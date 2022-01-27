Biden’s vow of Black justice a nod to his most loyal voters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICHOLAS RICCARDI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Stephen Breyer
    Stephen Breyer
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

As he struggled to survive the 2020 Democratic primary, Joe Biden made a striking pledge before voting began in heavily African American, must-win South Carolina: His first Supreme Court appointment would be a Black woman.

On Thursday, with his poll numbers reaching new lows and his party panicking about the midterm elections, Biden turned again to the Democratic Party's most steadfast voters and reiterated his vow to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer with the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The striking promise is a reflection of Black women's critical role in the Democratic Party and the growing influence of Black women in society. It's also a recognition that Black women have been marginalized in American politics for centuries and the time has come to right the imbalance of a court made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries, a change Biden said Thursday is “long overdue.”

Black women are the most loyal Democrats — 93% of them voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

And it's Black women's reliability as Democratic voters that makes it so important for the party to respond to their priorities and keep them in the fold, said Nadia Brown, a professor of government at Georgetown University. “Democrats know Black women are going to turn out for them so they have everything to lose if they don’t do this."

Black women turned out to vote for Biden in greater numbers than for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and they were vital in Biden’s wins in states like Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Overall, they made up 12% of Biden’s voters and reached even higher percentages in heavily African American states like Georgia, where they represented 35% of his support. In that state, which Biden won by just over 12,000 votes, he earned the backing of 95% of Black women.

Biden, in particular, owes Black voters, and especially women, a debt from the primaries. His campaign was on life support before South Carolina's primary in late February 2020, when he secured the endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn, the kingmaker of the state's Democratic political orbit, by pledging to select a Black woman for the Supreme Court.

“His campaign was struggling,” Clyburn recalled on Thursday, citing Biden’s three straight losses in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. “This was quite frankly do or die for him, and I urged him to come out publicly for putting an African American woman on the Supreme Court.”

Biden already made a fundamentally important statement about the importance of Black women in his coalition by selecting Kamala Harris as his vice president. But putting a Black woman on the court is another historic step. Republican Ronald Reagan, in his 1980 presidential campaign, vowed to put the first woman on the Supreme Court and nominated Justice Sandra Day O’Connor once in office.

But Biden’s pledge also responds to issues Black women care about, said Glynda Carr, president of Higher Heights For America PAC, which advocates for Black women in politics. “Black women are very in tune with knowing the court is important to our daily lives,” said Carr, citing big cases on voting rights and abortion.

The decision isn’t just a win for Black women but for all voters concerned with ensuring that government reflects the actual population, said Tom Bonier, a Democratic data analyst. As such, he said, it should rally Democrats of all races.

“To the extent that Biden, at this point, is suffering from lower approval ratings, part of his challenge is just reassembling his coalition and reminding those voters who sent him to the White House why that vote mattered,” Bonier said.

Biden's early discussions about a successor to Breyer have focused on U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations.

Childs is a favorite of Clyburn. The House majority whip said Thursday that she had “everything I think it takes to be a great justice.”

The robust roster of Black women for the Supreme Court is a testament to their growing professional progress over the past few decades, experts say. Black women — like women of all races — have been increasingly likely to earn college degrees over the past two decades. Although they still lag in other crucial categories such as pay, the court seat is another milestone.

“We could not have imagined the sheer number of overqualified women a few decades ago,” Brown said.

The nomination of a Black woman is also significant for Black men, said Adrianne Shropshire of BlackPAC, a political organization that tries to elect more Black Democrats. That's in part because the current sole African American on the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas, is a conservative Republican whose decisions often go against the desires of the heavily Democratic Black community.

While Black men are not quite as Democratic as Black women, they still overwhelmingly back the party — 87% voted for Biden in 2020, according to AP VoteCast.

Still, Shropshire warned, a Supreme Court appointment is only one step in ensuring Black voters are motivated in 2022 and beyond.

“For Black folks in the country, the thing that looms largest is, are their daily lives changed?” Shropshire said. “For the president — and the vice president — it is going to be more than this appointment.”

“I don’t think it’s helpful for people to say, ‘Well, the one thing we got is a nomination on the Supreme Court,’” Shropshire added.

___

Associated Press writers Hannah Fingerhut and Emily Swanson in Washington and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky questions U.S. warnings of "imminent" invasion in Biden call

    President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a back-and-forth in their call this evening about just how "imminent" the threat of a Russian invasion might be, according to three sources briefed on the call.Why it matters: Biden has said previously that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably "move in" to Ukraine, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday afternoon that "an invasion could come at any time."Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Biden says will nominate 'first Black woman' to Supreme Court

    President Joe Biden confirms he will nominate the first Black woman in US history to the Supreme Court bench as he addresses the nation from the White House on the retirement of the liberal justice Stephen Breyer.

  • 200k call for release of teens arrested for ‘beating and killing’ stepfather who ‘inappropriately touched’ their 9-year-old sister

    ‘The three teenagers are currently in custody and have their bonds set at over one million dollars each’ reads the petition

  • Key Pa. Dems to miss Biden visit, cite scheduling conflicts

    President Joe Biden will appear in Pittsburgh on Friday as an opening step in a broader campaign to promote the White House's achievements in key states before the midterm elections. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a leading Senate candidate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the likely Democratic nominee in the race for governor, will be absent because of scheduling conflicts, according to their spokespeople. Another top Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb, a longtime Biden supporter based in Pittsburgh, will attend, his office confirmed.

  • Six appointments you should make in the first quarter of 2022

    Welcome to Catch (20)22, a series exploring how we can maximize our new year while being sensitive to the current moment—and […] The post Six appointments you should make in the first quarter of 2022 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kerry warns governments falling short on climate efforts

    Top diplomats of the United States and the world's other worst climate-polluting nations talked global warming together Thursday for the first time since November's U.N. summit, with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urging tougher commitments by the end of the year from governments falling short on emissions cuts. The urging came after the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland ended with the world still on track to heat up well above the level that the world's nations have agreed to strive for. Climate-wrecking emissions surged again last year, mostly due to coal-burning power plants and trucks hauling freight, as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

  • Is omicron done yet? COVID-19 cases drop fast but hospitalizations still high

    Hospital leaders say that despite drop in COVID-cases their beds are still full. 'We look no different from where we were at last week.'

  • Stormy Daniels says former attorney Michael Avenatti ‘stole from me and lied to me’

    Lawyer accused of stealing nearly $300,000 from adult film star

  • Biden vows to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court

    President Biden promised to follow through with his campaign pledge of nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Ed O'Keefe has more details on the top contenders.

  • San Francisco Bayview District Native Unites Faith-Based Community to Help Others

    Jefferson Awards Silver Medalist - Veronica Shepard uses her connections to rally the faith-based community to make sure underserved African Americans live healthier lives.

  • The names to know as Biden mulls Breyer's replacement

    President Biden is set to have his first opportunity to appoint a judge to the Supreme Court after news broke that Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement in the coming days. Biden vowed multiple times during the 2020 campaign to appoint the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, and a number of Democrats quickly began applying pressure on the president to follow through on that pledge. Breyer's retirement, which...

  • Haystack fire burning near Highway 180 in Fresno County

    CAL FIRE crews say the flames are not threatening any structures, but drivers should be cautious while traveling through the area since the fire is visible from the highway.

  • By the Numbers: The battle between rock legend Neil Young and Spotify

    Rock star Neil Young pulled his music off Spotify, giving up 60% of his streaming business, because Spotify refused to kick off podcaster Joe Rogan, who is accused of spreading COVID misinformation.

  • The "Grown-ish" Cast Reveal How the Series Rightfully Earned Its Name

    Senior year on "Grown-ish" is speeding right by us as the show gears up for the most anticipated moment of college: graduation. The Freeform series returns on Jan.

  • FTC: US consumers lost $770 million in social media scams in 2021, up 18x from 2017

    A growing number of U.S. consumers are getting scammed on social media, according to a new report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which revealed that consumers lost $770 million to social media scams in 2021 -- a figure that accounted for about one-fourth of all fraud losses for the year. This has also led to many younger consumers getting scammed, as now adults ages 18 to 39 reported fraud losses at a rate that's 2.4x higher than adults 40 and over. Scammers have clearly found that social media is one of the most profitable places to commit fraud.

  • Kelly Oubre & LaMelo highlight crazy Wednesday

    Aaron Robinson takes you through Kelly Oubre & Devin Booker's franchise records, Lamelo, Luka & Dejounte's triple doubles, Ja's 40-piece & much more! (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Kellyanne Conway memoir set for May release

    Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's memoir is set to be released in May, a book her publisher labeled as an "open and vulnerable account" that details the top aide's "journey all the way to the White House and beyond."The book, titled "Here's the Deal," will be released on May 24, according to publisher Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster."In this open and vulnerable account, Kellyanne turns the camera on...

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    From the crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism

  • Aging Pittsburgh bridge collapses in early morning while cars were driving on it

    The bridge was listed as being in "poor condition" by Pennsylvania's transportation department. Officials said a gas line was cut in the collapse.

  • NY Attorney General Tish James says Trump changed his mind about her investigation into his company only after being subpoenaed for a deposition

    In a new filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump filed a lawsuit only so he could wriggle his way out of taking a deposition.