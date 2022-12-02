Bidens host state dinner for France

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We are so glad to welcome them to the White House as the First Couple of our oldest ally, France," said Jill Biden.The visit also highlights the unique way that Macron has raised France's profile on the world stage, and particularly in the United States. Since he swept to power in 2017, Macron has launched a flurry of international initiatives that have made him one of the most active global leaders.At the White House, Macron is expected to confront Biden over new U.S. subsidies riling European leaders, and the two leaders may disagree over the endgame in Ukraine and China policy, experts say.The visit comes a year after Macron was angered by a deal between Australia, Britain and the United States in which Australia will get American-made nuclear-powered submarines instead of the diesel subs it had contracted to buy from France.The French president was so perturbed at being blindsided by the deal that scrapped a multi-billion dollar contract for France that he recalled the French ambassador to the United States, Philippe Etienne, back to Paris for consultations.After Biden apologized publicly, Macron seemed less than mollified, saying "Trust is like love: Declarations are good, but proof is better."