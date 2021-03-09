Biden's German shepherds have been sent home to Delaware after a 'biting incident' with White House security officers

Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
Joe Biden in Oval Office with Champ and Major
President Joe Biden poses with the Biden family dogs Champ and Major in the Oval Office of the White House. Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

  • President Biden's dogs have been sent home to Delaware after a "biting incident" involving White House security.

  • CNN reported that Major, 3, had displayed "aggressive behavior" on more than one occasion.

  • Major, and Champ, 13, moved into the White House a week after President Biden's inauguration.

President Biden's two German shepherds, Major and Champ have had a short-lived stay in the White House after a "biting incident" prompted the family to send them home.

Major, 3, and Champ, who is estimated to be around 13 years old, were returned last week to the family's estate in Wilmington, Delaware, after Major displayed aggressive behavior to White House security, CNN reported.

The dogs moved into the White House in January, around a week after the inauguration.

The CNN report indicated that Major had previously been known to display agitated behavior, which included "charging" at staff and security officers, jumping, and barking. Sources that CNN spoke to said that Champ, in comparison, was "slowed down" due to his old age.

The family had previously made many efforts to settle the dogs into their new home at the White House.

In a February interview with singer Kelly Clarkson on a special episode of the "Kelly Clarkson Show," First Lady Jill Biden said that she was "obsessed with getting (the) dogs settled."

"They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them," she said.

The Bidens adopted major in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association, an animal shelter.

Insider reporter Monica Humphries previously wrote that Major made history for being the first shelter dog in the White House. In celebration of this achievement, the DHA held an "indoguration" in Major's honor on January 17, three days before President Biden's inauguration.

