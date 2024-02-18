Biden's gathering momentum interrupted

Thursday, February 8th, may be looked back upon as a turning point in the history of the nation and its future.

President Biden was gathering momentum as the week began. His poll numbers were improving and some showed him surpassing his predecessor, who was dealt a blow on Tuesday when the federal appeals court in the nation’s capital rejected his claim of “absolute immunity” in the election interference criminal case there.

Marshall Tanick

But then came February 8th.

It began with the hearing by the Supreme Court on the ill-advised effort to bar former President Trump from the ballot under the once obscure and now well-known “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment. The unrealistic gambit was dreamed up by a few ivory tower academics and the obligatory card-carrying retired conservative judge, none of whom seemed to have a whit of street smarts. If they had, they would have recognized that not only was their case impractical but likely to redound to their detriment.

It was and it will.

Based upon the clearly telegraphed remarks and questions of the high court jurists, almost to a man and woman, the outcome is assured to overturn the Colorado ruling removing the ex-president from the ballot there, which was the basis of the appeal.

A few hours later, a special prosecutor, a Republican appointed by the Biden administration, issued his report about President Biden’s “intentional” mishandling of classified documents. Although refraining from calling for criminal prosecution, the report portrayed him as a doddering old fool of faltering memory ill equipped to manage the nation’s affairs.

The president’s fiery confrontation that evening with media reporters in a cramped space in the White House looked like a battle royal staged by WWE impresario Vince McMahon, who has his own legal travails these days fending off a lurid sexual harassment claim. All in all it was a bad day for the president and his candidacy and turned into a worse one for him at night.

The reason it was so devastating was because the events play into existing narratives and perceptions. The former president will use his assured ballot victory as a further example of the “witch hunt” he has repeatedly characterized and the desperate way his rivals are trying to prevent the voters from casting their ballots for him, a form of anti-democratic voter suppression. The zealots who brought the case and others like it around the nation should have realized this potential backfire before starting the fool’s errand.

The Biden special prosecutor imbroglio likewise underscores the public perception that he is old, which is true, and that his age, 81, constitutes a debilitating factor for him, unlike his three-plus year younger but more virile opponent.

What emerges from this pivotal day is that the ex-president will be able to add to his victimization profile and advance his misleading proclamation of exoneration by the Supreme Court, even the liberal trio wing which is likely to fall into line. He and his acolytes also are now armed with choice disparagements of President Biden in the special prosecutor’s report.

These features may well combine to substantially enhance the likelihood of the 45th president becoming the 47th and all that portends for the republic.

It’s not quite like the Day of Infamy proclaimed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the wake of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. But February 8th may go down in history as a sea change in the American experience.

Marshall H. Tanick of Naples is a constitutional law attorney.

