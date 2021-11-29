Biden's failures continue to mount as Americans suffer. What a missed opportunity.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katrina Trinko
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A President Joe Biden, we were told, would be a moderate president, one who could unite Americans and competently lead our nation.

Talk about fake news.

Ten months into the Biden presidency, it’s clear that he is neither moderate nor, despite decades in Washington as a senator and vice president, competent.

Yet perhaps no president was ever better set up to be successful.

All Americans wanted was an end to 2020, that horrible pandemic year. Yet who among us, as we clinked champagne glasses with a select few on New Year’s Eve, thought 2021 would usher in yet more rounds of horrors?

The Biden burden: Low approval ratings, soaring inflation and a COVID-19 culture war

Who imagined that COVID-19 would continue to ravage us and that we would also have record-high inflation, sky-high gas and food prices, and our fellow Americans left behind in Afghanistan? Who could have seen that the No. 1 enemy of the Justice Department in 2021 would be parents worried about what their children were taught in school? Who thought that our southern border would be effectively open and that the supply chain crisis would be so dire, children’s Christmas gifts are at risk?

Happy 2021 indeed.

From the beginning, Biden – who successfully campaigned as a uniter of a divided America – refused to govern in a centrist way. Instead he pursued a liberal agenda, despite the razor-thin Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

On the first day in office, Biden reversed key actions by President Donald Trump to stem illegal immigration, canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and ended the 1776 Commission, which had the terrifying goal of teaching young Americans the “history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776,” per the executive order.

Opinions in your inbox: Get a digest of our takes on current events every day

And that was just the beginning.

In March, Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID “relief” bill (which also included fun liberal giveaways like a bailout of union pension plans) that not a single Republican had voted for. That same month, he referred to an election reform law in Georgia as “Jim Crow on steroids” – language no doubt intended to unify. And now he’s pushing for the “Build Back Better” legislation, another massive spending package jammed with leftist priorities.

What a missed opportunity.

Joe from Scranton could have championed the blue-collar workers of the Keystone pipeline – and explained to the radicals in his party the importance of inexpensive gas and energy independence. He could have responded to parents, worn out after months and months of their children attending public school via Zoom, by saying it was time the public schools face real competition and endorsed school choice.

He could have realized that, whatever your views on how many immigrants and refugees the United States should take, having an effectively open border is no way to run a country. It puts our security in jeopardy, endangers the illegal immigrants who make the journey with the help of cartels, and leads to even more drugs entering the country, fueling addiction and wasted lives.

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 6, 2021.
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 6, 2021.

He could have shown he was a president of all, by both urging the vaccine (which the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed had fought to get out as quickly as possible) and an end to mandatory mask laws in this time when vaccines were readily available.

He has done none of that.

In today’s politics, we often place too much importance on the presidency. Our nation, especially with its deep divisions on so many issues, would be better served if the federal government was less intrusive and state and local governments, which are closer to the concerns of the people, more responsible for the bulk of laws and regulations.

At the end of the day, there’s no way Biden could have governed in a manner that would have satisfied most Americans – there’s simply too much disagreement about our values and goals.

But he also didn’t have to be such a divisive president.

“History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity,” a president once said during his inauguration. “We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting, and lower the temperature.”

Now if Biden would just heed his own words.

Katrina Trinko is a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors and editor-in-chief of The Daily Signal. Her views do not represent her employer, The Heritage Foundation. Follow her on Twitter: @KatrinaTrinko

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden pushes liberal agenda, refuses to govern in a centrist way

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buttigieg: Families who buy electric vehicles 'never have to worry about gas prices again'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stressed in a new interview that families who buy electric vehicles (EVs) "never have to worry about gas prices again."While speaking on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart," Buttiegieg noted that Democrats' proposed social spending package includes incentives to make it more affordable to buy an electric vehicle. Buttigieg said that families would essentially have a "$12,500 discount" in...

  • Biden is a boring president. That's OK because he's also a competent leader.

    Being boringly competent is a description that has followed Biden from the campaign throughout the past two years.

  • Biden achieves historic gains during his first year in office, but America remains divided

    President Biden has signed landmark legislation and has done many good things, but why haven't his poll numbers reflected this?

  • Opinion: Nancy Pelosi not buying $25 million Florida home. If she did, could she fix our water?

    Nancy Pelosi may not be buying a home on the Treasure Coast, but she can help fix an issue that's been plaguing local homeowners for years.

  • Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science. It was a reference to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump that was stoked as Cruz helped lead GOP objections to Congress' certifying the 2020 election results.

  • ‘Russian Spy’ Maria Butina Is Living the American Dream—in Russia

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty“Russian spy” Maria Butina, who joined the ranks of the Russian parliament last month, had an untraditional rise. In 2018, she pled guilty to conspiracy to act as a foreign agent after the FBI presented a case around her involvement in using the NRA to create illegal back channels between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.Although the FBI’s affidavit fails to prove Butina’s formal employment by the Russian Federation, the docume

  • GOP gives unemployment checks to unvaxxed that defied Biden mandate

    Republican officials around the country are testing a creative mechanism to build loyalty with unvaccinated Americans while undermining Biden administration mandates: unemployment benefits.Driving the news: Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee have changed their unemployment insurance rules to allow workers who are fired or quit over vaccine mandates to receive benefits.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Extending u

  • Republicans pull a fast one, and Gov. Mike DeWine fails to speak out for voters

    Opinion: Ohio's elected officials fail to deliver fair legislative maps after 2020 census, despite constitutional mandate.

  • Trump defense chief Esper sues Pentagon for redacting parts of memoir

    The book, "A Sacred Oath", sheds light on events that occurred during the second half of Trump's presidency, Esper said. The Department "arbitrarily" redacted the manuscript after he submitted it to DoD officials for review, he said in a statement. Esper served as Trump's defense secretary from June 2019 to November 2020, when he was fired over a range of differences on policy issues.

  • Lauren Boebert's Christmas Recipe Request Goes Deliciously Awry

    The extremist Republican appealed for dessert ideas on Twitter and was served up some shade in response.

  • President Biden getting updates on Omicron variant -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the latest situation regarding the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, the White House said on Saturday, as Britain, Germany and Italy reported detecting cases. Biden, who is spending Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket, Massachusetts, told reporters on Friday, "We don't know a lot about the variant except that it is of great concern, seems to spread rapidly." Omicron was first detected in South Africa this week, leading countries around the globe, including the United States, to impose travel restrictions on the southern African nation and at least seven others in the region.

  • The Border Patrol Agent Who Threw Away His Badge

    John Moore/Getty ImagesThe chase was over. U.S. Border Patrol agent Brendan Lenihan had finally caught up with the group of undocumented migrants he’d been diligently tracking. Yet when he came face-to-face with the first man of the group in a remote stretch of the Las Guijas Mountains that marked the Arizona border with Sonora, Mexico, he didn’t arrest him.There was something in the man’s eyes, Lenihan told journalist and author Todd Miller in a dramatic scene detailed in Build Bridges Not Wall

  • Crime on L.A. trains, buses rises as riders return: 'Poor people are suffering the most'

    In 2021, through September, reports of violent crimes were up 25% from the same time last year and 9% from 2019, according to L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority data. Some crimes, such as aggravated assaults, are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

  • Kremlin hopes Biden and Putin will talk on video before year-end

    The Kremlin said on Sunday it was hoping that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin would speak via videolink before the end of the year. Biden said on Friday that he would "in all probability" speak with Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Norway seeks to slow down any Omicron spread, government says

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will seek to limit any potential spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including by imposing longer isolation on those who are found to have been infected, the government said on Monday. It is likely that Omicron will spread to Norway, although the virus variant has not yet been detected in the country, health authorities have said. "The new virus variant underscores the need for rapid vaccination with first and second doses for those who have not received them, and a booster dose for those who are eligible," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a statement.

  • Dutch impose new tighter lockdown amid spiking infections

    The Netherlands moved into a tougher lockdown Sunday that was announced amid spiking infections even before the country recorded its first confirmed cases of the new, more highly transmissible omicron virus variant. Bars, restaurants, nonessential stores, cinemas and theaters were among the public places forced to shut from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. under the new lockdown. Wilko Klippens, who runs the Biessels cafe on the Grote Markt square in the city of Nijmegen, said the latest lockdown will further eat into his savings.

  • Trump Was ‘Fact Free’ During Briefings, Says Former National Intelligence Director

    "For the Intelligence Community, the Trump transition was far and away the most difficult in its historical experience with briefing new presidents," a new CIA report said

  • While Americans mark Thanksgiving, Republicans panned over Harris attack

    Criticism of vice-president over French cookware purchase backfires as people point out Donald Trump’s spending On a visit to Paris earlier this month, Harris reportedly spent more than $500 on cookware at E Dehillerin, a store near the Louvre. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock An attack on Kamala Harris for buying expensive French cookware rebounded on the Republican party over Thanksgiving, moving social media users to compare the vice-president’s culinary outlay with the cost to taxpayers of Donal

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers' after Lauren Boebert apologized for Islamophobic comments about Ilhan Omar

    "Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress," Omar said after calling on House leadership to take action against Boebert.

  • Michael Cohen: Trump Pulled Off the ‘Greatest Grift in U.S. History’

    "Donald Trump has made it very clear that he is grifting off of the American people, these supporters ... are just sending money to him at record levels," and running again would risk the grift, Trump's former personal attorney said