Biden's EV charging push boosts established automakers taking on Tesla

FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Subrat Patnaik and Chavi Mehta
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Subrat Patnaik and Chavi Mehta

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's plan to spend billions on charging networks in the U.S. could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor much needed fuel in the battle against Tesla Inc.

The bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework, includes $7.5 billion spending plans to boost EV charging stations. However, details of the plan still need to be finalized and any bill must be passed by both houses of Congress.

"It's necessary for the consumers to get better infrastructure to buy EVs and it might be good for General Motors and Ford as well as Stellantis," said Frank Schwope, automotive analyst at NORD/LB.

The funds are half of $15 billion Biden had sought for EV charging stations. In a 2018 report, consultancy firm McKinsey estimated that the United States will need about $11 billion of capital investment by 2030 to deploy the 13 million chargers needed for the country's EVs.

"Effective legislation should include investments in charging infrastructure, particularly in urban areas and along highway corridors, that will help give consumers even more confidence to buy electric," GM said in a statement.

Tesla's fast supercharging network has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks.

The ambitious move is timely as automakers rush new EV entrants to market and as companies put in place aggressive carbon and emissions targets to save the environment.

EV sales made up only 2% of total car sales in 2020 in the United States.

There are two kinds of public EV charging stations: the slower Level 2 chargers, which take about an hour of charging for 10 miles (16.09 km) to 20 miles (32.19 km); and the DC Fast chargers that can add 60 miles to 80 miles of range in a 20-minute charge.

Volkswagen's unit Electrify America said it will have 800 charging stations with more than 3,500 ultra-fast chargers across the United States and was encouraged by the spending plans.

Other companies such as Blink , EVgo and ChargePoint are also building out charging networks across the country, but at a much slower pace than their counterparts in China, where there is strong government support for EVs.

There are about 884,000 charging stations in China as of May compared to just about 42,000 in the United States.

But it will take a lot more than charging stations to lure Americans to buy EVs. A Cox Automotive study said people are hesitant to buy EVs due to range anxieties, high price tags and weak charging infrastructure.

"It (the infrastructure) can give a push to people, but you have to differ between the people in the big cities and people on the countryside," automotive analyst Schwope said.

"On the countryside, you need much more mileage than in the cities. The push will come especially in the big cities."

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik, Chavi Mehta and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Habitat for Humanity struggles with high construction costs

    Reeling from massive cutbacks in volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and grappling with high construction costs, Habitat for Humanity leaders would be the first to admit they’re struggling. First hit: Habitat's local affiliates had to limit volunteers over virus concerns, forcing them to fork over more money to hire contractors. Second hit: Revenue was dented by temporary closures of ReStores, the reuse stores operated by local Habitat organizations.

  • U.S. agency clears way to rename Las Vegas airport

    (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has cleared the way to rename Las Vegas's international airport after former senior U.S. Senate Democrat Harry Reid, but private funds must still be raised to cover changes to airport signs and other costs. In a letter seen by Reuters, the FAA said it had "finished the necessary processing steps" after the Clark County Department of Aviation requested the change in April. The request, which will change the name of McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport, has been "published in various flight charting and navigation databases," the FAA said in its letter dated Wednesday, but the county must update and submit additional regulatory documents.

  • Madison Cawthorn Gives Speech About Facts And Gets Mocked For Inaccuracy

    The Republican congressman quoted Jefferson as saying "facts are stubborn things" only to have Twitter users point out John Adams deserves the credit.

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over restrictive voting law

    Attempts in Congress to overturn the laws through legislation have failed.

  • Democrats sue Texas governor over vetoing pay after walkout

    Texas Democratic lawmakers who blocked one of America's most restrictive voting measures with a dramatic walkout sued Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, after he vetoed funds that cover thousands of Capitol paychecks that he said shouldn't be given “to those who quit their job early." The lawsuit reflects the tensions that remain in Texas more than a month after Democrats' last-ditch revolt over the Memorial Day weekend, and more battles are ahead. Abbott has ordered lawmakers back on the job for a special session starting July 8, when Republicans are expected to embark on a second try at passing new voting laws.

  • Jury mulls death penalty for Ronnie Oneal III in Riverview slayings

    TAMPA — A jury on Friday afternoon began to consider if Ronnie Oneal III should be sentenced to death for the monstrous slaughter of his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter. The panel of nine men and three women began deliberating just before 1 p.m. Their verdict must be unanimous if Oneal is to be sentenced to death. If a single juror votes against the death penalty, Oneal will receive a ...

  • Congress votes to restore regulation of methane emissions, reversing Trump-era rule

    The House voted Friday to reverse a Trump-era rule that thwarted the Environmental Protection Agency's power to directly regulate methane emissions from the oil-and-gas sector, sending the measure to President Biden's desk for a signature.Why it matters: Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas, and wells, gas compressors and other industry equipment are a significant source.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The 229-191 House vote — wit

  • Merrick Garland's Justice Department sues Georgia over its voting law

    The Justice Department announced Friday it is suing the state of Georgia over a voting law passed in March, alleging that the Republican-controlled state legislature intended to make it harder for minority voters to cast ballots in future elections.

  • 'Blindsided' GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt

    Livid and “blindsided” over President Joe Biden’s refusal to sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal without passage of his broader priorities, Republican senators Friday were frantically considering options as the future of the sweeping compromise appeared in doubt. The rare accord faced new uncertainty barely 24 hours after Biden strode to the White House driveway and was flanked by 10 senators from a bipartisan group, with all sides beaming over the nearly $1 trillion compromise. Senators were described as “stunned,” “floored” and “frustrated” after Biden later put the conditions on accepting their deal, according to people familiar with the private conversations and granted anonymity to discuss them.

  • Kamala Harris meets with border officials, tours port of entry in visit to Texas border

    Vice President Kamala Harris visited a CBP processing facility and will meet with local advocates during her trip to El Paso, Texas, on Friday.

  • Evel Knievel’s Cadillac Wagon Has Been Sold

    You might recognize this special-ordered wagon…

  • Cars From The Richard Rawlings Car Collection

    What does the famous car guy drive?

  • Goodbye, V6 : The reasons why six-cylinder engines are on their way out in most new cars

    Six-cylinder engines in passenger cars are disappearing. Except for luxury brands, mainstream cars increasingly don't offer once-mainstay V6 engines.

  • What you need to know about the Boeing 737 Max 10, its biggest 737 ever

    Boeing's biggest 737 yet, the Max 10, made its maiden flight on June 18 and is due to enter service in 2023. Here's what you need to know about it.

  • Rare 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Convertible Is Heading To Mecum Auction

    From 1969 to 1971, Pontiac produced a special package for the GTO.

  • Ford Maverick with a truck bed cap caught in spy photos

    Being a pickup truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick will undoubtedly receive all kinds of accessories from all variety of aftermarket companies. One of the big ones will surely be bed caps to provide more covered cargo space. There are a number of reasons we think this could be an official Ford truck cap.

  • Honda hopes new Civic hatchback to be basis for more efficient cars

    Honda Motor Co unveiled its latest Civic hatchback designs on Thursday, with hopes that the all-new model will become a foundation for developing cars more efficiently. The eleventh generation model of the Civic reflects Honda's company-wide initiative dubbed Honda Architecture, which is aimed to increase the efficiency of development and to expand parts-sharing for mass-produced cars. Yosuke Sato, development leader for Japan's second biggest automaker, told reporters this month the company utilised Honda Architecture to increase efficiency when developing the Civic's engine compartment by integrating parts and arrangements for components such as an inlet air cooler.

  • TikTokers are freaking out over this video of a topless Jeep driving through a car wash: ‘They’re gonna get soaked’

    If you thought using a drive-trough car wash was pretty straightforward, think again.

  • US Postal Service delivery trucks to have Ford engines, transmissions in new fleet

    Ford to supply Oshkosh Defense with engines, transmissions and other parts for new postal delivery fleet.

  • This Cigarette Nighthawk Will Rocket You to 90 MPH on Water

    This boat was developed by Cigarette Racing and Mercedes-AMG, and is hilariously powerful. Have you ever experienced a Cigarette boat?