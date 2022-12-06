Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

2
AMANDA SEITZ and COLLEEN LONG
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right.

Looking to seize on momentum following a midterm election where voters widely rebuked tougher abortion restrictions, there’s a renewed push at the White House to find ways to help women in states that have virtually outlawed or limited the treatment, and to keep the issue top of mind for voters.

In reality, though, the administration is shackled by a ban on federal funding for most abortions, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court inclined to rule against abortion rights and a split Congress unwilling to pass legislation on the matter.

Meanwhile, frustration on the ground in the most abortion-restricted states is mounting.

“This is not going away anytime soon," said Jen Klein of the Biden administration's Gender Policy Council. “Tens of millions of Americans are living under bans of various sorts, many of them quite extreme, and even in states where abortion is legal, we’re all seeing the impact on providers and on systems being loaded by people who are coming across state lines.”

Since the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June, roughly half the states have some type of abortion restrictions in place, with at least 11 states essentially banning the procedure.

Administration officials are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday with state lawmakers ahead of their 2023 sessions, including in states with more extreme bans on the table, and will discuss safeguarding rights and helping women access care as top issues. The meetings follow sit-downs with roughly nine governors, attorneys general and Democratic state legislators from more than 30 states.

The administration, meanwhile, is implementing Biden’s executive orders signed in July and August that directed federal agencies to push back on abortion restrictions and protect women traveling out of their state to seek one, though some women’s rights advocates say it doesn't go far enough.

And there are still other avenues left for the administration to explore, said Kathleen Sebelius, a former U.S. health and human services secretary.

HHS might look to wield its power around federal protections for health care providers, life-saving abortions, abortion pills and travel for women in abortion-restricted states, she said. During her tenure, for example, the agency did some policy maneuvering to expand rights for same-sex couples, including a requirement that any hospitals receiving federal funds allow their patients to select a same-sex partner as a visitor, years before gay marriage was legalized.

“It’s amazing how broad a lot of the agency’s authorities are and how much creative thinking can go on,” Sebelius said.

Already, the Justice Department has sued Idaho over its restrictive abortion policy and indicted at least 20 people who have been accused of obstructing access to abortion clinics. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he would protect the right for women to travel between states for medical care.

Veterans and their beneficiaries are able to access abortion, even in states that have outlawed it, through the Department of Veteran Affairs in cases where the woman’s life or health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest. The Defense Department will cover leave and travel costs for troops seeking abortions if they are not available in their state.

The Federal Trade Commission has sued at least one data broker for selling information that tracks people at reproductive health care clinics, while the Federal Communication Commission reminded 15 mobile carriers of privacy laws in a recent letter.

Perhaps most consequentially, the Department of Health and Human Services told hospitals they “must” provide abortions if a mother’s life is at risk. The agency cited federal law, called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, that requires medical facilities to provide treatment if a person may be in labor or faces an emergency health situation.

But “no executive action can replace a precedent of nearly 50 years,” Klein said. “The most important thing is to fight for national legislation.”

None is upcoming in the lame-duck session before Republicans take control of the House. And Biden is limited in what else he can do.

Indeed, the administration's moves so far have made little difference in Ohio, said Kellie Copeland, the executive director at Pro-Choice Ohio. A law that would essentially ban abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected is awaiting a court ruling. Currently, abortion is banned at 22 weeks, state Medicaid funds can't be used for abortion and parental consent is required for a minor to receive care.

“I can say as an advocate in Ohio, no one is saying, ‘Oh wow, this has made a difference,’” Copeland said. “The impact has not been felt.”

Copeland's organization is one of about 50 local advocacy groups and abortion clinics entrenched in states and cities that asked the president in an August letter to offer federal travel and childcare vouchers for people living in states where abortion is banned, introduce federal protections for mailing abortion pills, and gather hospital attorneys to reiterate that doctors must give abortions in life-saving situations.

Meanwhile, there's chaos at hospitals located in the country's most restrictive states, where doctors treating critically ill pregnant patients must weigh their medical recommendations against potential punishments like prison time. Reports of sick pregnant women turned away by doctors or facing unsafe delays in medical care are pouring in.

HHS is investigating at least one hospital in Missouri after officials there refused to let doctors perform an abortion on a woman during a medical emergency, but won't say how many complaints it has received against providers or hospital system for failing to provide life-saving care.

In August, HHS also invited states to apply for Medicaid waivers that would unlock federal funds to pay for travel costs for women who live in states where abortion procedures have been severely restricted.

Not a single state has applied, although the agency said it is in talks with officials in some states about applications.

In Louisiana, where abortion is banned except in certain cases where a mother's life is at stake, federal policies around travel are likely to have the most impact, said Michelle Erenberg of the New Orleans-based abortion rights advocacy group Lift Louisiana.

She's not hopeful that other federal proposals will ease how women access abortion directly in the state.

"It’s a little frustrating,” Erenberg said. “Also, we understand there’s only so much the administration is going to be able to do when a state like Louisiana has decided to enact a near total ban on abortion care.”

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's central bank raises key interest rate to 3.1%

    Australia's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 3.1% as it continues trying to wrestle down inflation. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said inflation remained too high at 6.9%.

  • Gold prices settle below $1,800 an ounce after a stronger-than-expected ISM services data

    Gold ends lower on Monday as worries about stronger-than-expected U.S. business conditions and wage growth boost bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes.

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn Says There’s Progress at a China iPhone Plant

    Foxconn's November revenue plunged amid a Covid-related shutdown at its Zhengzhou plant. The company now says the situation has stabilized.

  • Changing of the guard: New generation of leaders in New Mexico, nation

    This is leadership that represents the changing demographics of the country.

  • Amazon Of Africa, Jumia Relocates Top Management From Dubai To Africa: Report

    Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shut down its office in Dubai and migrated senior management to the African countries they control to cut losses and redirect the company after its founders quit in November. Managers will move to countries in their region, with most relocating to Morocco, Kenya, and Ivory Coast, and disband the 60-person Dubai office, Jumia’s acting head Francis Dufay said in a Bloomberg interview. Dufay took over after founders Sacha Poignonnec, and Jeremy Hodara quit in Nove

  • Vladimir Putin bans all 'LGBT propaganda' in far-reaching move

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill banning all "LGBT propaganda" in the country on Sunday. The bill prohibits praise for such lifestyles on social and mass media.

  • Indian shares end flat, bullish services data help erase losses

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares closed largely flat on Monday as upbeat November services activity data helped reverse earlier losses in the final minutes of a volatile session. Both the indexes fell as much as 0.6% earlier in the session. "Positive services PMI data could have triggered the recovery from lower levels in intraday trade," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Services.

  • Putin drives over Crimean Bridge which is being repaired after explosion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with mainland Russia. Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti Details: RIA Novosti said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin had reported back to Putin on all the renovation work.

  • U.S. will consider new priority areas for solar energy on public lands

    The Interior Department said in a statement that its Bureau of Land Management will update an Obama-era plan that established special zones for solar projects based on access to transmission, solar energy potential and protecting natural and cultural resources. The agency said the new plan would reflect advances in solar technology, new transmission and the administration's ambitious clean energy goals. President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the U.S. electricity grid by 2035, something that will require rapid deployment of large amounts of new solar.

  • In Mexico, endangered monarch butterflies inspire hopes of a comeback

    From a distance, they appear like autumn foliage: millions of endangered monarch butterflies blanketing trees in a kaleidoscope of brown, orange and black. Every year, migratory monarchs travel up to 2,000 miles (3,000 km) from the eastern United States and Canada to spend the winter among the forests of central and western Mexico. Winter weekends bring hundreds of visitors to Sierra Chincua, an idyllic monarch sanctuary in the western state of Michoacan, about three hours drive from Mexico City.

  • DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement…

  • Coaching options for Tennessee in replacing Alex Golesh

    A look at coaching options for Tennessee in replacing offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

  • Georgia Senate Runoff Hits Final Stretch With GOP Looking for Turnout

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock hit its final stretch, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released an ad in support of his fellow Republican that barely mentioned the candidate.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital Cit

  • Vast Majority of Americans Want More Stimulus Checks in 2023 — What Are the Chances You’ll Get One?

    While the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the aftermath of the virus and the rise in inflation rates post-pandemic is still affecting Americans today. The government started sending stimulus...

  • DeSantis changed Florida Supreme Court and the result is judicial activism | Guest Opinion

    Floridians have not changed their constitution, but Gov. Ron DeSantis changed the membership of the court, resulting in judicial activism, Howard Simon argues.

  • ‘Hatred has a great grip on the heart’: election denialism lives on in US battleground

    Arizona voters rejected key election deniers, but false conspiracy theories have maintained their power

  • US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

    The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States Nov. 6 could apply for Temporary Protected Status and those who were granted it last year could stay an additional 18 months until Aug. 3, 2024. The administration has extended temporary status for several countries and expanded or introduced it for Haiti, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar, Cameroon and Venezuela, reversing a Trump-era trend to cut back on protections for those already in the United States.

  • Paul Pelosi Makes First Public Appearance Since Hammer Attack at Kennedy Center Honors

    The husband of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent brain surgery following a violent home intrusion in October

  • 6 months since Roe ruling, how the adoption landscape has changed

    When Madelynn Ballenger, 21, found out she was pregnant with her second child last year, she said she was around five weeks into her pregnancy. Living in Texas, Ballenger said she knew immediately it could be difficult to access abortion care in her home state. In September, the same month that Ballenger learned of her pregnancy, the state enacted a sweeping abortion law that banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

  • GOP wants to crush your voting power to make it harder to restore abortion rights| Suddes

    Suspicious minds might have added that the Frank LaRose plan could also make it tougher for pro-choice Ohioans to regain and protect women’s access to abortion, Thomas Suddes writes.