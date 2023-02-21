Biden's Kyiv visit took months of secret planning
Sneaking President Biden into an active war zone in Ukraine was risky and took months of secret planning by a small team. Nancy Cordes has the details of how they did it.
Sneaking President Biden into an active war zone in Ukraine was risky and took months of secret planning by a small team. Nancy Cordes has the details of how they did it.
Upgrade your home's interiors with the best Presidents Day furniture sales at Wayfair, QVC, Target, West Elm and Amazon. Shop the deals today.
Alec Baldwin still faces charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust" in 2021.
The spotted handfish, an odd-looking fish that appears to walk on hand-like fins, was photographed by Nicholas Remy in Tasmania last year.
Temple students say they came out to pay their respects to Officer Fitzgerald because he was protecting their campus and community.
Take advantage of these top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.
A Nassau County conservationist weighs in on recent actions in Congress to block efforts to protect endangered right whales.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enterprise Products (EPD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
For long-term investors, there are not many things better than finding a profitable company paying you to hold shares. If a company in the S&P 500 can pay and raise its dividend annually for 50 consecutive years, it earns a designation as a Dividend King. Here are three Dividend Kings in the healthcare industry that you can own and sleep well at night while building wealth simultaneously.
Don Lemon is taking Monday off following remarks he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley that he later apologized for. The CNN This Morning anchor decided to take Presidents Day off from work, according to a person familiar with the situation, who added that it was not pre-planned prior to the events of last […]
With China back in the equation, the company anticipates "tremendous" growth opportunities.
Will leaders in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Stuart and Indiantown eschew costly decisions made at New College of Florida & Port St. Lucie?
STORY: Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv for talks with Zelenskiy, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes. The United States has been by far the largest supplier of military assistance to help Ukraine repel better-equipped Russian invaders.
One of the two huge names could disappear from the Las Vegas Strip skyline sooner than you might expect.
You've heard of the Bible Belt and Rust Belt, but what about the Jell-O Belt or Wheat Belt?
The "White Lotus" star first met the president when she argued with him at a youth leadership conference.
Christopher Fitzgerald, son of former Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald, was attempting to apprehend a robbery suspect at Temple University when he was shot and killed.
Temple University and other Philadelphia-based schools have robust on-campus security, relationship with Philadelphia Police
"We would not be shocked to see a 15% to 20% pullback from current levels which would take us below the prior cycle."
Larry Ogunjobi was a huge part of the Steelers success in 2022.
Belzer, who played John Munch in the series until 2013, died Sunday at the age of 78