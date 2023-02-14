Biden’s IRS nominee to face questions on 2 hot button political topics this week

3
Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
·4 min read

Daniel Werfel, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Internal Revenue Service, should brace for a mind-bending array of questions during his confirmation hearing Wednesday, with a limited ability to respond for now, according to two former IRS chiefs who have been in that hot seat before.

“It's hard to even conceive of what wide range of scope the IRS has,” said Charles Rossotti who led the service from 1997 to 2002 noting that the IRS directly touches 20% of the U.S. economy. “Who the hell knows what one senator's main interest is going to be?”

John Koskinen, who led the agency from 2013 to 2017, added that Werfel has a steep challenge ahead to convince a distrustful public — and perhaps some Republicans — that things are headed in the right direction.

“It's important for the average taxpayer to be comfortable that everybody's paying what they owe," he said.

If he runs the gauntlet during Wednesday's hearing and is later confirmed by the full Senate, Werfel will take over the department at one of its most consequential moments in recent history with $80 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act set to transform nearly every facet of the agency in coming years.

The $80 billion question

The IRS’s $80 billion infusion is designed to help the tax-collecting agency chase down cheats and refresh its shockingly outdated technology. But a claim in right-wing circles says that money will lead to 87,000 new IRS agents going after average Americans — with some claiming many of those agents will be armed.

In August, then-IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig took the unusual step of publishing an op-ed in Yahoo Finance, calling the viral claims “absolutely false” and saying that most new hires will focus on more mundane tasks like answering phones.

On Wednesday, Werfel will face questions from multiple senators — such as committee members Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) — who have echoed aspects of the GOP charges.

For instance, Grassley once asked whether the newly empowered agency would “have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded?" Johnson has claimed the money will “supercharge the IRS to go after American families.”

“I would be disappointed and surprised if people started repeating the claims," Koskinen said. But, when pressed, he acknowledged it remains very possible that “you might hear odd things” from questioners like Sen. Johnson.

Either way, he said the focus should be on revamping the agency after years of underfunding, noting that his tenure "started with 100,000 employees and ended up with 80,000."

Another hot-button political topic from 2013

Also during the questioning, Werfel’s own time at the IRS is likely to be dissected.

He led the IRS on an interim basis for seven months in 2013 after being appointed by then-President Obama following a report from the Treasury's Inspector General for Tax Administration that raised questions about political bias at the IRS when it came to its treatment of nonprofit organizations.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Nancy Riordan holds a sign while participating in a Tea Party rally at the U.S. Capitol, June 19, 2013 in Washington, DC. The group Tea Party Patriots hosted the rally to protest against the Internal Revenue Service&#39;s targeting Tea Party and grassroots organizations for harassment. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
A Tea Party rally against the Internal Revenue Service at the U.S. Capitol in 2013. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Treasury looked specifically at the tax-exempt status of political groups, which has continued as a important GOP issue in the years since even after a 2017 report found that groups on both sides of the political spectrum faced scrutiny.

At that time, Werfel faced congressional hearings from which he largely emerged unscathed — and even with some GOP fans — after promising big changes were coming for the IRS.

“Werfel provided immediate stability to the IRS, effectively responding to numerous Congressional investigations,” President Biden said last year in announcing his nomination.

Koskenin, who immediately succeeded him, said “as a general matter, he did a really good job there,” joking that Werfel was popular enough he became worried his own confirmation progress might drag on.

As for what to expect Wednesday, Koskenin added: “I think they will want to know what his thoughts are in light of that previous experience, in terms of the ability of the agency to spend this new money effectively and wisely.”

Acting Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Danny Werfel takes his seat to testify before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the status of the IRS&#39;s targeting of political groups, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)
Then-acting Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Danny Werfel testifies before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the IRS's targeting of political groups in 2013. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Overall, Koskinen and Rossotti agree that Werfel will likely need to avoid many questions on Wednesday because he simply isn’t on the inside yet. But, if he is confirmed, the hearing will help set the course for his early time in office.

“I'm hoping that there'll be constructive questions and that the nominee will commit to getting back to them with answers,” said Rossotti, noting it's “a very unique situation because they've been doing all this planning, but he hasn't been a part of it, and he is going to be in charge.”

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • IMF official says debt roundtable to focus on broad restructuring hurdles

    The International Monetary Fund's strategy director on Tuesday said the goal of a new sovereign debt panel of creditors and borrowers due to meet on Friday is to try to reach understandings on common standards, principles and definitions for how to restructure distressed country debts. Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department, told reporters that the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable does not intend to discuss country-specific debt restructuring issues, but to address some of the broader impediments that have been delaying such relief. "So it's basically to discuss issues that have been impeding reaching a timely debt restructuring process, and the lessons from the cases that we had in the recent past, and to come up with technical solutions to address these shortcomings," Pazarbasioglu said.

  • Biden pledges to not let America default on its debt

    President Joe Biden challenged Republicans on Tuesday to release a budget proposal and let Americans decide whether they want to stay the course with his economic vision or pursue policies that he says would drive up the national debt. Biden, who opposes putting conditions on a debt ceiling increase that is needed to cover outlays and tax cuts already approved by Congress, has pushed Republicans for details on what budget cuts they are looking for in order to raise the federal debt limit. The president addressed a gathering of county officials in Washington and said he has asked House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lay out his budget.

  • Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities reveals 5.5% stake in crypto bank Silvergate

    (Reuters) -Citadel Securities, the market maker owned by Citadel's Ken Griffin, on Tuesday reported a 5.5% stake in cryptocurrency-focused lender Silvergate Capital Corp worth about $25 million, according to a regulatory filing. Shares in Silvergate jumped after the disclosure, and were last up about 14%. A representative for Silvergate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 10 Most Profitable Bank Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at 10 most profitable bank stocks to invest in. If you want to see more most profitable bank stocks to invest in, go directly to 5 Most Profitable Bank Stocks To Invest In. Many big banks did not do well during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. […]

  • Small businesses remain 'cynical' about the economy: NFIB

    Small business optimism recovered modestly in January, but still remains at levels typically consistent with recession.

  • Republican FTC Commissioner Wilson says she’s quitting agency and blasts Chair Lina Khan

    Christine Wilson, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, said Tuesday she’s resigning from the agency soon over disagreements with Chair Lina Khan. Wilson accused Khan, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, of breaking precedent by consolidating power in the chairman’s office.

  • Biden to tap Brainard, Bernstein to economic team, leaving Fed gap

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden is expected to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Jared Bernstein as his top economic advisers after markets close on Tuesday, as the Democratic president aims to convince skeptical Americans his economic policies are working and oversees trillions in new federal spending. Brainard's switch from the independent central bank to a White House role comes as the Fed navigates extensive challenges of its own as it fights to bring down inflation, leaving an intellectual and political hole at a key moment.

  • Odell Beckham Jr. mocks Giants for trading Kadarius Toney

    Odell Beckham Jr. laughed at the New York Giants for trading WR Kadarius Toney following his record-breaking Super Bowl LVII performance.

  • New car prices push higher as used vehicle prices keep slipping

    It was a mixed picture for the autos market as prices overall ticked up slightly month over month in the U.S. in January. The BLS reported in its January CPI report that new vehicle prices rose 0.2% (up 5.8% y-o-y), and used vehicle prices fell 1.9%, (down 11.6% y-o-y). While used prices have fallen for seven straight months, new car prices have steadily risen every month since March 2021 (using revised CPI).

  • Inflation rises 0.5% over last month in January, most since October

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its January Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Fed officials keep options open on peak interest rate

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation, three U.S. central bank officials said on Tuesday, as two of them indicated that borrowing costs may ultimately need to go higher than is now widely expected. "We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated, if such a path is necessary to respond to changes in the economic outlook or to offset any undesired easing in conditions," Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said in a speech in Texas. The Fed's policy rate is currently in a 4.50%-4.75% target range.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning EV production, shipments halted due to potential battery issue

    In a blow to the company’s growing EV ambitions, Ford today confirmed it is halting production and shipments of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a potential battery issue.

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Na

  • The unlikely love story of a Holocaust survivor and the daughter of a Nazi soldier

    Werner Salinger and Martha Herpich came from different places and the most disparate of backgrounds, but they fell in love and stayed that way.

  • Royal Mail turned down £66m ransom demand from Lockbit hackers

    Royal Mail spurned an “absurd” £66m ransom demand from a gang of Russia-linked hackers, a cache of online chats has revealed.

  • Here's A Simple Way To Bet On Semiconductor Plays Like NVDA Stock

    With semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, TSM and AMD rebounding, the SMH ETF offers a simple one-trade way to tap into that trend.

  • Egypt releases former anti-graft chief after serving 5 years

    Egyptian authorities Tuesday released the country’s former anti-graft chief after he served a five-year prison term for allegedly insulting and disseminating false news about the military, his lawyers said. Hesham Genena, a former judge, walked free from a police station and returned to his home in Cairo’s eastern New Cairo district, lawyer Hossam Lotfy said. Genena was taken Tuesday to the country’s Supreme State Security Prosecution following his release from a prison, where he was questioned over separate allegations of disseminating false news, said another lawyer Naser Amin.

  • Boeing deliveries improve to start 2023

    The Boeing Co. had an increase in aircraft deliveries to begin 2023. The company on Tuesday reported it delivered 38 commercial jets in January, up from 32 year over year. The total was down from 69 deliveries in December, though that is one of the busiest months in the industry and is typically followed by a decrease in January.

  • Breaking down the January CPI report and what it shows about inflation in the U.S.

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the January Consumer Price Index report.

  • Comcast Caught in Another Customer-Service Scandal

    To be fair, it's more of a nonservice issue that has the cable and internet company's customers (and maybe the FCC) angry.