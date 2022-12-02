Bidens host state dinner for France
President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner drew big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron. (Dec. 2)
Thursday's State Dinner will be the first one of the Biden administration, and First Lady Jill Biden has previewed food and decor for the event that projects solidarity between the US and their oldest ally. (Nov. 30)
President Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for a state dinner Thursday evening.
STORY: "We are so glad to welcome them to the White House as the First Couple of our oldest ally, France," said Jill Biden.The visit also highlights the unique way that Macron has raised France's profile on the world stage, and particularly in the United States. Since he swept to power in 2017, Macron has launched a flurry of international initiatives that have made him one of the most active global leaders.At the White House, Macron is expected to confront Biden over new U.S. subsidies riling European leaders, and the two leaders may disagree over the endgame in Ukraine and China policy, experts say.The visit comes a year after Macron was angered by a deal between Australia, Britain and the United States in which Australia will get American-made nuclear-powered submarines instead of the diesel subs it had contracted to buy from France.The French president was so perturbed at being blindsided by the deal that scrapped a multi-billion dollar contract for France that he recalled the French ambassador to the United States, Philippe Etienne, back to Paris for consultations.After Biden apologized publicly, Macron seemed less than mollified, saying "Trust is like love: Declarations are good, but proof is better."
The first state dinner of the Biden administration has finally arrived. President Joe Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron hailed the "essential" alliance between the United States and France Thursday as Biden welcomed the French leader to the White House for the first State Dinner of his presidency. (Dec. 1)
French President Emmanuel Macron presided over a ceremony at the French embassy in Washington on Wednesday, where he presented US veterans with Legion d'Honneur medals and thanked them for their service. (Nov. 30)
French president is undergoing first state visit to US since Joe Biden entered office
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron addressed U.S. lawmakers from both political parties on Wednesday and pushed back over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders, according to a participant in a closed-door meeting. Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking office in 2017, ahead of which French officials said he would confront President Joe Biden over the subsidies contained in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Biden and Macron, joined by their wives Jill and Brigitte, took an early opportunity to get together ahead of their formal talks on Thursday.
President Joe Biden signals willingness to talk with Vladimir Putin about ending war in Ukraine during French president Emmanuel Macron's U.S. visit.
