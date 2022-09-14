Bidens fly home to Delaware to cast votes

U.S. President Joe Biden votes in the Delaware primary, in Wilmington
·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew home to Delaware on Tuesday night to cast their ballots in the state's primary election, arriving shortly before the polls closed.

The unexpected trip was added to the president's schedule at the last minute. Asked by reporters why he was flying to Wilmington, Biden said as he boarded Air Force One: "To vote."

The Bidens cast their Democratic primary ballots at the Tatnall School's Laird Performing Arts Center, less than a mile from Biden's home in Wilmington, where he spends many weekends. Cameras were not allowed.

The only race on the ballot was for state auditor. It featured incumbent Kathy McGuinness, a Democrat, against Lydia York, who had been endorsed by the Delaware Democratic Party.

It was unclear why the Bidens did not vote by absentee ballots, rather than flying to Delaware and back to Washington aboard the presidential aircraft at taxpayers' expense.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth's Children Watch As Crown Is Placed On Coffin During Service

    Queen Elizabeth II is being honored in Scotland with an emotional tribute to the late monarch. During a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of her majesty, the Crown of Scotland was placed on her coffin as her children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and The Queen Consort watched on. On Monday, Her Royal Highness' coffin was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers during the intimate ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral.

  • MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

    MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents, he said on his podcast, “The Lindell Report.” The agents questioned him about Dominion Voting Systems, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and his connection to Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who claims voting machines have been manipulated, he said.

  • Poll finds Democrat Jena Nelson leads GOP nominee Ryan Walters in Oklahoma superintendent race

    A SoonerPoll.com survey shows Democrat Jena Nelson, former Oklahoma teacher of the year, ahead of Republican Ryan Walters in state superintendent race

  • DOJ subpoenaed about 40 people and seized phones from two Trump associates this past week, ramping up its investigation around the January 6 riot: report

    The Justice Department has been handing out subpoenas to those close to the former president for its inquiry on the events around the January 6 Capitol riot and the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Meghan McCain Reacts to 'Mean, Nasty' Shade From Sherri Shepherd

    Meghan McCain hits back at Sherri Shepherd on SiriusXM's 'Radio Andy,' after Shepherd made 'mean, nasty' comments about her on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.' But this isn't the first time the former 'The View' co-hosts have beefed. Sherri made her feelings clear about Meghan on the same talk show back in 2018 and in early 2022.

  • China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping is keeping the West guessing about whether Beijing will cooperate with tougher sanctions on Russia as he meets President Vladimir Putin a year after declaring they had a “no limits” friendship ahead of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. China has avoided violating sanctions but its purchases of Russian oil and gas rose almost 60% in August over a year ago to $11.2 billion. Xi and Putin are due to meet this week in Uzbekistan at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an eight-nation Central Asian security group.

  • New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

    A New York City elected official is supporting a Republican congressman in his bid for governor against fellow Democrat, Gov. Kathy Hochul as crime continues to plague the city.

  • Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes

    South Korea on Tuesday warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively. Despite North Korea's increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine, some experts say the country — outgunned by more superior U.S. and South Korean forces — will still unlikely use its nuclear weapons first.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.

  • Medvedev so terrified by security guarantees for Ukraine that hes talking about an apocalypse

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:09 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has called the recommendations of the Kyiv Security Compact for the strategic partnership of Ukraine and the guarantor states "a prologue to WWIII".

  • Trump Consulted His Diet Coke Valet About How to Overturn Democracy, New Book Alleges

    Maggie Haberman writes in Confidence Man that the ex-president vowed to stay in the White House, and asked just about everyone for advice

  • Herschel Walker Is the Saddest Senate Candidate I’ve Ever Seen

    Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesThe Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, last week sent out what might be the saddest tweet in the history of American politics. It’s emblematic of a campaign that is among the saddest in recent political history.While criticizing ⁦his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock, for “calling law enforcement ‘thugs and bullies,’” Walker tweeted that he “was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb

  • Donald Trump potentially snubbed for the Queen's funeral after the Bidens receive two invites

    Joe and Jill Biden have received individual invites to the Queen's funeral — meaning they can't invite a US delegation that may have included Trump.

  • Former federal prosecutor says Barr fired him because investigations threatened Trump’s reelection chances

    Former federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman has accused former Attorney General William Barr of firing him from his post because his department’s investigations at the time threatened Trump’s 2020 reelection chances. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” on Monday, Berman, who was the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, told…

  • Biden May Buy Oil Just Below $80; Democrats Stymied Trump at $24

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when oil dips below $80 a barrel, just two years after Democrats blocked former President Donald Trump from filling the reserve at a fraction of that price.Biden in March ordered the release of a record 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve in an attempt to stem supply shortages and the rapid rise of gasoline prices in the US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The administration now is

  • Tucker Carlson Has A Mind-Bending Term For Jan. 6 Insurrection

    The election denial is still strong in this one.

  • Near Luhansk, occupiers use hundreds of civilian cars to take their loot along General Staff

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39 About 300 civilian cars with Kharkiv vehicle registration plates were spotted on the road to occupied Luhansk, which the Russian military uses to transport stolen goods.

  • Peter Navarro unloads on Trump's 'Cabinet of Clowns' in grievance-filled memoir, report says

    Navarro writes he doesn't "disagree" with a presidential historian's assessment that Trump's final chief of staff was the worst in US history.