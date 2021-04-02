Biden's 'Jobs Cabinet' to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

  • President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • A city street is seen closed for repairs and upgrades,Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. As part of an infrastructure proposal by the Biden administration, $115 billion is earmarked to modernize the bridges, highways and roads that are in the worst shape. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a Cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo attends a Cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 5

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK and LISA MASCARO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member “jobs Cabinet” to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan “every step of the way.”

Speaking in Kentucky on Thursday, McConnell said he personally likes Biden and they’ve been friends a long time. But the president will get no cooperation from the GOP, which objects to the corporate tax increases in the plan and says they would hurt America's ability to compete in a global economy.

“We have some big philosophical differences, and that’s going to make it more and more difficult for us to reach bipartisan agreements," the Republican leader said.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the key to any outreach is that the proposal’s ideas are already popular. Americans want smooth roads, safe bridges, reliable public transit, electric vehicles, drinkable water, new schools and investments in manufacturing, among the plan's many components, he said.

“We kind of think it’s just right," Klain said in a televised interview with the news organization Politico. "But we’re happy to have a conversation with people, less about the price tag, more about what are the elements that should be in the plan that people think are missing.”

Those conversations could be limited to Democrats as McConnell declared: “I’m going to fight them every step of the way."

Biden told his Cabinet at its first meeting that he is enlisting several of them to help with the push: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“Working with my team here at the White House, each Cabinet member will represent me in dealings with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan and help organize the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said.

The task will involve lots of salesmanship for a legacy-making piece of legislation that Biden announced in a Wednesday speech.

His administration must sway Congress. It needs to rally voters. It’s also looking to outside economists to back the plan.

It’s monitoring Wall Street for any celebrations or jitters. It’s forming alliances with advocates, while dealing with critics of the plan's corporate tax hikes and project details. And Biden's administration also intends, per the plan, to cajole other nations to stop slashing their own tax rates in what has been a race-to-the-bottom to attract and retain multinational businesses.

Biden's vehicle for financing his infrastructure plans is a key dividing line. Republicans object to raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, one of the many changes so that business taxes would fund infrastructure. Republicans had cut the corporate rate from 35% in 2017, a hallmark policy achievement of Donald Trump's presidency.

Within Washington and corporate board rooms, the administration is attracting its share of accolades and rebukes on his proposal.

In Biden's own party, liberal Democrats in Congress want him to go bigger. And Democrats representing high-tax states want to remove a 2017 tax code change that limited deductions of state and local taxes for individuals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed no qualms about the proposal's scope.

“It was in the tradition of America -- to think big,” Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday. “And now, in this century, President Biden is undertaking something in the tradition of thinking big, being transformational and creating jobs for America.”

While many leading business groups oppose the higher taxes, some major companies see reason for optimism because of the innovations that would be encouraged by the plan.

Automakers Ford, General Motors and Toyota endorsed the general concepts of Biden’s plan, which calls for the construction of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 in what would be a shift away from gasoline-powered cars.

But some environmentalists said the plan's shift away from fossil fuels that cause climate change was not substantial enough.

“Biden has pledged to cut carbon emissions 50% and decarbonize our electricity sector, but this proposal won’t even come close," said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The White House was quick to address the climate change concerns. Climate adviser Gina McCarthy said the administration expects the infrastructure package to include Biden’s pledge to set a national standard requiring utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

The proposed electricity standard “is going to be fairly robust, and it’s going to be inclusive,’’ McCarthy said. “I think we can get to the results that we’re looking for in a number of different ways. If a clean energy standard can be done, we think it should be done.’’

For every criticism of the plan's details, there were also plaudits for its broader approach.

Harvard University economist Larry Summers, a former treasury secretary, endorsed Biden's plan, after previously criticizing the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan because of its size and debt-based financing.

He downplayed any risks from corporate tax hikes, since low interest rates mean the costs of obtaining capital are already low for many companies.

“I am excited,” Summers said on Twitter. “The economy's capacity will go up.”

The plan also carries a political dimension as organized labor is mobilizing to get the package passed, an important push given the steady, recent Republican gains among working class voters. Biden's plan, with its focus on construction and manufacturing jobs, has the potential to reverse some of that slide — and the unions that backed him in 2020 are promising to help deliver votes on infrastructure.

“Our members are an army a half-million strong, that will make calls, visit members of Congress and rally for good jobs building our nation’s infrastructure," said Terry O’Sullivan, general president of Laborers International Union of North America, one of the largest construction trades unions. "We did it with boots on the ground to get President Biden elected.”

___

AP reporters Darlene Superville, Matthew Daly and Tom Krisher contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests

    Myanmar's wireless broadband internet services were shut down on Friday by order of the military, a local provider said, as protesters continued to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta's takeover. A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday instructed that "all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice,” according to a statement posted online by local provider Ooredoo. Also Friday, the New York-based Human Rights Watch issued a report saying that Myanmar's military has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people, including politicians, election officials, journalists, activists and protesters and refused to confirm their location or allow access to lawyers or family members in violation of international law.

  • Myanmar’s Military Is Killing People for Telling Stories Like This One

    In Myanmar, the military has seized power and violently suppressed pro-democracy protests. But here, a dissident tells his story

  • US orders some diplomats to evacuate Myanmar amid deadly crackdown on protesters

    The United States has ordered some American diplomats and their loved ones to evacuate Myanmar amid escalating violence two months after the military junta seized power. The U.S. Department of State announced in a brief statement Tuesday that it would require non-essential U.S. government employees and their family members to depart the conflict-torn Southeast Asian nation. The order is an upgrade of the State Department's previous instructions from Feb. 14 that had allowed those individuals to leave voluntarily.

  • A clip of James Charles saying he's 'not physically attracted to older guys' has resurfaced after he apologized amid a sexting scandal

    A clip from "Impaulsive" was making the rounds on social media after James Charles posted a video addressing allegations that he flirted with minors.

  • Baseball's longest-awaited opening day brings reminders of bliss — and of COVID-19 reality

    All across America, fans filed into ballparks to see their hometown teams for the first time since 2019. But MLB's opening day could not escape the shadow of the pandemic.

  • Myanmar Soldiers, Aiming to Silence Protests, Target Journalists

    Ten days after seizing power in Myanmar, the generals issued their first command to journalists: Stop using the words “coup,” “regime” and “junta” to describe the military’s takeover of the government. Few reporters heeded the Orwellian directive, and the junta embraced a new goal: crushing all free expression. Since then, the regime has arrested at least 56 journalists, outlawed online news outlets known for hard-edge reporting and crippled communications by cutting off mobile data service. Three photojournalists have been shot and wounded while taking photographs of the anti-coup demonstrations. With professional journalists under pressure, many young people who came of age during a decade of social media and information sharing in Myanmar have jumped into the fray, calling themselves citizen journalists and risking their lives to help document the military’s brutality. They take photographs and videos with their phones and share them online when they get access. It is a role so common now they are known simply as “CJs.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “They are targeting professional journalists, so our country needs more CJs,” said Ma Thuzar Myat, one of the citizen journalists. “I know I might get killed at some point for taking a video record of what is happening. But I won’t step back.” Thuzar Myat, 21, noted that few people were able to document the protests in 1988, when the Tatmadaw, as the military is known, stamped out a pro-democracy movement by massacring an estimated 3,000 people. She said she saw it as her duty to help capture evidence of today’s violence even though one soldier had already threatened to kill her if she did not stop. The regime’s apparent goal is to turn back the clock to a time when the military ruled the country, the media was firmly in its grip and only the wealthiest people had access to cellphones and the internet. But the new generation of young people who grew up with the internet say they are not giving up their freedoms without a fight. “What we are witnessing is an all-out assault on the centers of democracy and liberty,” said Swe Win, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Myanmar Now, one of the banned outlets. “We are very concerned that Myanmar will become North Korea. They will crush any form of information gathering and sharing.” The Tatmadaw has a history of suppressing opposition. When it seized control in 1962, it reigned for nearly a half-century before deciding to share power with elected civilian leaders and opening the country to the outside world. In 2012, under a new quasi-civilian government, inexpensive cellphones began flooding in, and Facebook became the dominant online forum. A vibrant media sprouted online, and newsstands overflowed with competing papers. Since the Feb. 1 coup, protests have erupted almost daily — often with young people at the forefront — and a broad-based civil disobedience movement has brought the economy to a virtual halt. In response, soldiers and police have killed at least 536 people. At the United Nations on Wednesday, the special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that “a bloodbath is imminent.” The regime has arrested thousands, including the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. On Thursday, one of her lawyers said she had been charged with violating the official secrets act, adding to a list of alleged offenses. While the military uses state-owned media to spread its propaganda and fire off warnings, attacks on journalists have increased drastically in recent weeks, as have arrests. To keep from being targeted, journalists have stopped wearing helmets or vests emblazoned with the word “PRESS” and try to blend in with the protesters. Many also keep a low profile by not receiving credit for their published work and avoiding sleeping in their own homes. Even so, their professional-quality cameras can give them away. At the same time, soldiers and police routinely search civilians’ phones for protest photographs or videos. “If you are arrested with video clips, you can go to prison,” said Myint Kyaw, who was secretary of the Myanmar Press Council, an independent advocacy organization for the news media, before quitting in protest in February along with most of the board. At a recent news conference, a spokesperson for the junta said it was up to journalists to avoid behavior that could be construed as breaking the law. “Only the journalist’s action itself can guarantee that they will not be arrested,” said the spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun. “If their actions violate the law, then they will be arrested.” All three journalists who have been shot and wounded say they were targeted by security forces. Freelance journalist Ko Htet Myat Thu, 24, was taking pictures of protests Saturday in Kyaikto, a town in southern Myanmar, when a soldier shot him in the leg, he said. A video of his arrest taken by a citizen journalist from a nearby building shows soldiers beating him and forcing him to hop on his good leg as they led him away. Another photojournalist shot that day, Si Thu, 36, was hit in his left hand as he was holding his camera to his face and photographing soldiers in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. He said he believes the soldier who shot him was aiming for his head. “I had two cameras,” he said, “so it was obvious that I am a photojournalist, even though I had no press helmet or vest. I’m sure that the military junta is targeting journalists because they know we are showing the world the reality on the ground, and they want to stop us by arresting or killing us.” Of the 56 journalists arrested, half have been released, according to a group that is tracking arrests. Among those freed were reporters for The Associated Press and the BBC. But 28 remain in custody, including at least 15 who face prison sentences of up to three years under an unusual law that prohibits the dissemination of information that might induce military officers to disregard or fail in their duties. Ma Kay Zon Nway, 27, a reporter for Myanmar Now, livestreamed her own arrest in late February as she was running from police in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. Her video shows police firing in the air as protesters flee. The sound of her labored breathing is audible as police catch up and take her away. She is among those who have been charged under the vague and sweeping statute. She has been allowed to meet just once in person with her lawyer. Swe Win, the Myanmar Now editor, himself served seven years in prison for protesting in 1998. “All these court proceedings are being done just for the sake of formality,” he said. “We cannot expect any fair treatment.” With mobile communications blocked, Facebook banned and nightly internet shutdowns, Myanmar’s mainstream media has come to rely on citizen journalists for videos and news tips, said Myint Kyaw, the former press council secretary. One of them, Ko Aung Aung Kyaw, 26, was taking videos of police arresting people in his Yangon neighborhood when an officer spotted him. The officer swore at him, aimed his rifle and fired, Aung Aung Kyaw’s video shows. The bullet hit a wall in front of him. “I know that recording these kinds of things is very risky, and I might get shot to death or arrested,” he said. “But I believe I need to keep doing it for the sake of having a record of evidence to punish them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Sachin Tendulkar: India cricket legend in hospital with Covid-19

    Tendulkar, 47, said he was in hospital "as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice".

  • Taiwan: At least 34 killed after train derails inside tunnel

    Dozens more are still trapped in what is feared to be the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.The train was full, carrying around 350 people, the fire department said.Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have "deformed" and are hard to gain access to, it added.

  • Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -At least 36 people were killed and some 70 remain trapped in wreckage after a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday when it apparently hit a truck. The crash, which also injured more than 40 passengers, is the island's worst rail disaster in at least four decades. The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • The research is in: People who've already had COVID-19 need just one shot

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • I was a 'Law & Order: SVU' superfan. Then my views on the police changed.

    The deaths of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and others, as well as my growing interest in prison abolition, have changed how I view the crime drama.

  • Daughter: Bystander disrupted attack on Asian American woman

    The daughter of an Asian American woman attacked in New York City said Thursday that a person not seen on surveillance video helped the woman by screaming to distract her assailant while others watched and did nothing to intervene. Elizabeth Kari, writing on a fundraising webpage she set up for her mother’s care, said the bystander was across the street when a man accosted her 65-year-old mother Vilma Kari, kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and repeatedly stomped on her face late Monday morning near Times Square. The person, who has remained anonymous, “yelled and screamed to get the assailant’s attention," Elizabeth Kari wrote.

  • Matt Gaetz reportedly received talking-to about 'acting professionally' in Congress by House staff during first term, per CNN

    A spokesperson for the Florida representative denied any such conversation took place between Gaetz and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan or his staff.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • A first kiss, a battle with addiction: Floyd's girlfriend testifies at Chauvin murder trial

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -George Floyd's girlfriend took the witness stand on Thursday and described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. Courteney Ross, 45, was the first witness who personally knew Floyd to testify at the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering the man she loved by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May. In her testimony, Ross described how her romance with Floyd began in 2017 when he offered to pray with her.

  • The US Army struck a deal worth up to $22 billion with Microsoft for these futuristic headsets soldiers will wear in combat

    The high-tech heads-up displays are like something out of Iron Man and give soldiers access to a lot of augmented reality and digital tools.

  • Memes mocking the Suez Canal blockage spurred rescue teams to work even harder, a mariner on the job said

    The whole world - including Egypt - made memes about the Ever Given's grounding. They were on the rescue team's mind when the ship was freed.

  • 12 former 'Apprentice' contestants who have spoken out against Donald Trump

    Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote a book about her time working for Trump titled "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."