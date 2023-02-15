Biden's IRS nominee rejects tax audit hike on earnings up to $400,000

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's nominee to run the Internal Revenue service pledged on Wednesday not to raise tax audit rates for U.S. households and small businesses earning less than $400,000 a year as the agency implements $80 billion in new funding.

Danny Werfel, a management consultant who was acting IRS commissioner during the Obama administration, said in prepared testimony to the Senate Finance Committee he was "committed to meeting" Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's directive to hold audit rates for that group under $400,000.

He added that he would focus instead "on enhancing IRS capabilities to ensure America's highest earners comply with applicable tax laws."

Werfel is expected to face tough questions from Republicans who want to reverse the $80 billion in new IRS funding over a decade that Democrats approved last year in the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden's climate and healthcare legislation.

The funding is aimed at increasing tax compliance, improving customer service and updating technology to recapture hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue lost to tax evasion.

But the IRS money has been targeted by Republicans seeking to extract spending concessions from Biden, with criticism that it would fund an "army" of 87,000 new agents still reverberating on social media.

If confirmed by the Senate, Werfel would be in charge of the biggest transformation of the IRS in decades, upgrading antiquated computer technology and restoring staffing eroded by funding cuts during years that Republicans controlled Congress.

The IRS has already hired more than 5,000 new customer service agents to reduce telephone hold times for taxpayers at the start of the 2023 tax season.

Werfel's statement emphasized these improvements rather than plans to increase audits of wealthy Americans.

"Front and center will be efforts to modernize and dramatically improve taxpayer service and ensure that individuals and businesses eligible for tax benefits receive them," he said.

Werfel most recently led Boston Consulting Group's public sector practice, joining the firm in 2014 after serving more than five years in the Obama administration, first in the Office of Management and Budget and later as acting IRS commissioner in 2013.

