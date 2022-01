Axios

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down on his rhetoric about the Capitol insurrection on Thursday, telling Steve Bannon on his podcast that he is "ashamed of nothing" and "proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6.Why it matters: Gaetz, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, has routinely made baseless claims regarding election fraud. He has mentioned the Capitol insurrection on social media more than any other Republican in Congress.