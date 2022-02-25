Biden's hitting Russia's yacht-riding rich with sanctions. Will it blunt Putin's Ukraine invasion?

WASHINGTON – They own professional sports teams, travel the world in superyachts and stash their billions in Western real estate.

Russia's wealthy oligarchs and political elites flaunt a level of in-your-face affluence across the world. This week, their wealth and connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin made some of them targets of President Joe Biden's sanctions in response to the Kremlin’s ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.

But if the Biden administration really wants to hurt Russian oligarchs enough to rein in Putin's actions in Ukraine, it needs to hit them much harder – and hit a lot more of them, some U.S. officials and kleptocracy experts told USA TODAY.

Biden and his national security team announced two rounds of sanctions this week that they say will cause severe economic and political hardship for Russian President Vladimir Putin, key Russian state-owned banks and some of those in his inner circle. The European Union and key allies like the United Kingdom made similar moves to isolate Russia – and some Kremlin elites – from global financial markets.

“The sanctions we impose exceed anything that's ever been done," Biden said in a wide-ranging White House address and news conference on Thursday. “The sanctions we imposed have generated two-thirds of the world joining us. They are profound sanctions.”

The sanctions announced Tuesday targeted five people – two oligarchs and their sons and the chairman of a prominent bank with links to the Russian military. Thursday's sanctions targeted seven more individual Russians: three sons of Putin associates, a wife, and three senior banking officials. And Friday afternoon, the White House announced that it would be sanctioning Putin himself, as well as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a day after the European Union announced a similar measure.

But this week’s crackdown also leaves open the door to further sanctions in an effort to increase pressure on Putin, Biden said. “Let's have a conversation in another month or so to see if they're working,” he said.

By any measure, the new rounds of U.S. financial blockages issued this week go far beyond what has been done in the past to pressure Putin into curbing his rogue behavior, White House officials said. The sweeping actions would cause extreme hardship for some of Russia’s largest financial institutions and a small handful of Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats that Biden said use them as their own “glorified piggy bank.”

The U.S. is also moving to restrict exports of technology to Russia and freezing potentially trillions of dollars in Russian assets. Those sanctions "will isolate Russia from the global financial system, shut down its access to cutting-edge technology and undercut Putin's strategic ambitions to diversify and modernize his economy,” Biden Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said Thursday.

The decision to target family members was done to send a message that the oligarchs can't protect their money from sanctions, Biden said. They include Sergei Sergeevich Ivanov, Andrey Patrushev and Ivan Igorevich Sechin, the sons of three of Putin’s closest allies, including previously sanctioned Russian oil magnate and longtime Putin confidante Igor Ivanovich Sechin, according to U.S. Treasury documents.

Other Russian oligarchs and elites sanctioned by the U.S. this week include Aleksandr Vasilievich Bortnikov, director of Russia’s feared Federal Security Service or FSB, the successor to the KGB, and his son Denis. Also, Petr Mikhailovich Fradkov, chairman and CEO of PSB, or Promsvyazbank, which the Biden administration says funds Russian military activities. Sergei Vladilenovich Kiriyenko, first deputy chief of staff of the presidential office, and his son Vladimir, were also sanctioned.

"They share in the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well," Biden said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listening to Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Dec. 7, 2016.

Russian elites share in Kremlin gains

One high-profile Russian oligarch who once again escaped U.S. sanctions this week was Roman Abramovich, owner of the renowned London-based Chelsea soccer team and two superyachts that are each much longer than an NFL football field. A billionaire businessman with a wide portfolio of holdings in Russia and globally, Abramovich is described as being “one of the key enablers and beneficiaries of the Kremlin’s kleptocracy, with significant ties to, and assets in the West," by an anti-corruption foundation founded by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

A former CIA officer who goes by the pseudonym Alex Finley says the same marina in Barcelona, Spain, was home on the very same day in January to Abramovich’s yacht Solaris and the superyachts of three other close Putin cronies, including Andrei Kostin, chief executive of one of Russia's largest banks, VTB, who was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2018, along with others. Those sanctions were for a "range of malign activity around the globe," including Russia's occupation of Crimea, its supplying the Assad regime in Syria with weapons to bomb their own civilians and its attempts to subvert Western democracies, including the U.S. presidential election two years earlier.

Kostin was not sanctioned by the U.S. this week but the bank itself was, as well as numerous subsidiaries. The Biden administration also targeted two of his deputies, Andrey Sergeyevich Puchkov and Yuriy Alekseyevich Soloviev, for taking “advantage of their closeness to the Russian power vertical to advance the interests of the Russian state while maintaining an extravagant standard of living,” the Treasury documents show.

As for Kostin himself, an investigation conducted by Navalny's foundation concluded that he is "a key facilitator of corrupt money flows related to the operation of the Russian government and security services and the personal fortunes of many senior Russian officials."

“Russia is a great place to make money, but when it comes time to spend it, the West is the oligarchs' preferred playground. They buy luxury goods in Milan, megayachts in Germany, villas in the south of France, and football clubs in the UK,” Finley told USA TODAY. “They send their children to the best private schools in the West. They know their assets are safe here because we have rule of law. They can't say the same thing about Russia.”

The new Biden sanctions will cause immediate pain if enforced, including barring those oligarchs targeted from visiting the United States or making any investments and purchases there, according to kleptocracy expert and author Casey Michel.

“More intangibly, it signals to allies to follow through with sanctioning,” a necessary complement to U.S. efforts, said Michel, an adjunct fellow with the Hudson Institute's Kleptocracy Initiative and author of the book, “American Kleptocracy” about how the U.S. enables the oligarchs to hide their wealth.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, flanked by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Federal Security Service Chief Alexander Bortnikov, right, arrives on a boat after inspecting battleships during a navy parade marking the Victory Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, Friday, May 9, 2014. Putin extolled the return of Crimea to Russia before tens of thousands during his first trip to the Black Sea peninsula since its annexation. The triumphant visit was quickly condemned by Ukraine and NATO.

But Michel and other experts and current and former U.S. officials believe Biden’s sanctions campaign needs to go much further for his efforts to be successful. That includes targeting a far broader array of oligarchs and their family members, including wives, mistresses, lawyers and accountants, they said.

And, they say, it means seizing some or all of their assets, including impounding their superyachts, so they can ratchet up the pressure on Putin himself.

“The Biden list of figures sanctioned in past few days is actually relatively minimal, for reasons that are still unclear,” Michel said.

Also, Michel said, the sanctions are “completely undercut by financial secrecy loopholes in the West,” including layers of shell companies, trusts, real estate, art and private equity investments.

Some notable sanctions absences

The new U.S. sanctions list also leaves out many of the 35 Russian officials identified by Navalny as being the most corrupt and abusive, as well as critical to Putin’s regime. Among them: Igor Shuvalov and Alisher Usmanov, described by Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation as being instrumental in creating the Russian state system of corruption and personally benefitting from it.

Some U.S. lawmakers who have spent years pushing to close those loopholes said the Biden sanctions don’t go nearly far enough to address them.

"It's not enough just to put a bunch of Putin's cronies on a list, and then to send that list of banks and hope that they freeze money and transactions,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., who has fought for increased sanctions on Russia for years. “We need a 24/7 task force in the US government dedicated to making these people's lives miserable, tracking their assets and the movement of their assets, pressuring not just our allies but jurisdictions all over the world to freeze, block and seize.”

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, right, congratulates members of the Russian delegation, from left: conductor Valery Gergiyev, businessman Roman Abramovich and Nizhny Novgorod governor Valery Shantsev; after it was announced that Russia would host the 2018 soccer World Cup.

In response to Biden’s latest announcement, Malinowski and Republican John Curtis of Utah – as co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus Against Foreign Corruption and Kleptocracy – said they are introducing the CORRUPT Act to push for sanctions on all 35 people on the so-called “Navalny List” and other measures.

“Every single yacht and private plane belonging to every one of Putin's cronies needs to be seized immediately. And ideally, the seizures should be livestreamed,” said Malinowski, who served as assistant secretary of State for democracy, human rights and labor in the Obama administration. “There should be as much shock and awe in the sanctions campaign as there is Putin's tank campaign."

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, hailed Biden’s efforts this week, including the president’s threat to impose more sanctions if Putin doesn’t withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

“The purpose of the sanctions is twofold; to punish Mr. Putin for what he's done and second, to give him an off-ramp by being able to bring these sanctions down if his behavior is more acceptable,” said Cardin, who also chairs the influential U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, otherwise known as the Helsinki Commission.

For the sanctions to work, Cardin said, Washington needs to move in lock-step with its allies, especially in Europe, and keep up the pressure. “It's not just an imposing of sanctions but having staying power on the sanctions,” he told USA TODAY, “because that gives us leverage in our conversations with Mr. Putin.”

Igor Shuvalov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, smiles during a panel session at the 45th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2015.

Shrugging off past sanctions

Malinowski, Cardin and other close Kremlin watchers noted that Putin has shrugged off past sanctions put in place by Washington and its allies, including over its 2014 annexation of Crimea – formerly a part of Ukraine – as well as for its interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and its human rights violations and murders of political opponents around the world.

And they said that Putin and his coterie of multi-billionaire oligarchs are masters at moving their assets from one safe haven around the world to another, and at dodging the impact of sanctions and even arrest warrants with help from the Russian government.

Under Putin’s system of government, those close to him are enabled to control entire sectors of the economy as long as they pledge allegiance to the former KGB spy and do what he says, according to U.S. Treasury sanction documents. Many of them are suspected by U.S. officials of having ties to Russian organized crime, including Oleg Deripaska, whose control over much of the world’s aluminum supply once reportedly made him Russia’s richest man. (Deripaska, who was sanctioned by the Trump administration in 2018, has denied those allegations.)

Paul Massaro, senior policy advisor to the Helsinki Commission, gives Biden a C-plus grade for the sanctions announced this week, he said, because they were relatively aggressive measures given Washington’s need to “thread the needle” in garnering support from a disparate group of European allies that usually can’t agree on anything.

But like others, Massaro said that the time for holding back on sanctions, especially to encourage Putin to behave better on the global stage, should have ended with the invasion.

"It's time to go full total complete lockdown,” Massaro said. “Russia is a rogue state that is more dangerous to international security than any other state in the world. We should be hitting the whole energy sector and imposing a complete financial lockdown.”

“Hit every single oligarch, every single one, block all of them, take away their visas, and send every single one of them back to Russia, or even better use what evidence we have to arrest them and try them for their crimes,” Massaro added.

Already, there were indications that the international community is not united in conducting the kind of scorched earth response to Putin’s war against his Western neighbor that many experts say is needed.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sanctions against dozens of Russian institutions and vowed to seize Russian oligarchs’ assets there, which anti-corruption analysts estimate are worth billions of dollars in real estate alone. And Germany led the multi-national effort to target the Nord Stream II pipeline project.

But Germany was also one of several countries that wouldn’t endorse blocking Russia’s access to SWIFT, the secure global messaging system that links more than 11,000 financial institutions around the world.

"It is always an option," Biden said when asked why he didn’t include SWIFT sanctions in his announcements this week. “But right now, it's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take."

Biden also acknowledged that his administration was still “in consultation” with another key ally, India, over the response to Russia.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the U.S. and its allies would need to do more, and over a longer period of time than they did after Russia’s Crimea invasion, in order to inflict enough economic and political pain to make a difference.

“We have to hope that the sanctions that are imposed now are far more severe than anything we imposed in 2014, and that they're sustained as long as Russian forces occupy a Ukraine and I hope some will go on indefinitely,” Schiff said in response to a question from USA TODAY. “The Russian people need to be made to understand the folly of their dictator. That's not going to happen unless there's long-term sustained, sanctions.”

Contributing: Bart Jansen and Maureen Groppe

