Biden's Granddaughter Slams Jesse Watters For 'Ugly' Remark: 'Crosses The Line'

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, hit out at Fox News host Jesse Watters over a segment on the conservative network that she said crossed a line.

“I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset,” Naomi Biden, whose father is Hunter Biden, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) late on Wednesday. “This crosses the line. Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything.”

“You can disagree with his policies without being this ugly,” she added.

During a Monday broadcast from Bedford, New Hampshire, Watters tied the president’s policies on migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border to his parenting.

“I knew Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father,” Watters said. “The man can’t say no to his own son. He can’t say ‘stop.’ He can’t have consequences for actions.”

“And that’s what you need, you need a man in charge, on the border, to say ‘this is not going to be allowed,’” he continued.

Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

Naomi Biden with Joe and Jill Biden in 2022.

Hunter Biden has been public about his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse. Joe Biden’s Republican critics have often used his son’s history with addiction against him.

The president has consistently stood by Hunter Biden in the face of those attacks. In 2020, on the presidential debate stage, he told Donald Trump: “My son, like a lot of people ... had a drug problem. He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it. And I’m proud of him.”

