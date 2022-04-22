Biden's election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation's woes

President Joe Biden speaks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden has an election year message for frustrated voters: at least he’s trying. For those who think the president isn’t doing enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, Biden announced $800 million in new military support on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an election-year message for frustrated voters: At least he's trying.

For those who think he isn't doing enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, Biden announced $800 million in new military support on Thursday. To ease the pain of high gas prices, he's tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and reopened onshore sales of oil and natural gas leases on public land. And to address historic inflation, Biden has tried to smooth out supply chain-crimping bottlenecks at the nation’s ports.

The president hopes the moves, which are being announced in near-daily rollouts and in a stepped up travel schedule, will present a contrast with Republicans — who, he argues, spend more time complaining about problems than proposing solutions.

“I mean this sincerely — name me something the national Republican Party is for,” Biden said at a recent Democratic National Committee meeting.

But it's not clear he's attracting much support. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds just 45% of Americans approve and 54% disapprove of how Biden is handling the presidency. The approval rate in the poll taken from April 14-18 is about the same as last month, but down from the president’s 63% approval rating a year ago.

There are bright spots for Biden. Applications for unemployment benefits have fallen to the lowest levels in decades and wages are rising. The economy is growing after the pandemic-induced doldrums.

Still, with crime rates rising in some parts of the country and inflation at its highest levels since 1981, these don’t feel like boom times to many. Seventy percent of Americans call the nation’s economy poor. Further, just 33% say they approve and 66% say they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, with about a third of Democrats, along with almost all Republicans, disapproving.

Primary elections that begin next month will help show whether Democrats are embracing Biden’s vision of a moderate party that counters the increasingly far-right GOP.

In Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan is well positioned to win the Democratic nomination for an open Senate seat with a message appealing to centrist, blue collar workers that is in line with Biden’s overall approach. But in the president’s native state of Pennsylvania, moderate Conor Lamb could be in a tight Senate primary against the more progressive John Fetterman.

Biden has suggested that one way to address his political challenges is to get on the road and make the case directly to voters about the impact of his administration's policies. He has increased his domestic travel lately to promote a $1 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure package that cleared Congress last fall. Biden has visited Iowa, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Oregon since last week, and is in Seattle on Friday.

But some top Democrats running for office aren’t clamoring for the president’s help. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke says he has no interest in national Democratic figures visiting his state as he now runs for governor. Florida Rep. Val Demings, as she campaigns for Senate, was non-comital about Biden’s help, as was Ryan.

“My philosophy is like: I’m running. I’m the candidate. I don’t need any validators,” Ryan said at the Knox County Democratic Party office in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Nearby stood cardboard cutouts of Obama and Hillary Clinton. There wasn’t one of Biden, though there was a campaign sign bearing his name outside.

Asked if appearing with Biden could be damaging, Ryan was unusually blunt.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I really don’t.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris nevertheless plan on boosting U.S. trips in coming weeks, as well as stepping up their fundraising on behalf of the Democratic Party, according to administration officials and allies. But most of their activity is likely to take place in the late summer and early fall — after primaries are concluded and as voters will have their choice at the ballot box laid out for them.

Some in the administration have pressed for Biden and Democrats to draw a stronger contrast with Republicans, for instance arguing that the president should be more forcefully highlight a new study that Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to introduce redundant inspections on truck travel cost the U.S. economy $9 billion in 10 days.

At a Thursday Democratic fundraiser at a yacht club in Portland, Oregon, Biden predicted that Democrats would add two seats in November to secure a 52-48 Senate majority.

“The far right’s taken over that party,” he said of Republicans. “And it’s not even conservative in a traditional sense of conservatism. It’s mean. It’s ugly."

But trying to blame the other side amid mounting problems can have its limitations. Democrat Terry McAuliffe attempted to make last year’s Virginia governor’s race a referendum on the dangers of modern day GOP — even branding Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin “Trump in a sweater vest.” McAuliffe lost in a state Biden had carried by 10 points barely a year earlier.

Some who would otherwise be the White House's fiercest allies say it'll be up to Biden to energize voters ahead of November — regardless of what Republicans do.

“He’s not an effective communicator,” said Wes Bellamy, founder of Our Black Party, which advocates for issues to strengthen African American communities.

The president “speaks in a tone that doesn’t really resonate with much of his base and I don’t think they do a good enough job of being active on the ground,” Bellamy said.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that, when the president addresses one problem, he may prompt another. Some of what the administration has done to tame prices at the pump, for instance, run counter to Biden's promises about combating climate change — especially after his signature social spending bill, “Build Back Better,” collapsed in Congress.

“His midterm strategy with respect to the environment is pretty underwhelming and not likely to work,” said Brett Hartl, chief political strategist at the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund.

Hartl said Americans, particularly young ones who backed Biden in 2020 thinking he’d help make the country dramatically greener, are now disillusioned with “a really steady trail of defeats on the climate crisis.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Biden may help Democrats avoid a Republican midterm romp by evoking the phrase “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." That's something Biden said frequently as vice president and while campaigning for the White House in 2020.

“Really, if you look at the other side, they have nothing in the cupboard. They have no plan,” Psaki said during a recent event for “Pod Save America.” “We could be saying that more.”

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Josh Boak in Portland, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

    The frenzied fury against Muslims began with provocative songs played by Hindu mobs that called for violence. It ended with Muslim neighborhoods resembling a war zone, with pavements littered with broken glass, charred vehicles and burned mosques. On April 10, a Hindu festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram turned violent in Madhya Pradesh state’s Khargone city after Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques.

  • Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

    New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged Thursday, just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin ordered his troops to seal off the stronghold “so that not even a fly comes through” instead of storming it. Satellite image provider Maxar Technologies released the photos, which it said showed more than 200 mass graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting.

  • Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

    Former President Donald Trump's persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the 2024 nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is making plans for a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, is expected to visit the heart of conservative western Iowa this weekend.

  • Biden pledges $800M more in military aid to Ukraine

    President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but he also warned Congress will need to approve even more assistance if the US is to keep up its crucial support. (April 21)

  • Fiji issued a restraining order that stops a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $325 million superyacht from leaving the country

    A Fijian high court granted an order to restrain a yacht linked to Suleyman Kerimov, but a US warrant to seize the vessel hasn't yet been registered.

  • Analysis-Some investors tiptoe back into Treasuries, as hawkish Fed clouds outlook

    Expectations that a hawkish Federal Reserve will cause an economic slowdown are pushing some investors to increase exposure to long-term Treasuries, as policymakers continue signaling they are ready to ramp up their fight against inflation. Betting on upside in Treasuries has been a risky proposition this year. Interest rates, which move inversely to Treasury prices, have galloped higher in 2022 as the central bank has grown progressively more hawkish, dealing the U.S. government bond market its worst start to the year in history and gouging investors betting the selloff would abate.

  • Restaurant, Retail, and Travel Stocks Are Dropping. Expect More Pain Before a Rebound.

    Rising interest rates are expected to reduce spending on discretionary goods, while higher wages and commodity prices are hitting profit margins.

  • Dolphins’ recent draft plan has generated success, especially with Jevon Holland

    What a first year that Miami got out of the former Oregon safety.

  • 6 Defensive Healthcare Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Big healthcare firms such as Bristol-Meyers, Cardinal Health, and AbbVie offer stability in this volatile market and, in some cases, steady dividends.

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    New audio of a GOP leadership phone call after January 6th proves Rep. Kevin McCarthy seriously considered talking to Donald Trump about resigning after the attack on the Capitol, refuting a vehement denial by McCarthy's office that the House Minority Leader considered having that conversation with Trump. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell and Rachel Maddow discuss.

  • Weed biz blues: How the surging cannabis sector ran into a financial ditch

    Industry executives blame Congress’ failure to pass any significant cannabis legislation as the biggest reason the sector is flailing.

  • LGBTQ leader is key in blocking Kansas ban on trans athletes

    As state lawmakers moved to ban transgender kids from girls’ sports, Kansas’ most visible LGBTQ-rights lobbyist recently said during an interview in a Statehouse corridor that conservatives don’t mind if kindergartners “have their genitals inspected." The politically needling comment was bold enough to make Tom Witt's point, and loud enough for a lobbyist supporter of the ban to hear as she walked by. It was also classic Witt: Boisterous.

  • Harris chief of staff Tina Flournoy leaving administration

    Vice President Harris’s chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is leaving the Biden administration and will be replaced by Harris senior adviser Lorraine Voles, a White House official said Thursday. Voles, a veteran communications aide who previously advised Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore, has been a senior adviser to the vice president…

  • Disney's DeSantis Headache Just Got A Lot Bigger

    Disney has long been a part of Florida's culture and history. The 39-square-mile plot of land in Central Florida has been visited by millions of people at Walt Disney World's theme parks, and it includes the cities of Bay Lake and La Buena Vista. It also gave Disney control of everything from power and road maintenance to new construction, with a separate district that allowed Disney to operate as its own government in central Florida.

  • Indiana candidate traded $1M lake home for garage apartment

    An Indiana congressional candidate changed his voter registration last year to an address local officials say isn't a residence — a large metal-sided garage that he says has a two-bedroom bachelor pad inside. Republican Mike Sodrel, who was previously elected to a single U.S. House term in 2004, switched his residency from a lakeside home valued at more than $1 million located just outside southern Indiana’s 9th District as he entered the race for the solidly GOP open seat. Election experts say the residence changes by Sodrel and another top Republican contender for the seat don't appear illegal, given that they aren't required to live in the district to run for office.

  • Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

    A new Tennessee bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex.

  • India may have imported coal from Russia at a discount

    Russia is increasingly India’s go-to destination for key commodities, thanks to steep discounts. India is being offered Russian coal at a discount of around $10 per metric tonne over Australia’s Newcastle thermal coal. With global coal prices doubling in the wake of the Ukraine war, Indian buyers have been scrambling for lucrative Russian offers.

  • Face-mask issue remains hot COVID topic as poll finds most Americans support their use on public transport and DoJ awaits CDC’s decision

    A new survey has found that most Americans still support wearing face masks on airplanes and other shared public transportation, after a ruling by a federal judge upended the mandate.

  • Biden has been wrong repeatedly about inflation. Don't count on him being right now.

    It's easy to poke fun at experts who get things wrong. But it's less amusing when the government can't get it right.

  • U.S. launches new program to bring in Ukrainians fleeing conflict

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will allow Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion of their home country to come to the United States temporarily if they have American sponsors, U.S. officials said on Thursday. A new fast-track "humanitarian parole" program starting next week will offer qualifying Ukrainians the ability to stay in the United States for up to two years, one official said on a call with reporters. Unlike the U.S. refugee resettlement program, it does not provide a path to citizenship.