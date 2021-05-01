Biden's immigration plan, George Floyd policing act and more linger after 100 days

Biden's immigration plan, police reform bill and gun reform agenda did not pass the finish line in his first 100 days and face an uphill climb ahead.

MATTHEW BROWN: President Joe Biden's first 100 days are behind him. So how did he do?

JOE BIDEN: 100 days since I took the oath of office and lifted in my hand off our family Bible and inherited a nation-- we all did-- that was in crisis.

MATTHEW BROWN: Biden promised he'd get 100 million doses of vaccine out within his first 100 days. Analysts said that was a low target. And sure enough, the US blew right pass it.

JOE BIDEN: Today, we hit 200 million shots in 92nd day in office.

MATTHEW BROWN: The Biden administration is taking credit because of their focus on distribution and messaging around vaccine safety and effectiveness. But health experts say that credit is shared between the administrations-- Trump, for aggressively funding the vaccines and Biden, for rolling them out.

JOE BIDEN: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic.

MATTHEW BROWN: On the campaign trail, Biden repeatedly called mass gun violence a public health crisis and promised to pass major gun control legislation once in office. Early 2021 saw a series of mass shootings.

JOE BIDEN: Our flag was still flying at half staff for the victims of the horrific murder of eight primarily Asian-American people in Georgia, when 10 more lives were taken in a mass murder in Colorado.

MATTHEW BROWN: Biden then announced that he'd be signing executive orders that would crack down on so-called ghost guns, propose model red flag laws for states, and instruct the DOJ to curb access to guns by targeting illegal gun manufacturing. But actual legislation proposing big changes to gun laws is tied up in Congress. Senate Republicans oppose most changes to red flag laws and background checks, which means that it's unlikely to arrive at Biden's desk any time soon.

JOE BIDEN: A jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd's last name.

MATTHEW BROWN: Last summer, Biden called for greater oversight of police after historic racial justice protests were sparked by the disproportionate killing of people of color by law enforcement. One of Biden's campaign promises, a White House commission to study policing, was scrapped however after advocates said that another commission would be redundant. Biden aides are now turning their attention to Capitol Hill where they're trying to see the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act passed.

JEN PSAKI: President doesn't believe that he alone can pull the George Floyd Act, Policing Act across the finish line. That is going to be up to Congress.

MATTHEW BROWN: But Republicans and some Democrats opposition to ending qualified immunity for police officers while they're on duty will keep the bill from passing in its current form.

- Today, the Justice Department is opening a-- opening a civil investigation into the Louisville, Jefferson County Metro government and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

MATTHEW BROWN: The Department of Justice is also resuming investigations into police departments' alleged misconduct, starting with Minneapolis and Louisville, two cities that saw high-profile police killings and subsequent protests in 2020.

JOE BIDEN: Every immigrant comes from America from different circumstances and for different reasons. But you all have one thing in common, courage.

MATTHEW BROWN: Immigration has been a major difficulty for Biden in his first 100 days. The number of migrants and asylum seekers arriving at the southern border dramatically increased at the start of 2021, including a record number of unaccompanied children, which caused the administration to set up new detention centers.

Despite promising to increase the historically low cap on refugees set by the Trump administration, the Biden administration has yet to do so. After blowback from Democrats and activists, the White House promised news of an increase in May.

JEN PSAKI: We are-- the president has long been committed to the 125,000 cap that he has set, has always consistently been his objective since February for the next fiscal year. 60 to five was always meant to be a down payment on that. And so those are the considerations as we make a determination about the cap that we're setting.

MATTHEW BROWN: Biden also proposed a sweeping immigration reform package with a pathway to citizenship for some of the country's 11 million undocumented people while increasing border enforcement and aid to Central American countries.

KAMALA HARRIS: And we are looking at therefore a number of issues that also relate to poverty, extreme poverty. And also there's violence obviously coming out of those regions.