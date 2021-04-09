Biden's first budget includes billions more for high-poverty schools, environmental programs and the CDC

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read
WASHINGTON — In his first budget request to Congress, President Joe Biden is proposing spending billions more on Head Start programs, the Environmental Protection Agency and millions of dollars for civil rights initiatives, including police reform and the prosecution of hate crimes.

The plan also includes the largest increase in the Centers for Disease Control's budget in 20 years as Biden looks to continue combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration's Office of Management and Budget submitted a discretionary spending request Friday to Congress for the 2022 fiscal year that includes $769 billion for non-defense federal departments, marking a significant 16% increase for domestic spending from the final year of President Donald Trump.

Biden is requesting $753 billion for the Defense Department, a modest 1.7% increase, signaling a change in priorities from Trump, who embraced more significant increases in defense spending.

Much of Biden's new budgetary spending is targeted at boosting education, environmental and other domestic social programs that Trump unsuccessfully worked to cut.

Overall Biden is requesting $1.52 trillion in discretionary spending, an 8.4% increase, for the coming year. It would return non-defense discretionary spending to 3.3% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, the historic average over the past 30 years.

The discretionary request, known as the "skinny budget," outlines the administration's recommendations for the annual appropriations process in Congress and sheds light on the president's upcoming agenda. A full more detailed budget is expected later this spring.

More: Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure and jobs. These 4 charts show where the money would go.

Areas that Biden is requesting major funding increases for include:

  • A record $36.5 billion for Title I grants for high-poverty schools, a $20 billion increase over the current year

  • $11.9 billion for the federal Head Start program that provide early childhood education for low-income families, a $1.2 billion bump over the current year. The program serves 95,000 fewer children today than a decade ago

  • $8.7 billion for the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention, an increase of $1.6 billion, which would be the CDC's largest in 20 years. The CDC budget this past year was 10% lower than a decade ago.

  • An additional $14 billion across multiple federal agencies aimed at tackling climate change. That includes $1.8 billion for Environmental Protection Agency programs to reduce green houses gases. Funds for EPA climate change science and technology is 27% lower today than 10 years ago.

US President Joe Biden speaks about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2021.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2021.

DOJ boost for civil rights, voting rights and domestic violence

Biden has also proposed $6.5 billion to launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health within the National Institutes of Health to ramp up research on cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's and other diseases.

The discretionary request includes $30.4 billion for federal housing vouchers, which the White House says would allow 200,000 additional families receive the assistance. Biden is requesting a $500 million for homeless assistance grants that would support an additional 100,000 households.

In a major change from Trump's priorities, Biden is requesting $2.1 billion for efforts to combat gun violence, an increase of $232 million over the current year. It comes after Biden on Thursday signed six execution actions on gun restrictions.

More: Biden looks to stem 'ghost guns,' unveils other steps to curb gun violence 'epidemic'

Biden is also looking to reinvigorate civil rights enforcement, with a $209 million discretionary request for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Community Relations Service and other programs.

It would mark a $33 million increase over the current year for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division with funds going toward police reform, the prosecution of hate crimes, enforcement of voting rights, and "mediation and conciliation services for community conflicts arising from discriminatory practices," the White House said.

Biden is proposing doubling spending for the DOJ's Violence Against Women Act programs to $1 billion. This would include funds for new programs to expand restorative justice efforts, protect transgender survivors and support women at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

More: 'We can't delay': Biden proposes $2 trillion infrastructure, jobs plan funded by corporate tax hike

The White House called the discretionary spending request a "complementary" proposal to Biden's $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan, proposed last week, which includes historic spending on infrastructure, caregiving, manufacturing, research and other ares.

Biden's discretionary spending request is out later in the year than under past presidents. The White House blamed resistance from Trump officials during the transition as well as the stalled nomination of Biden's pick to lead the OMB, Neera Tanden, for the delay. Shalanda Young, acting OMB director, is currently leading the department.

The U.S House of Representatives and Senate, each controlled Democrats, will ultimately decide federal spending for the next year.

More: Neera Tanden is out. What's next for the White House budget office — and Tanden?

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's budget includes billions for schools, environmental programs, CDC

