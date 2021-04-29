Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris
  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump signs a presidential proclamation placing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports while surrounded by workers from the steel and aluminum industries at the White House in Washington
1 / 3

Biden's EU trade dilemma: more pain for Harley, distillers or back off metals tariffs?

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris
David Lawder and Rajesh Kumar Singh
·7 min read

By David Lawder and Rajesh Kumar Singh

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Biden administration faces a major dilemma in its dispute with the European Union over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs: back down to avoid acute pain for Harley-Davidson Inc and whiskey distillers or stick with the duties even though they are now exacerbating acute shortages for U.S. manufacturers.

The EU has threatened to double the tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American-made whiskey and power boats to 50% on June 1, cutting off any residual hope of exports to the continent.

President Joe Biden has pledged that he will maintain the tariff protections for the steel and aluminum industries until the problem of global excess production capacity - largely centered in China - can be addressed.

His sentiments were echoed by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday, and his Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-tariffs-biden/update-1-u-s-commerce-chief-metals-tariffs-helped-save-some-u-s-jobs-idUSL1N2M027O earlier this month that the tariffs "helped save American jobs in steel and aluminum industries."

Harley-Davidson has also been hit by a European court ruling that its bikes produced in Thailand will be treated as U.S. made, subjecting them to the 50% tariff as well - on top of the normal 6% tariff.

"If not for the tariffs, which are now threatening our recovering export potential, we could be investing in jobs at our American facilities," Harley Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz told an earnings call. "Instead, we are facing huge tariffs in a trade war - in a trade war not of our making."

The Milwaukee-based company is betting heavily on Europe, its second-largest market, to help fuel its turnaround strategy. But higher tariffs would give its rivals including Triumph, Honda and Suzuki a massive pricing advantage.

In Bristol, Pennsylvania, the craft distiller of Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey recently managed to ship its first pallet to a European distributor in over two years after the current 25% tariffs stunted a growing export business in 2018.

"If you double those tariffs, forget about it. It would be done," Mountain Laurel Spirits LLC owner Herman Mihalich said of his export prospects.

STEELWORKERS: HOLD THE LINE

The United Steelworkers union and the mills that employ its members are urging the administration to continue backing the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, arguing that lifting them would allow subsidized Chinese steel to flood back into the U.S. market via third countries.

USW President Tom Conway acknowledged the pain for Harley but said the protections needed to remain in place until Chinese excess capacity was reduced.

"Some people get hurt when this sort of stuff goes on. So, I understand what they're saying. But I don't think the 232 can be lifted," Conway told Reuters, adding that perhaps the issue could be settled with steel import quotas for Europe.

U.S. Trade Representative Tai told senators that she is working with EU counterparts to find a solution, but they must address the issue of excess capacity in China, which produces half the world's steel.

She said she hopes that EU officials see the problem "as serious a challenge to their ability to produce and compete in steelmaking as we see it, and working together we will be able to resolve these sets of tariffs so that we can join forces on the bigger picture."

The EU has never accepted the premise of the 25% steel and 10% aluminum tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump in March 2018, duties based on a Cold War-era trade law to protect domestic industries deemed critical to national security.

Critics from the EU to metals-consuming industries and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce argued that the metals were commodities available in ample quantity to meet U.S. defense needs and that European producers in countries that are trusted U.S. allies present no threat to U.S. security.

Sabine Weyand, director general of the European Commission's trade section, said earlier this month that she feared the two sides were "running out of time."

TIGHT MARKET

When the tariffs were imposed, the steel industry looked very different from its current supply-constrained condition. Imports were flooding in, taking nearly 30% of the U.S. market, and holding U.S. Midwest hot-rolled steel spot prices below $600 per ton.

The goal of the tariffs was to return U.S. steel mills to 80% of capacity use, a level at which they could thrive, and imports sank to around 15% of the U.S. market in January.

But this week, amid severe shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, that spot price is pushing $1,500 a ton, making it cheaper in some cases to import steel and pay the 25% tariff, some steel users say.

Steel imports jumped 20.7% in March over February to 2.3 million tons, even though the year-to-date total was up just 3.1%, according to American Iron and Steel Institute data https://www.steel.org/2021/04/steel-imports-up-more-than-3-year-to-date-through-march.

"I think you just have a perfect storm going on in terms of capacity constraints with demand surging. And the mills, rightly or wrongly, are managing it with price," said Todd Leebow, president of Majestic Steel USA, a Cleveland-based steel service center firm that specializes in supplying American-made steel.

"If we want to go buy spot (steel) from the mills right now, we can't get it," Leebow said, adding that supplies are tight worldwide, with long waits for imports.

The industry had shut down as much as 30% of its capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, and it has been slow to reopen. Several blast furnaces shut last year remain idled, and newly built electric-arc furnace mills prompted by the tariffs have been slow to ramp up production.

The industry has also consolidated, increasing its pricing power, with iron ore miner Cleveland-Cliffs Inc last year acquiring both AK Steel and the U.S. assets of Arcelor Mittal, while U.S. Steel bought Arkansas mini-mill producer Big River Steel. Both are still idling older plants.

Nucor Corp, the largest U.S. steelmaker, last week reported the highest-ever first quarter profit in its history, citing strong demand and higher prices.

JOBS MIRAGE

The Trump administration had promised a rust belt jobs revival when it imposed the tariffs in 2018. But after rising in 2019 followed by COVID-19 shutdowns, iron and steel mill employment in February was down about 2,300 jobs from pre-tariff levels, according to Labor Department data.

Graphic: Impact of Tariffs on Steel Employment , https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ELECTION/STEEL/bdwvkkxyxvm/chart.png

Kevin Dempsey, president of AISI, which represents major steelmakers, argues that the consolidation is a sign of health and increased investment for the industry, and the current supply shortage is a temporary bottleneck being experienced by many other industries, including semiconductors.

He cited a March study https://www.epi.org/publication/why-global-steel-surpluses-warrant-u-s-section-232-import-measures by the Economic Policy Institute showing the industry has committed to $15.7 billion in new or upgraded American steel facilities since the tariffs were implemented in 2018, which will add 3,200 direct new jobs.

With the Biden administration now pushing a massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan, the demand for steel is expected to grow, and some doubt that demand can be met if the tariffs remain in place.

"It's going to become largely unaffordable to build all of these new infrastructure assets or upgrade infrastructure assets if the price of steel is $1,300 a ton," said Kip Eideberg, who heads government and industry relations at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, which represents over 1,000 companies including Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co.

Leebow, the Cleveland steel distributor, said he supported the Section 232 tariffs, but it was now time to modify them.

"I would remove the tariffs from Europe and put a quota system in place for Europe and keep the tariffs in place on countries that are bad actors," he said.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Additional reporting by Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • GOP’s Tim Scott delivers a rebuttal to Biden’s speech with Trumpian talking points

    The sole Black Republican in the US Senate began by denying racial inequality then spoke of the discrimination he had faced Tim Scott, a Republican senator from South Carolina, delivers the rebuttal to Joe Biden’s speech. Photograph: AP It is Donald Trump, not Democrats, who deserves credit for wresting the coronavirus pandemic under control, Tim Scott argued on Wednesday night as the Republican senator gave his party’s official response to Joe Biden’s first address to Congress. Scott, a South Carolinian seen as a rising star in the Republican party, was handpicked by GOP leaders to deliver a rebuttal to Biden’s optimistic message, and duly did so, opening with a solidly Republican criticism of “socialist dreams” before taking aim at the president over some public schools having failed to reopen – a decision which is taken at state-level, frequently by local districts, rather than by the federal government. As the only Black Republican in the US Senate, Scott had been expected to address the issue of racial inequality and the repeated police shootings of Black men, but those hoping for strident criticism of the racial crisis in the US were disappointed, with Scott instead saying, “Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country.” Scott, a conservative, Christian southerner, has walked the fine line between the establishment and Donald Trump wings of the Republican party with more aplomb than most. His status as a potential GOP star is one of the few things that Trump and Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, still agree on, and Scott won a coveted endorsement for his 2022 re-election bid from Trump in March. The extent to which Trump still looms over the Republican party was clear in Scott’s speech, with the senator praising the Trump administration and on occasion using talking points that could have been lifted straight from a Trump stump speech. “This administration inherited a tide that had already turned. The coronavirus is on the run,” Scott said, seemingly ignoring the fact that in December, Trump’s last full month in office, the US set a record for the highest daily number of new Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations. “Thanks to Operation Warp Speed and the Trump administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines. Thanks to our bipartisan work last year, job openings are rebounding,” Scott said. He then harked back to before the Covid pandemic, which so far has killed more than 573,000 Americans. Trump has been widely blamed for allowing the virus to spiral out of control, and failing to take action once it did. “Just before Covid, we had the most inclusive economy in my lifetime. The lowest unemployment ever recorded for African Americans, Hispanics, and Asian Americans. And a 70 year low, nearly, for women,” Scott said. Trump, ensconced in his holiday resort in south Florida, will have been pleased – these are claims he repeatedly made during his presidency, even if they are not totally supported by evidence. In 2019, the Washington Post’s factchecker called Trump’s claim that the black unemployment rate was the lowest in history “skewed and outdated”, and gave it three Pinnochios. Both Trump – and Scott – failed to note that the unemployment rate among Black and Hispanic people began to decline, steeply, under the Obama administration. Scott is leading the Republican party’s efforts to craft legislation with Democrats on police reform in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, but in his speech, he accused Democrats of voting against a police reform bill he introduced in 2020. At the time, Democrats said the bill did not go far enough to tackle police violence. Scott has also previously joined Democrats Cory Booker and Kamala Harris to work on a bipartisan bill that would make lynching a federal crime, and led the way in creating Opportunity Zones – aimed growth and jobs in low income communities – in Trump’s 2017 tax reform package. Once hesitant to focus on race in his political career, Scott has increasingly talked about his experience as an African American. On Wednesday, Scott said he had “experienced the pain of discrimination”. “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason. To be followed around a store while I’m shopping,” Scott said, but then pivoted to criticism of Democrats. “I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance,” Scott said. “I get called Uncle Tom and the n-word by progressives and liberals.” Scott then addressed a familiar Republican talking point, and a favorite of Trump: that schools and colleges are now exhibiting bias against white children. “A hundred years ago kids in classrooms were being taught the color of their skin was their most important characteristic, that if they looked a certain way they were inferior,” Scott said. “Today students are being taught that the color of their skin defines them again and if they look a certain way they are an oppressor.” In July 2020, Trump was fiercely criticized after he offered a dystopian vision of America, along the same lines as Scott’s classroom remarks if more emotional in tone. “Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that they were villains,” the then-president said, adding that there was a campaign to “indoctrinate our children”. Scott, who accused Democrats of a “Washington powergrab” over their opposition to a Georgia law that would make it more difficult for people to vote, later claimed that Biden would increase taxes, despite the president having said minutes earlier he would not raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year. Having warned darkly of a tax-heavy Democratic future, pitched the Republican message, and paid his dues to Trump, Scott ended his speech with a hopeful, and vague, vision for how the US might succeed – and with a shout out to law enforcement. “Our best future will not come from Washington schemes and socialist dreams,” he said. “It will come from you, the American people. Black, Hispanic, white and Asian. Republican and Democrat. Brave police officers and black neighborhoods. “We are not adversaries. We are family, and we are all in this together, and we get to live in the greatest country on earth.”

  • Moderna plans to produce up to 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses next year, citing a 'significant need' for shots and boosters into 2023

    Moderna and Pfizer, have said that people will probably need a COVID-19 booster shot within 12 months of getting vaccinated.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.

  • Biden said US adversaries see the images from the Capitol riot 'as proof that the sun is setting on American democracy'

    "They are wrong. And we have to prove them wrong," the president said. "We have to prove democracy still works."

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Peyton Manning's legendary 1998 NFL Draft

    The 1998 Draft produced some of the biggest booms, and busts, in draft history.

  • The ‘seesaw’ secret to William and Kate’s carefully balanced marriage

    It was teatime on the day of the Royal Wedding, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had just wowed the crowds outside Buckingham Palace by emerging from the gates in a dark blue Aston Martin DB6 MkII featuring the number plate ‘JU5T WED’. Waving from the stylish convertible, belonging to the Prince of Wales, as an RAF helicopter flew overhead, it brought a formal day of Royal pomp and pageantry to a light-hearted end as the joyful newlyweds motored up The Mall before parking outside Clarence House, Prince William’s former London home. Unbeknown to the flag-waving well-wishers outside, there was another spontaneous moment of informality as the bride and groom, still dressed in their wedding finery, rejected the offer of a glass of the finest Champagne in favour of a pot of tea for two instead.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • Ted Cruz busted for falling asleep during Biden’s joint address

    Donald Trump and GOP unsuccessfully nicknamed the president ‘Sleepy Joe’ during election

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert produced a space blanket and covered her lap with it during Biden's address to Congress

    The freshman lawmaker live-tweeted the speech from inside the House Chamber and visibly shook her head when Biden began discussing gun control.

  • Boy dies from COVID on Hawaii vacation with fully vaccinated parents, officials say

    The child was 10 years old or younger, officials said.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wedded in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

  • Tucker Carlson twice called MSNBC anchor Joy Reid the 'race lady' during his Tuesday show. She wasn't talking about race.

    "Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work," Carlson said, referring to Reid. Reid did not mention race in the clip.