently extended the pause on student-loan payments for the third time, and he has canceled student debt for targeted groups of borrowers, like those defrauded by for-profit schools.

It is also, as the spokesperson mentioned, another step toward reviewing bankruptcy policies. Currently, to successfully discharge debt through bankruptcy, a borrower has to prove "undue hardship," meaning the borrower cannot maintain a minimal standard of living, their circumstances will likely not improve, and they have made a good-faith effort in repaying their debt.

In Wolfson's case, the judge wrote in her opinion that courts have been too strict in their interpretations of undue hardship — and Biden's administration seems to be aware of that. In October, Federal Student Aid head Richard Cordray said during a House subcommittee hearing that the bankruptcy process "doesn't work well."

"It needs to be reformed... and we're committed to doing that," Cordray said.

While advocates expressed initial disappointment with the Education Department's decision to appeal Wolfson's case, they lauded the reversal on Friday. Dan Zibel, the vice president and chief counsel at Student Defense — an organization that advocates for borrower protections — wrote on Twitter the withdrawal is "very welcome news."

"@studentlegalnet looks forward to working with @usedgov @TheJusticeDept to immediately review their legal positions & internal policies with respect to bankruptcy in student loan cases," Zibel wrote.

