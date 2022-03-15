Biden's Fed nominee Raskin withdraws after what he describes as 'baseless attacks'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds hearing for Federal Reserve nominees on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Sarah Bloom Raskin had withdrawn as his nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Federal Reserve after being subjected to "baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups."

"Despite her readiness — and despite having been confirmed by the Senate with broad, bipartisan support twice in the past — Sarah was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups", Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Generals say Afghanistan, Somalia pullouts hurt terror fight

    The complete U.S. military withdrawals from Afghanistan and Somalia last year have made it more difficult for the United States to counter terror groups that aspire to attack America and its allies, senior commanders told Congress on Tuesday. Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of U.S. Africa Command, said sending teams of U.S. forces into Somalia on a periodic basis is not efficient or effective and puts American troops at greater risk.

  • Watchdog has concerns with projects at US nuclear repository

    There’s no way of knowing if cost increases and missed construction deadlines will continue at the only U.S. underground nuclear waste repository, according to independent federal investigators, according to results of a federal watchdog report made public Tuesday. The Government Accountability Office outlined the concerns in its report, noting that the U.S. Energy Department is not required to develop a corrective action plan for addressing the root causes of challenges at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico. A multimillion-dollar project is underway at the underground facility to install a new ventilation system so that full operations can resume, following a radiation leak in 2014 forced the repository's closure for nearly three years.

  • Joe Manchin Opposes Sarah Bloom Raskin Nomination To Federal Reserve

    The conservative Democrat said Raskin "failed to satisfactorily address my concerns," likely dooming her bid to serve on the Federal Reserve Board.

  • Springfield police: 11-year-old killed in 'likely accidental shooting' Saturday

    Law enforcement authorities are investigating the shooting involving two 11-year-old boys at a home in the 700 block of West Monroe Street

  • Watauga neighbors shocked, say shooting that killed two teens ‘too close for comfort’

    Family members left a memorial on a North Texas street where two teenage boys were gunned down in broad daylight. The medical examiner identified one victim Tuesday.

  • UK gets first new-style pylons in a century

    The new style of electricity pylon is designed to reduce the impact on the local environment.

  • UPDATE: 17-year-old Salinas shooting victim identified, teenage suspect arrested

    A teenager is among several victims of deadly Salinas shootings in recent months, including a police officer slain a day after the boy was gunned down

  • Chicago police officers won't face charges in Toledo, Alvarez shootings

    Prosecutors announced that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers involved in the shooting deaths of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez won't face criminal charges, The Chicago Tribune reported. At a news conference on Tuesday, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx (D) said that prosecutors could not find any proof to bring charges against the two police officers: Eric Stillman, who shot 13-year-old Toledo in March, 2021; and Evan Solano,...

  • Ex-Proud Boys chairman Tarrio ordered detained pending trial in Capitol riot case

    MIAMI (Reuters) -A U.S. magistrate judge in Miami on Tuesday ordered former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio be detained while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C. confirmed. The ruling came a day after federal prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to detain Tarrio, saying he poses a flight risk and also a risk of obstructing justice in the case. In a 21-page court filing on Monday, the Justice Department said it had damning encrypted messages between Tarrio and other Proud Boys who were invited to participate in a new chapter Tarrio created in December 2020 called the "Ministry of Self Defense" or "MOSD."

  • Raskin withdraws as Biden’s Fed nominee

    Sarah Bloom Raskin has been stuck in the Senate Banking Committee amid a GOP boycott of a committee vote on her nomination, effectively blocking her confirmation from advancing to the Senate floor.

  • SoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Friday, leaving the investor with 461.2 million shares remaining. SoftBank sold Coupang shares worth $1.69 billion for $29.69 each in September.

  • Peloton stock rallies, Nike soars on analyst upgrade

    Peloton shares are up after the stock received an 'outperform' rating, while Nike shares are also seeing a boost after an analyst upgrade.

  • FSA testing ends in Florida after Gov. DeSantis signs bill | Press Conference

    Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Tuesday in St. Pete that ends Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) testing.

  • Senate unexpectedly approves legislation to make daylight-saving time permanent

    The Sunshine Protection Act, if passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law, would end the ritual of changing clocks twice a year.

  • Retiring U.S. archivist to White House: "You better not hire another white male"

    U.S. National Archivist David Ferriero, who is retiring in April, said on Monday that he urged the White House not to appoint a white man to succeed him.What he's saying: "That's advice I've given to the White House already: that you better not hire another white male ... We've had ten white males," Ferriero said during an annual Sunshine Week event when the moderator pointed out that there has never been a female national archivist.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Fauci's position as NIAID director

    Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday introduced an amendment that would effectively "fire" Dr. Anthony Fauci from his position as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

  • Virginia governor faces school districts revolt over classroom overhaul plan

    Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attempts to remake classroom instruction in one of the nation’s top public schools systems are facing a revolt.Why it matters: In a rare show of unity, a group representing all of Virginia’s 133 school district superintendents denounced the Republican’s attacks on school curriculum and his ‘tipline’ to complain about educators.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In a letter to the state last week, the superintendents called for the eli

  • Russia sanctions Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and others

    The measures block their entry into Russia but will not impede necessary high-level contacts.

  • GOP senator says 'Europeans are a little more willing to submit to rules and laws that are malarkey' than Americans are when it comes to masking

    Sen. Roger Wicker, who's had COVID-19 twice, spoke on Tuesday in support of a resolution that would repeal mask mandates on airplanes.

  • Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic

    Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the nation's capital Monday, snarling already-congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances. The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.” The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department closed a number of streets and exits off the highways to prevent the protesters from coming into the city.